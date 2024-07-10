Million-pound revamp with Greggs bakery planned for Bridge of Don petrol station amid ‘population boom’

A Bridge of Don petrol station will be done up to keep up with the ever-increasing number of homes in the area.

The £1 million revamp of the Esso garage on Ellon Road, just past the former AECC exhibition centre, was proposed as the site was no longer deemed “fit for purpose”.

Bosses now plan to double their current retail space and install four new EV chargers.

And they also want to bring sausage roll giants Greggs to the premises.

What are the plans for Bridge of Don petrol station?

Plans for the million-pound revamp were first approved back in January this year.

But as bosses MFG intended to sell alcohol at the premises, there were one or two more hoops to get through before they could move forward with the project.

With all necessary permissions now in hand, they hope to soon start construction work.

MFG carried out some refurbishments on site two years ago, after purchasing the petrol station in 2018.

And now, they hope to build on that even further.

The current shop will be made larger to create more space for customers and offer a wider variety of products to motorists passing through.

Bakery giants Greggs will also set up shop within the petrol station, with a similar setup to its Hazlehead and Peterhead branches.

The shopfront will be spruced up too.

Why is a revamp needed?

Bosses said the facelift was needed in light of a recent development boom at Bridge of Don – with the potential of a huge increase in customers over the next few years.

MFG’s solicitior Audrey Junner told Aberdeen’s licensing board that the million-pound expansion would benefit the area significantly.

More than 500 homes are already under construction directly across from the Esso garage, with the major expansion also featuring numerous shops and a football pitch.

Cala Homes are also getting in on the Bridge of Don population boom, after they submitted £5.5m plans for 55 new homes next to the former AECC.

The new homes will be built on the site of the now demolished Silverburn house, which was formerly home to Baker Hughes and GE.

Members of the city’s licensing board voted the plans through unanimously.

You can view the full plans here.

