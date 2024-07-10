Million-pound revamp with Greggs bakery planned for Bridge of Don petrol station amid ‘population boom’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Million-pound revamp with Greggs bakery planned for Bridge of Don petrol station amid ‘population boom’

The revamp includes creating more retail space for customers to offer a wider variety of products.

By Isaac Buchan
Bridge of Don Esso petrol station. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The new revamp will bring bakery giants Greggs into Bridge of Don. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

A Bridge of Don petrol station will be done up to keep up with the ever-increasing number of homes in the area.

The £1 million revamp of the Esso garage on Ellon Road, just past the former AECC exhibition centre, was proposed as the site was no longer deemed “fit for purpose”.

Bosses now plan to double their current retail space and install four new EV chargers.

And they also want to bring sausage roll giants Greggs to the premises.

Bridge of Don Esso petrol station
The small shop at the Esso garage will double in size once construction gets underway. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

What are the plans for Bridge of Don petrol station?

Plans for the million-pound revamp were first approved back in January this year.

But as bosses MFG intended to sell alcohol at the premises, there were one or two more hoops to get through before they could move forward with the project.

With all necessary permissions now in hand, they hope to soon start construction work.

MFG carried out some refurbishments on site two years ago, after purchasing the petrol station in 2018.

And now, they hope to build on that even further.

Plans show the petrol stations shopfloor will double in size, along with a Greggs setting up shop. Image: Wyeth Project Services
Plans show the petrol stations shopfloor will double in size, along with a Greggs setting up shop. Image: Wyeth Project Services

The current shop will be made larger to create more space for customers and offer a wider variety of products to motorists passing through.

Bakery giants Greggs will also set up shop within the petrol station, with a similar setup to its Hazlehead and Peterhead branches.

The shopfront will be spruced up too.

Why is a revamp needed?

Bosses said the facelift was needed in light of a recent development boom at Bridge of Don – with the potential of a huge increase in customers over the next few years.

MFG’s solicitior Audrey Junner told Aberdeen’s licensing board that the million-pound expansion would benefit the area significantly.

Over 500 homes are under construction directly across from the Bridge of Don petrol station. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

More than 500 homes are already under construction directly across from the Esso garage, with the major expansion also featuring numerous shops and a football pitch.

Cala Homes are also getting in on the Bridge of Don population boom, after they submitted £5.5m plans for 55 new homes next to the former AECC.

The new homes will be built on the site of the now demolished Silverburn house, which was formerly home to Baker Hughes and GE.

Members of the city’s licensing board voted the plans through unanimously.

You can view the full plans here.

What do you think of the new plans for the Bridge of Don Esso? Let us know in our comments section below

Conversation