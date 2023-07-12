Why an Aberdeenshire B&B is one of the friendliest in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why an Aberdeenshire B&B is one of the friendliest in the UK

The B&B has been transformed since new owners took over and has now been recognised in the AA awards.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeenshire B&B named one of the friendliest in the UK. Image: AA

A Ballater bed and breakfast has been named one of the friendliest in the UK.

The Auld Kirk has been recognised in the AA B&B Awards 2023.

The seven bedroom property has been run by Kevin and Helen Smith for the past four-and-a-half-years.

Since taking over the B&B, the couple have transformed the property.

Friendly welcome at The Auld Kirk B&B

For Helen, 59, winning the award came as a complete surprise.

The mum-of-four said: “We had no idea whatsoever this was coming our way.

“We’ve got some lovely guests who do some wonderful things for us. As far as we know it’s based on guest feedback.

“I was over the moon. We put a lot of effort in to making our guests feel really welcome.

The Auld Kirk B&B interior. Image: AA

“To say that our guests feel that we are friendly towards them and happy here it makes it all worthwhile.”

Although the award came as a complete surprise Helen believes it’s her chat which has been key to the success.

She said: “With our guests I talk. I chatter on. Kevin is more pragmatic than me.

Kevin & Helen Smith. Image: The Auld Kirk

“I think between us we’d come across as Basil and Sybil Fawlty in the nicest possible way to make our guests feel comfortable.

“I’ve always enjoyed people.”

‘Love what we do’

They currently have three members of staff working for them and although they made the decision to close The Coffee Lounge earlier this year people can still enjoy afternoon teas.

Helen said: “Afternoon tea is very busy and I could not do anything without my members of staff. They are priceless.

Afternoon tea on offer at The Auld Kirk. Image: Auld Kirk

“We do it all. I love what we do and the place we live.”

Praise for the B&B

An AA inspector said: “This Victorian Scottish Free Church building has been carefully converted to make an unusual guest house.

One of the bedrooms in The Auld Kirk B&B. Image: AA

“Many original features of the kirk have been restored and incorporated in the design, and all seven rooms are purpose-built and situated on the first floor, accessed by a wide staircase from the large entrance hallway.

“Breakfasts using the finest local produce are served in the characterful dining room.”

