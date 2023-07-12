Why an Aberdeenshire B&B is one of the friendliest in the UK

A Ballater bed and breakfast has been named one of the friendliest in the UK.

The Auld Kirk has been recognised in the AA B&B Awards 2023.

The seven bedroom property has been run by Kevin and Helen Smith for the past four-and-a-half-years.

Since taking over the B&B, the couple have transformed the property.

Friendly welcome at The Auld Kirk B&B

For Helen, 59, winning the award came as a complete surprise.

The mum-of-four said: “We had no idea whatsoever this was coming our way.

“We’ve got some lovely guests who do some wonderful things for us. As far as we know it’s based on guest feedback.

“I was over the moon. We put a lot of effort in to making our guests feel really welcome.

“To say that our guests feel that we are friendly towards them and happy here it makes it all worthwhile.”

Although the award came as a complete surprise Helen believes it’s her chat which has been key to the success.

She said: “With our guests I talk. I chatter on. Kevin is more pragmatic than me.

“I think between us we’d come across as Basil and Sybil Fawlty in the nicest possible way to make our guests feel comfortable.

“I’ve always enjoyed people.”

‘Love what we do’

They currently have three members of staff working for them and although they made the decision to close The Coffee Lounge earlier this year people can still enjoy afternoon teas.

Helen said: “Afternoon tea is very busy and I could not do anything without my members of staff. They are priceless.

“We do it all. I love what we do and the place we live.”

Praise for the B&B

An AA inspector said: “This Victorian Scottish Free Church building has been carefully converted to make an unusual guest house.

“Many original features of the kirk have been restored and incorporated in the design, and all seven rooms are purpose-built and situated on the first floor, accessed by a wide staircase from the large entrance hallway.

“Breakfasts using the finest local produce are served in the characterful dining room.”