Meet Finn and Vaila: Young sailors become faces of Aberdeen Tall Ships races

Two north-east students have been appointed as youth ambassadors for next year’s Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen.

The pair – Finn Dixon, 19, from Cruden Bay and 21-year-old Vaila Wright from Aberdeen – have been chosen to “inspire” the next generation of potential sail trainees.

With a year to go until the north-east hosts the Tall Ships Races for the first time since 1997, the Swan – built in 1900 – is currently at the city’s harbour.

The event, to take place from July 19-22, 2025, is expected to attract 400,000 visitors and 50 Tall Ships from across the globe.

Over 65 organisations across the north-east were involved in the selection process for youth ambassadors, with the competition being judged by a panel of senior representatives from local youth and maritime groups.

Duo sailing ahead of Aberdeen Tall Ships

Finn and Vaila will embark on an epic journey aboard the majestic Roald

Amundsen tall ship later this week, which will see them sail from the Estonian capital Tallinn to Turku in Finland.

They will be sailing until July 20 as part of this year’s Tall Ships Races and when they arrive in the Granite City in 2025, 100 young people aged between 15 and 25 and live in an AB postcode will be recruited as sail trainees.

Finn has been sailing since he was seven years old and is an instructor at Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust in Peterhead, sharing his love for sailing and the outdoors with hundreds of young people every week.

The Cruden Bay native said: “I’ve been in love with sailing from quite a young age, sailing and teaching dinghies in Peterhead. I’m really excited to be taking part in the Tall Ships Races 2024 as a youth ambassador.

“This is an incredible opportunity, I can’t wait to sail aboard a tall ship this

summer and then other inspire others in the community to do the same next year.”

Sail training: ‘Life-changing’

Vaila, sailed in the Tall Ships Races in 2022 and 2023, racing on Swan and Eendracht, and last year was selected as an ambassador when the ships were in Lerwick.

The 21-year-old is originally from Lerwick but now lives in Aberdeen.

As commodore for the Aberdeen University Sailing Club, she encourages its members to get involved in Tall Ships and sail training in any way they can.

Vaila said: “Last year I was given an amazing opportunity to connect to the younger generation on how life-changing sail training can be.”

A spokesman for the Tall Ships Races Aberdeen 2025, said: “We’re delighted to have Finn and Vaila join the team.

“They have an incredible passion for sailing and I know they’ll inspire young people from all backgrounds and experiences to take the plunge and become a sail trainee in 2025.”

Applications open later this year

Applications will open later this year and no prior sailing experience will be required.

Successful candidates will sail aboard a Tall Ship from either Dunkirk in France to Aberdeen, or to the Granite City from the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.