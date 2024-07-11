Meet Finn and Vaila: Young sailors become faces of Aberdeen Tall Ships races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet Finn and Vaila: Young sailors become faces of Aberdeen Tall Ships races

The duo from Cruden Bay and Aberdeen hope to inspire others to take up sailing.

Finn and Vaila are inspiring people to take up sailing ahead of the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Port of Aberdeen.
Finn and Vaila are inspiring people to take up sailing ahead of the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Port of Aberdeen.
By Chris Cromar

Two north-east students have been appointed as youth ambassadors for next year’s Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen.

The pair – Finn Dixon, 19, from Cruden Bay and 21-year-old Vaila Wright from Aberdeen – have been chosen to “inspire” the next generation of potential sail trainees.

With a year to go until the north-east hosts the Tall Ships Races for the first time since 1997, the Swan – built in 1900 – is currently at the city’s harbour.

The event, to take place from July 19-22, 2025, is expected to attract 400,000 visitors and 50 Tall Ships from across the globe.

Swan tall ship.
Swan is one of three Tall Ships that will be in the Port of Aberdeen in the coming weeks as part of the inaugural Festival of the Sea. Image: Max Mudie/Asto.

Over 65 organisations across the north-east were involved in the selection process for youth ambassadors, with the competition being judged by a panel of senior representatives from local youth and maritime groups.

Duo sailing ahead of Aberdeen Tall Ships

Finn and Vaila will embark on an epic journey aboard the majestic Roald
Amundsen tall ship later this week, which will see them sail from the Estonian capital Tallinn to Turku in Finland.

They will be sailing until July 20 as part of this year’s Tall Ships Races and when they arrive in the Granite City in 2025, 100 young people aged between 15 and 25 and live in an AB postcode will be recruited as sail trainees.

Finn Dixon.
Finn Dixon is a youth ambassador for Tall Ships Races Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Finn has been sailing since he was seven years old and is an instructor at Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust in Peterhead, sharing his love for sailing and the outdoors with hundreds of young people every week.

The Cruden Bay native said: “I’ve been in love with sailing from quite a young age, sailing and teaching dinghies in Peterhead. I’m really excited to be taking part in the Tall Ships Races 2024 as a youth ambassador.

“This is an incredible opportunity, I can’t wait to sail aboard a tall ship this
summer and then other inspire others in the community to do the same next year.”

Vaila says learning to sail has changed her life. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Sail training: ‘Life-changing’

Vaila, sailed in the Tall Ships Races in 2022 and 2023, racing on Swan and Eendracht, and last year was selected as an ambassador when the ships were in Lerwick.

The 21-year-old is originally from Lerwick but now lives in Aberdeen.

As commodore for the Aberdeen University Sailing Club, she encourages its members to get involved in Tall Ships and sail training in any way they can.

Vaila said: “Last year I was given an amazing opportunity to connect to the younger generation on how life-changing sail training can be.”

Scott Sandison and Isaac Erdman.
Skipper of Swan, Isaac Erdman and first mate, Scott Sandison.

A spokesman for the Tall Ships Races Aberdeen 2025, said: “We’re delighted to have Finn and Vaila join the team.

“They have an incredible passion for sailing and I know they’ll inspire young people from all backgrounds and experiences to take the plunge and become a sail trainee in 2025.”

Applications open later this year

Applications will open later this year and no prior sailing experience will be required.

Successful candidates will sail aboard a Tall Ship from either Dunkirk in France to Aberdeen, or to the Granite City from the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Ketamine driver caught 16 times limit with powder still in his nostrils
Liam Addison and girlfriend Sindi Sabalauska who took the video.
Man in Peterhead 'fishing' video reveals story behind viral flood clip
Green car on its roof on South Anderson Drive in Aberdeen. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
Two cars wrecked and one taken to hospital in early morning Aberdeen crash
A trendy new wine bar could take over the derelict Black Sands Bar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Owner reveals plans to turn Fraserburgh harbour pub into upmarket wine bar serving tapas
Aria Mitchell with the two cats.
Cove mum searching for answers after beloved cats, Belle and Boo, found dead
The diagnosis has been described as the family's "darkest day." Image: A photograph of the family supplied by the Brain Tumour Charity
'We're making each day count': Stonehaven family's heartbreak after son diagnosed with incurable 'tennis…
Emergency vehicles in Cullen
Missing woman, 74, found after major emergency response in Cullen
The now demolished site of the former Silverburn House, where Cala Homes wants to build 72 new houses.
£5.5m plans to transform 'eyesore' Silverburn House site in Aberdeen progress as 'construction could…
2
Safetec UK's new home at 26 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
Safetec UK locks in new offices after Aberdeen west end refurbishment
Craig Revel Horwood and Allan Stewart at HMT. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Strictly legend reveals favourite Aberdeen restaurant and Granite City shopping plans

Conversation