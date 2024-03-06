500 days to go: All we know so far about the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen

With just 500 days until the Tall Ships come to Aberdeen, here’s everything we know so far.

The Tall Ships Races will return to the Granite City this summer for the first time since 1997, with organisers predicting a turnout of more than 400,000 visitors and 50 ships.

An action-packed schedule of events has been planned between July 19 and 22, with plans to transform Aberdeen Harbour into a bustling centre of activity.

The event is a collaboration between Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and Port of Aberdeen, who told The P&J today they want to maximise this unique opportunity for the city.

Attendees can look forward to events such as live music concerts in and around the city centre, and a fireworks and laser display at the end of the festival.

While organisers are keeping quiet on the finer details, what is certain is a celebration is being organised – including a parade.

Tall Ships to return to Aberdeen after more than 28 years

The 1,500-strong procession, accompanied by pipe and naval bands, will march from Albyn Place down Union Street before turning onto Union Terrace.

It will then turn on to Schoolhill before turning onto Broad Street, past Marischal College and on towards the harbour.

The stage programme will include local and Scottish talent, from sea shanties and choirs to street performers, maritime-themed exhibitions, artists, crew and navy bands, and visiting headline acts.

Thousands will participate in the event, including more than 400 volunteers.

In addition, more than 100 locals aged 15–25 will get the chance to sail on a tall ship as a sail trainee.

Following their time in Aberdeen, the tall ships will then set sail for Kristiansand in Norway.

During the event, normal operations including the NorthLink ferry will move to Aberdeen South Harbour.

Tall Ships is a ‘marvellous opportunity’ for city

Councillor Martin Greig spoke to The P&J about preparations ahead of Tall Ships 2025.

He said: “Considerable efforts are already being made to improve Union Street and the city centre.

“Tall Ships 2025 will help us bring more activities and focus to our city centre area, it will become more of a visitor destination for everyone.

“We want these high-level events to happen in the city centre, but the Tall Ships is more than that.

“It’s about involving individuals, young people and communities, and bringing them into the city.

“This is a marvellous opportunity for us to build on the spirit of community.”

‘Ambitious and bold’ Tall Ships race should boost local economy

The Tall Ships is expected to draw large crowds to Aberdeen and, in turn, boost the local economy.

Criticism has been aimed at local leaders in recent months about the state of Union Street due to the rising number of vacant units along the mile stretch.

Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, said: “It’s well documented that we are going through a transition like every other city and we’ve been asked to bring ambitious and bold events to the city.

“There will be opportunities aplenty for businesses to capitalise on the event. When you have people, you have footfall and footfall equates to money at a time when we really need it.”