500 days to go: All we know so far about the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

500 days to go: All we know so far about the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen

The famous event will return to the Granite City in summer 2025 for the first time since 1997.

By Ross Hempseed
Indonesian Navy's largest sail training ship Bima Suci at Aberdeen Harbour in July 2023. Image: Port of Aberdeen.
Indonesian Navy's largest sail training ship Bima Suci at Aberdeen Harbour in July 2023. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

With just 500 days until the Tall Ships come to Aberdeen, here’s everything we know so far.

The Tall Ships Races will return to the Granite City this summer for the first time since 1997, with organisers predicting a turnout of more than 400,000 visitors and 50 ships.

An action-packed schedule of events has been planned between July 19 and 22, with plans to transform Aberdeen Harbour into a bustling centre of activity.

The event is a collaboration between Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and Port of Aberdeen, who told The P&J today they want to maximise this unique opportunity for the city.

Attendees can look forward to events such as live music concerts in and around the city centre, and a fireworks and laser display at the end of the festival.

While organisers are keeping quiet on the finer details, what is certain is a celebration is being organised – including a parade.

Tall Ships to return to Aberdeen after more than 28 years

The 1,500-strong procession, accompanied by pipe and naval bands, will march from Albyn Place down Union Street before turning onto Union Terrace.

It will then turn on to Schoolhill before turning onto Broad Street, past Marischal College and on towards the harbour.

The stage programme will include local and Scottish talent, from sea shanties and choirs to street performers, maritime-themed exhibitions, artists, crew and navy bands, and visiting headline acts.

More than 100 young people will get the opportunity to sail as a sail trainee on a tall ship. Image: Port of Aberdeen.
More than 100 young people will get the opportunity to sail as a sail trainee on a tall ship. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Thousands will participate in the event, including more than 400 volunteers.

In addition, more than 100 locals aged 15–25 will get the chance to sail on a tall ship as a sail trainee.

Following their time in Aberdeen, the tall ships will then set sail for Kristiansand in Norway.

During the event, normal operations including the NorthLink ferry will move to Aberdeen South Harbour.

Tall Ships is a ‘marvellous opportunity’ for city

Councillor Martin Greig spoke to The P&J about preparations ahead of Tall Ships 2025.

He said: “Considerable efforts are already being made to improve Union Street and the city centre.

“Tall Ships 2025 will help us bring more activities and focus to our city centre area, it will become more of a visitor destination for everyone.

“We want these high-level events to happen in the city centre, but the Tall Ships is more than that.

“It’s about involving individuals, young people and communities, and bringing them into the city.

“This is a marvellous opportunity for us to build on the spirit of community.”

Aberdeen drone shot of Union Street.
Organised events are due to take place on the Granite Mile for the Tall Ships 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Ambitious and bold’ Tall Ships race should boost local economy

The Tall Ships is expected to draw large crowds to Aberdeen and, in turn, boost the local economy.

Criticism has been aimed at local leaders in recent months about the state of Union Street due to the rising number of vacant units along the mile stretch.

Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, said: “It’s well documented that we are going through a transition like every other city and we’ve been asked to bring ambitious and bold events to the city.

“There will be opportunities aplenty for businesses to capitalise on the event. When you have people, you have footfall and footfall equates to money at a time when we really need it.”

Tall Ships to return to Aberdeen for first time in almost three decades

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillors voted to block the Orange walk from proceeding. Image: DC Thomson.
'Stoney says no!': Residents and businesses rejoice at Orange Walk rejection
WIlliam Henry, the man behind plans for a controversial orange march. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Who is William Henry? The man behind controversial Stonehaven Orange Walk plans
Coastguard are looking for missing man. Image: Police Scotland.
Coastguard stands down from north coast search for missing person John McGrath
The road remains closed while police carry out their investigation. Image: Jasperimage.
Motorcyclist dies following A96 crash at Huntly
Jessica Rennie's funeral.
Family and friends gather to say goodbye to 'beautiful little girl' Jessica Rennie
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Men in court after £19k heroin and crack cocaine bust on Aberdeen's Great Northern…
An artist impression of the proposed flats as seen from Park Road. Image: Tinto Architecture
Controversial plans for 'excessive and inappropriate' flats near Aberdeen's Broad Hill REFUSED
Boxes of freshly caught haddock on the quayside in Peterhead.
Scots fishers feeling chipper over more haddock
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
No jail for hammer thug who turned woman's Aberdeen flat into drug base
Tenants in Torry council homes with Raac in their roofs are to be moved out "as soon as possible". Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Torry Raac crisis: Insurance firms 'already withdrawing cover' for home owners

Conversation