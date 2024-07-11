Firebirds save the day as Red Arrows to miss Peterhead Scottish week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firebirds save the day as Red Arrows to miss Peterhead Scottish week

North-east skies will play host to a new kind of aerial show.

By Ena Saracevic
The Firebirds in the sky
The Firebirds are set to take to Peterhead skies. Image: Shutterstock

Peterhead is gearing up for Scottish Week celebrations and festival go-ers are in for a treat as the Firebirds head to the Blue Toon.

Despite the absence of the Red Arrows, an alternative air show will make its way to north-east skies.

Hundreds turn out to Peterhead Lido every year to try to catch a glimpse of the famous jets performing.

The announcement of the absence of the popular display team at this year’s programme led to disappointment from festival-goers.

However, the team at Peterhead Scottish Week have now pulled together an alternative air show with the Firebirds Aerobatic team.

The team will make their Peterhead debut on Thursday July 25 at approximately 9.30pm.

This will be the Firebirds’ first time in Peterhead. Image: Shutterstock

The team at Peterhead Scottish week said they were ‘delighted’ for the new addition to the programme.

They said: “Our friends at the Red Arrows are off to Canada during Scottish Week.

“However, we are delighted to introduce a Peterhead-first – the Firebirds.

“A display that combines the skill of planes doing the most amazing manoeuvres all whilst shooting fireworks! What more could you ask for?!”

Peterhead excited for Firebird show

Many excited festival-goers took to social media to react to the news.

“Wow. This should be a good night. Well done all that has managed to arrange this.” Maxine Bond commented.

Lauren Gover said: “That might be a great change. Looks amazing!”

William Strachan said: “Planes shooting fireworks sounds ace to be honest.”

Thousands wait every year for the Red Arrows. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Thousands expected to turn out at the Peterhead festival

Established in 1962, Peterhead’s Scottish Week is packed full of entertainment and aims to celebrate “all things Scottish”. It begins on July 20, and lasts all the way until July 28.

The show is an opportunity for the Lido to transform – with food vans, amusements and families taking over the Buchan town.

There will be multiple viewing points around Peterhead bay.

A full programme of events will be available on their website closer to the week.

