Firebirds save the day as Red Arrows to miss Peterhead Scottish week

Peterhead is gearing up for Scottish Week celebrations and festival go-ers are in for a treat as the Firebirds head to the Blue Toon.

Despite the absence of the Red Arrows, an alternative air show will make its way to north-east skies.

Hundreds turn out to Peterhead Lido every year to try to catch a glimpse of the famous jets performing.

The announcement of the absence of the popular display team at this year’s programme led to disappointment from festival-goers.

However, the team at Peterhead Scottish Week have now pulled together an alternative air show with the Firebirds Aerobatic team.

The team will make their Peterhead debut on Thursday July 25 at approximately 9.30pm.

The team at Peterhead Scottish week said they were ‘delighted’ for the new addition to the programme.

They said: “Our friends at the Red Arrows are off to Canada during Scottish Week.

“However, we are delighted to introduce a Peterhead-first – the Firebirds.

“A display that combines the skill of planes doing the most amazing manoeuvres all whilst shooting fireworks! What more could you ask for?!”

Peterhead excited for Firebird show

Many excited festival-goers took to social media to react to the news.

“Wow. This should be a good night. Well done all that has managed to arrange this.” Maxine Bond commented.

Lauren Gover said: “That might be a great change. Looks amazing!”

William Strachan said: “Planes shooting fireworks sounds ace to be honest.”

Thousands expected to turn out at the Peterhead festival

Established in 1962, Peterhead’s Scottish Week is packed full of entertainment and aims to celebrate “all things Scottish”. It begins on July 20, and lasts all the way until July 28.

The show is an opportunity for the Lido to transform – with food vans, amusements and families taking over the Buchan town.

There will be multiple viewing points around Peterhead bay.

A full programme of events will be available on their website closer to the week.