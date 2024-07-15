‘We need change now’: 11th hour plea on Aberdeen bus gates ahead of emergency vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We need change now’: 11th hour plea on Aberdeen bus gates ahead of emergency vote

Leading lights behind the campaign for a Common Sense Compromise say they have been assured the measures called for would be legally valid.

Business groups and owners have banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Business groups and owners have banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Business leaders are tonight issuing an impassioned plea for councillors to mobilise in support of the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen’s bus gates – as an emergency meeting looms.

At 11.30am on Tuesday, elected members will put their summer break on pause to determine the future of city centre traffic restrictions blamed for plummeting profits at various businesses.

They could vote to make these bus gates permanent. Or the measures could be significantly tweaked.

For the past weeks, The Press and Journal has stood side by side with local traders and organisations in campaigning for compromise.

The Aberdeen bus gates have dominated out pages in recent days.
The Aberdeen bus gates have dominated our pages in recent weeks. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Tonight, Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller, who has helped steer the campaign, is emailing every single elected member with a powerful plea for them to listen to the people.

He stresses that the only thing now keeping the gates in place is “political will”, and it will be up to local politicians to pave the way forward.

It comes after behind-closed-doors talks spanning hours between prominent campaigners and top council officials this afternoon.

The team were given some hope, as they learned that there would be no legal barrier to voting through the compromise measures…

  • We share the email being sent to councillors
  • And Bob gives his verdict on the secret talks, revealing both his optimism and “personal frustrations”
  • The Common Sense Compromise has now been backed by almost 11,000 people – and there’s still time to support it 

How did we get here?

It was on August 21, 2023, that Aberdeen City Council switched on the cameras restricting access on Guild Street, Bridge Street and Market Street to only buses, service vehicles and taxis.

Over the autumn months, thousands of unsuspecting motorists were fined for driving along streets suddenly turned into forbidden zones.

Many would never come back.

The Bridge Street bus gate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Bridge Street bus gate would be removed under our campaign. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The changes were rolled out under controversial “experimental” regulations, meaning businesses were not approached beforehand.

What started out as murmurs of discontent from traders grew to deafening howls of protest as the months dragged on and the perception that Aberdeen city centre was “closed for business” spread.

By the time a belated consultation was completed, a damning dossier of 550 furious objections to their continued presence had been amassed.

Lord Provost David Cameron, pictured on council budget day, moved the bus gate debate to the end of Wednesday's meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lord Provost David Cameron, pictured on council budget day, moved the bus gate debate to the end of the last meeting, and then they ran out of time to discuss it. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And studies had found that footfall has tumbled by at least 500,000 since the bus gates were installed.

As a meeting on making the measures permanent approached, business leaders, affected traders and The Press and Journal decided to join forces to take a stand.

We came up with an alternate set of proposals, which we urged councillors to back when they met on July 3.

The Common Sense Compromise calls for:

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
  • Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives

In the space of about three weeks, it has been backed by about 10,700 people.

And you can still support it here:

What is happening now?

Over the course of late June and early July, we shared heartbreaking accounts of businesses battling to survive – and pleading for the system to be tweaked.

But when councillors met on July 3, the Lib Dem and SNP leaders voted to delay any decision until the end of August.

Ultimately, Labour tabled a proposal which means it will be brought back to the debating table on Tuesday, July 16.

Franklin Martins of the Ibis Hotel backed the campaign. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Hours away from the make-or-break decision, campaign bosses sat down for talks with local authority top brass this afternoon.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Keiller told us the meeting was “very productive”, with a “fair and honest exchange of views”.

‘Businesses are struggling as people stay away’

But he added: “However, on a personal level, I remain disappointed that there’s not yet the commitment to implement the Common Sense Compromise, which has received so much public support.

“We hope this can be pushed forward by the councillors in administration in the near future.

“The frustration exists with businesses who are struggling with reduced footfall, as people stay away from the city centre.

“We need change. We have offered a compromise. We now hope for support.”

Bob Keiller is calling for compromise as an Aberdeen bus gates decision looms. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What does email to council leaders say, ahead of Aberdeen bus gates decision?

The email has been sent to all councillors, as the power to adopt the Common Sense Compromise falls to them.

It states: “Further to our meeting with the administration, we again urge you to adopt the Compromise.

“From our discussions this afternoon, it is now clear that there is no legal obstacle to adopting the proposal; it simply requires the political will.

“To be clear, status quo will result in footfall further dwindling and businesses closing. We need significant change, and we need it quickly.”

The Press and Journal City team along with Common Sense Compromise campaigners and supporters at one of the bus gates on Bridge Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Is there any ‘acceptable alternative’?

The email adds that the “only acceptable alternative” to voting through the alternate measures would be a firm commitment to look into them – with no time wasted.

It continues: “The only acceptable alternative – alongside any temporary changes – is to instruct council officers to assess the feasibility of implementing the compromise, in full, and to do this study by the August meeting, followed by a conclusive vote which brings an end to the uncertainty.

“Once again, I directly ask for your help to create the conditions we need to achieve our shared ambition of a thriving city centre.”

The front page of The Press and Journal on bus gate decision day, July 3.
The front page of The Press and Journal on what was meant to be the bus gate decision day, July 3.

How do you feel about the Aberdeen bus gates? Let us know in our comments section below

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Signs have been put up along Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Massive 'business as usual' signs hung along Union Street
The Bervie Chipper opened to customers two weeks ago. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
'I plan on being here a long time': Stonehaven hotel owner vows to make…
Holburn House on Union Street, Aberdeen.
Fraserburgh fishing firm plans takeover of Union Street offices after £525,000 auction sale
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen stripper denies sexually assaulting woman at hen do
Nicky Chapman and Colin and Gloria on the search in Aberdeenshire. Image: BBC.
Florida or Fyvie? Escape to the Country couple ditch Sunshine State and hunt for…
Aberdeen University is urging the council to reject student flat plans at the Northern Hotel.
Report reveals 3,370 students flats could be 'in the pipeline' for Aberdeen as university…
Barry Moir leaving Aberdeen sheriff court after being caught with indecent images
Aberdeen man on register after 'escalating' to indecent images of children
Woman with umbrella on street
Westhill and Banchory among areas to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain
Leanne Ross, owner, Happylieuya Coaching and Mentoring Services.
How 'burnt out' Aberdeen woman launched her 'fantastic' business
The 52/54 Queen's Road building is in line for a new lease of life.
Queen's Road offices built by granite industry legend could become plush villas

Conversation