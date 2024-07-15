‘We need change now’: 11th hour plea on Aberdeen bus gates ahead of emergency vote

Business leaders are tonight issuing an impassioned plea for councillors to mobilise in support of the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen’s bus gates – as an emergency meeting looms.

At 11.30am on Tuesday, elected members will put their summer break on pause to determine the future of city centre traffic restrictions blamed for plummeting profits at various businesses.

They could vote to make these bus gates permanent. Or the measures could be significantly tweaked.

For the past weeks, The Press and Journal has stood side by side with local traders and organisations in campaigning for compromise.

Tonight, Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller, who has helped steer the campaign, is emailing every single elected member with a powerful plea for them to listen to the people.

He stresses that the only thing now keeping the gates in place is “political will”, and it will be up to local politicians to pave the way forward.

It comes after behind-closed-doors talks spanning hours between prominent campaigners and top council officials this afternoon.

The team were given some hope, as they learned that there would be no legal barrier to voting through the compromise measures…

We share the email being sent to councillors

And Bob gives his verdict on the secret talks, revealing both his optimism and “personal frustrations”

The Common Sense Compromise has now been backed by almost 11,000 people – and there’s still time to support it

How did we get here?

It was on August 21, 2023, that Aberdeen City Council switched on the cameras restricting access on Guild Street, Bridge Street and Market Street to only buses, service vehicles and taxis.

Over the autumn months, thousands of unsuspecting motorists were fined for driving along streets suddenly turned into forbidden zones.

Many would never come back.

The changes were rolled out under controversial “experimental” regulations, meaning businesses were not approached beforehand.

What started out as murmurs of discontent from traders grew to deafening howls of protest as the months dragged on and the perception that Aberdeen city centre was “closed for business” spread.

By the time a belated consultation was completed, a damning dossier of 550 furious objections to their continued presence had been amassed.

And studies had found that footfall has tumbled by at least 500,000 since the bus gates were installed.

As a meeting on making the measures permanent approached, business leaders, affected traders and The Press and Journal decided to join forces to take a stand.

We came up with an alternate set of proposals, which we urged councillors to back when they met on July 3.

The Common Sense Compromise calls for:

Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate

Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street

Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions

Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace

Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders

Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives

In the space of about three weeks, it has been backed by about 10,700 people.

And you can still support it here:

What is happening now?

Over the course of late June and early July, we shared heartbreaking accounts of businesses battling to survive – and pleading for the system to be tweaked.

But when councillors met on July 3, the Lib Dem and SNP leaders voted to delay any decision until the end of August.

Ultimately, Labour tabled a proposal which means it will be brought back to the debating table on Tuesday, July 16.

Hours away from the make-or-break decision, campaign bosses sat down for talks with local authority top brass this afternoon.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Keiller told us the meeting was “very productive”, with a “fair and honest exchange of views”.

‘Businesses are struggling as people stay away’

But he added: “However, on a personal level, I remain disappointed that there’s not yet the commitment to implement the Common Sense Compromise, which has received so much public support.

“We hope this can be pushed forward by the councillors in administration in the near future.

“The frustration exists with businesses who are struggling with reduced footfall, as people stay away from the city centre.

“We need change. We have offered a compromise. We now hope for support.”

What does email to council leaders say, ahead of Aberdeen bus gates decision?

The email has been sent to all councillors, as the power to adopt the Common Sense Compromise falls to them.

It states: “Further to our meeting with the administration, we again urge you to adopt the Compromise.

“From our discussions this afternoon, it is now clear that there is no legal obstacle to adopting the proposal; it simply requires the political will.

“To be clear, status quo will result in footfall further dwindling and businesses closing. We need significant change, and we need it quickly.”

Is there any ‘acceptable alternative’?

The email adds that the “only acceptable alternative” to voting through the alternate measures would be a firm commitment to look into them – with no time wasted.

It continues: “The only acceptable alternative – alongside any temporary changes – is to instruct council officers to assess the feasibility of implementing the compromise, in full, and to do this study by the August meeting, followed by a conclusive vote which brings an end to the uncertainty.

“Once again, I directly ask for your help to create the conditions we need to achieve our shared ambition of a thriving city centre.”

