A timeline of every step of Aberdeen’s bus gate chaos since 2020

The most recent wave of bus gates in Aberdeen city centre have been driving motorists around the bend since 2020.

They’ve appeared overnight, they’ve been taken down, put back up again, switched off, moved, delayed, had their signs changed… there’s been so many changes in such little time, that it’s no wonder drivers have been left confused about navigating the heart of the city.

In fact if there’s anything more confusing than the new bus gates, it’s the long, winding road the council taken to put them in place as they currently are now.

So, with this week’s controversial move by councillors to delay a decision on the fate of the bus gates by up to another 14 days, we thought it would be good to take a trip down memory lane, and find out how we got here with a handy timeline.

Just make sure you’re in the right memory lane, or we’ll end up with another £60 fine.

Let’s start all the way back in 2020, when the first bus gates appeared on Union Street during the pandemic…

2020: When the bus gates first appeared on Union Street in Covid

The current bus gates being discussed at the council were introduced under what’s called an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) to make a bus priority route (more on that later), but before that, the first bus gates on Union Street appeared in 2020, as part of Covid measures.

The mobile camera unit was put in place between the junction with Market Street and the turn-off with Adelphi in September 2020 as part of the Spaces for People project, which was created to aid in social distancing measures.

Between being introduced and switched on in September 2020 and the end of December 2020, a total of 2,277 fines were issued at this initial bus gate, worth £136,620 to the council.

However, due to an “unrepairable equipment fault”, this gate was turned off between the start of 2021, and July 2021, meaning although the gates were up, and signs were up, not a single person was fined over a seven month period.

This gate existed between Adelphi and Market Street until it was officially shut down in June 2022, but during its 22-month lifetime it resulted in more than 73,000 fines being issued for motorists going through it.

During its lifetime, it was criticised for poor signage.

In Mid-April 2022, 19 months after they were installed, the council confirmed that three of its signs were incorrect.

But although this particular bus gate system went away, motorists didn’t have much of a reprieve before further bus gate chaos….

Early to mid 2022: Union Street’s second bus gate and the end of pedestrianisation

During the pandemic, the central section of Union Street was shut off to all but pedestrians and cyclists as part of Spaces for People.

But in March 2022, after a fiery council meeting, councilors voted to reopen Union Street in its entirety to buses and taxis.

Officers were instructed to remove the old bus gate east of Market Street, and put in place a new one between Bridge Street and Market Street.

This gate exists to this day, and forms part of the current bus gate system in the city centre.

These new bus gates were installed on Union Street in June 2022.

And that takes us to the start of the Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), which is behind the current and highly controversial bus gate and bus priority route system…

Mid to late 2022: Agreeing on Aberdeen’s ‘experimental’ bus priority route

June 29, 2022 — The bus priority route was agreed at full council.

November 28, 2022 — We reveal the city center’s three new bus gates and road shake-up, including the long-spoken-about right-turn ban from Union Terrance onto Rosemount Viaduct.

These three new bus gates are the ones we’re now all too familiar with, on Guild Street, Bridge Street, and Market Street.

It was also revealed that Aberdeen City Council planned to launch the road change-up using an ETRO, meaning public consultation would only commence once the work was complete.

The local authority did get input from the emergency services, the bus and taxi firms, cycling and disability groups and haulage chiefs.

Initial meetings with some distressed city centre traders also took place beforehand.

But for the most part, the public and businesses had little to no say.

Late 2022 to early 2023: Work starts on Guild Street and other road restrictions

December 2022 — Work on Guild Street starts, the bus priority route was planned to open in January.

Work on the rest of the new restrictions was due to start in January, but the council pushed the date back.

January 11, 2023 — Work to pedestrianise Schoolhill started, with signs popping up saying the area is for those on foot and those on bicycle only.

And bicycle road markings were painted showing where cyclists should be travelling.

February 22, 2023 — The three new bus gates, originally planned to go live in January, were delayed until later in the year due to “winter weather” (after the South College Street project finished).

April 14, 2023 — Scottish Government awards £200,000 to the North East Bus Alliance through the Bus Partnership Fund to deliver the bus priority route.

Mid 2023: First new bus gate appears and ETRO commences

July 31 – August 18 2023 — Various road closures put in place while work is carried out by Aberdeen City Council teams to create the three bus gates.

August 1, 2023 — The ETRO came into operation.

August 7, 2023 —The first of the three new bus gates appears on Market Street — however, fines were not dished out until all bus gates went live.

Mid to late 2023: The bus gates go live and consultation (finally) begins

August 21, 2023 — All three bus gates go live and specialist cameras turned on.

Now the measures are in force, residents could give feedback on the new bus priority route.

Our count on Bridge Street found 52 vehicles were caught out on Bridge Street in 45 minutes — that’s more than one driver a minute.

November 2, 2023 — Following public feedback, additional signs and road markings were installed across the three bus gates to make them “clearer” to drivers.

Late 2023: Grace period ends… £60 fines begin

November 8, 2023 — The grace period ended and £60 fines started being dished out to drivers caught entering the bus gates.

Beforehand, warning letters were sent to drivers caught breaking the new rules instead of fines.

November 26, 2023 — We revealed drivers were spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during the grace period.

From the bus gates going live on August 22 until the end of September (just 40 days in total), a whopping 22,257 rulebreakers were caught and sent a warning letter.

December 2, 2023 — PR specialists Big Partnership brought in to “better explain the positives” of the bus gates.

January 11, 2024 — Haig’s owners claimed city centre traffic changes are “killing Aberdeen” after being forced to close their food hall.

Early to mid 2024: Public consultation ends

January 23, 2024 — The six-month public consultation closed.

May 10, 2024 — The Press & Journal revealed that Aberdeen drivers paid £3m in bus lane fines since the controversial road changes were made.

May 14, 2024 — New figures show at least half a million fewer people visited Aberdeen city centre since the new bus gates were installed.

June 6, 2024 — Almost five months after the consultation closed, the local authority released more than 550 public objections ahead of the committee meeting.

June 11, 2024 —Bus gates discussed at committee meeting. Councillors debated tweaking the bus priority route by scrapping the Market Street bus gate.

But planning chiefs have warned the city could be handed a bill for millions of pounds if it’s all scrapped.

It was then pushed to the next full council meeting so every councillor could get the chance to vote on the issue.

Where we are now: Common Sense Compromise launched and decision delayed…

June 26, 2024 — The Press & Journal launched the Common Sense Compromise campaign alongside businesses and business organisations.

We shared emotional testimonies from Aberdeen businesses about the “real impact” of the bus gates ahead of the council meeting.

July 3, 2024 — Councillors were planned to discuss the city bus gates at the full council meeting this Wednesday.

They could have been made permanent, scrapped or tweaked as we had campaigned for.

But instead, the decision was pushed back again, and should be made within the next 14 days.

