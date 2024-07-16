New £1m playpark to open at Hazlehead Park next week

Hazlehead Park’s new £1million play area will open next week.

Aberdeen’s biggest playpark will open to the public for the first time at 7am on Tuesday, July 23.

Work on the playpark started back in January.

Old favourites from the Aberdeen park, including the jeep and sand digger, have been retained amongst a range of new equipment.

Eye-catching large towers have been installed as well as a huge zip line, trampolines and musical items.

One of the stand-out additions is a purpose-made trail through the wooded section which is said to give “a different dynamic” of play.

The designs were finalised after a consultation with those who would be using the park regularly, including local schools and community groups.

It has been ensured that the park is fully inclusive so all can play and is accessible by wheelchair.

Countdown to opening of Hazlehead playpark

Convener of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, Martin Greig, said: “For many people, Hazlehead is their favourite park in the city. It is an excellent location for the city’s newest and largest playpark.

“This upgraded facility is high quality and inclusive. It will give an enormous amount of fun and friendship to all children and all abilities. It is a splendid addition to Hazlehead Park.”

Aberdeen City Council has also made improvements to the drainage of the site and added new landscaping and safety surfaces.

The seating and picnic benches have also been upgraded alongside new bins to make sure the park stays tidy for all to enjoy.

Vice-convener Jessica Mennie added: “We know people young and older have been watching the build take place of the new playpark and have been eagerly waiting for it to open – we’re looking forward to being able to open it next week so families will have lots of fun with it over the school summer holidays.”

Aberdeen’s largest park has remained open to the public during the renovation works as its other facilities – the cafe, maze and pets’ corner – were not impacted.

The old site is being transformed thanks to a £900,000 grant from the Scottish Government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities fund, topped up by a further £100,000 from the council.