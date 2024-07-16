New £1m playpark to open at Hazlehead Park next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New £1m playpark to open at Hazlehead Park next week

Work on the colourful park project started in January.

By Ellie Milne
Man and child with dog looking at playpark
Four-year-old Sadie Sinclair with grandad Rob and Mist the dog waiting for the playpark to open. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Hazlehead Park’s new £1million play area will open next week.

Aberdeen’s biggest playpark will open to the public for the first time at 7am on Tuesday, July 23.

Work on the playpark started back in January.

Old favourites from the Aberdeen park, including the jeep and sand digger, have been retained amongst a range of new equipment.

Eye-catching large towers have been installed as well as a huge zip line, trampolines and musical items.

Playpark at Hazlehead Park
The new playpark is almost ready to open. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

One of the stand-out additions is a purpose-made trail through the wooded section which is said to give “a different dynamic” of play.

The designs were finalised after a consultation with those who would be using the park regularly, including local schools and community groups.

It has been ensured that the park is fully inclusive so all can play and is accessible by wheelchair.

Countdown to opening of Hazlehead playpark

Convener of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, Martin Greig, said: “For many people, Hazlehead is their favourite park in the city. It is an excellent location for the city’s newest and largest playpark.

“This upgraded facility is high quality and inclusive. It will give an enormous amount of fun and friendship to all children and all abilities. It is a splendid addition to Hazlehead Park.”

Work at Hazlehead playpark
Work started on the site back in January. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council has also made improvements to the drainage of the site and added new landscaping and safety surfaces.

The seating and picnic benches have also been upgraded alongside new bins to make sure the park stays tidy for all to enjoy.

Vice-convener Jessica Mennie added: “We know people young and older have been watching the build take place of the new playpark and have been eagerly waiting for it to open – we’re looking forward to being able to open it next week so families will have lots of fun with it over the school summer holidays.”

Aberdeen’s largest park has remained open to the public during the renovation works as its other facilities – the cafe, maze and pets’ corner – were not impacted.

The old site is being transformed thanks to a £900,000 grant from the Scottish Government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities fund, topped up by a further £100,000 from the council.

