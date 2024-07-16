Revolution Inverness to close after seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Inverness to close after seven years

The popular city centre bar will cease trading next month after seven years in business.

By Michelle Henderson
Revolution Inverness on Church Street.
Revolution Inverness on Church Street is to close on August 11. Image: DC Thomson.

An Inverness bar is to close for good next month after seven years in business.

Revolution Inverness will cease trading on Sunday, August 11.

In a statement, posted on their Facebook page, owners of the Church Street business said the “party is nearly at an end.”

Announcing the sad news, they wrote: “Sad news announcement.

“We will be closing our doors for good on Sunday 11th of August 2024.

“There have been some amazing moments and we have loved shaking out your cocktails and watching all dancing over the years but this party is nearly at an end.

“Join us over our final few weeks and keep an eye out over our socials for updates on our closing party.”

Inverness restaurant to close within weeks

Revolution opened their most northern bar in Inverness back in November 2017.

The news has shocked customers.

Taking to the comments of their post, one person said they would miss visiting the restaurant on their visit to the Highland Capital.

He wrote: “No way. Loved coming here over the last 2 years whenever I was in Inverness.”

It comes months after Revolution Bars Group revealed it faced external challenges.

Our data team has been looking at empty units in Inverness city centre – track the health of the city centre here.

