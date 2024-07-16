Revolution Inverness to close after seven years

An Inverness bar is to close for good next month after seven years in business.

Revolution Inverness will cease trading on Sunday, August 11.

In a statement, posted on their Facebook page, owners of the Church Street business said the “party is nearly at an end.”

Announcing the sad news, they wrote: “Sad news announcement.

“We will be closing our doors for good on Sunday 11th of August 2024.

“There have been some amazing moments and we have loved shaking out your cocktails and watching all dancing over the years but this party is nearly at an end.

“Join us over our final few weeks and keep an eye out over our socials for updates on our closing party.”

Revolution opened their most northern bar in Inverness back in November 2017.

The news has shocked customers.

Taking to the comments of their post, one person said they would miss visiting the restaurant on their visit to the Highland Capital.

He wrote: “No way. Loved coming here over the last 2 years whenever I was in Inverness.”

It comes months after Revolution Bars Group revealed it faced external challenges.

