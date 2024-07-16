A92 closed southbound at Stonehaven following two-vehicle crash

The A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road has been closed southbound near Dunnottar following a two-vehicle crash.

The accident occurred at around 5.20pm on Tuesday on the A92 at its junction with the A957 Stonehaven turn off.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed two vehicles are involved.

The service deployed two appliances to the scene just before 5.30pm.

The A92 has been closed southbound to traffic, while it understood traffic is still moving northbound.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

Police have been approached for more information.

More to follow.