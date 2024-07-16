MacMoray founder ‘overwhelmed’ by reaction to news that popular festival will end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MacMoray founder ‘overwhelmed’ by reaction to news that popular festival will end

Andy Macdonald said there is potential for the event to continue if the "right person" stepped forward.

Andy Macdonald smiling at camera with two thumbs up.
Andy wants to focus on his family. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Michelle Henderson

When Andy Macdonald announced that MacMoray would be ending, he never expected the huge reaction it would generate.

The festival organiser issued a heartfelt update last night saying he wanted to spend more time with his family – and that the pressure of organising two huge events in Elgin each year had left him “tired”.

He confirmed that MacMoray Easter 2025 would be the last event, and that he would be giving away £1 million worth of tickets for the “final hurrah”.

Since the news broke, hundreds of people have expressed their sadness – saying MacMoray was the “best thing to happen to Elgin in years.”

Tonight, Mr Macdonald said he was “extremely surprised” by the reaction and didn’t expect it to “be as big as it is”.

Cascada entertaining the crowd with hit songs at MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘I can see how much MacMoray has meant to people’

He said: “I’m aware that MacMoray is popular, and the attendance speaks for itself. But I didn’t think for a second the reaction would be as big as it is.

“On one hand, it’s amazing to see, but on the other hand, it makes me sad as the support has been overwhelming, and I can see how much it means to people.

“My problem, especially in the past few months, is that I’ve been listening to the complainers and that hasn’t helped.

“From people officially complaining about the noise, to taking over their park. Usually, I wouldn’t let things get to me, but I think as of late, with everything going on I’ve been a lot more sensitive than usual.”

Andy sifting through MacMoray merchandise. Image: Andy Macdonald

Mr Macdonald said his decision to end MacMoray comes as he gets ready to welcome a baby girl in September with his partner, Angela.

The father-to-be lost former partner, Sarah, and their unborn baby around the time of the first ever MacMoray festival.

He said Angela and daughter are now his “priority”.

“The first time round I found myself living a nightmare,” he said.

“I can’t believe the position I’m finding myself in now, and right now with my unborn daughter due in eight weeks, emotions are running extremely high.”

‘MacMoray would need someone who understands it to carry it on’

Festival-goers have been calling for someone to take over from Mr Macdonald, who seems open to the idea.

But he says it would take the right person to move it forward.

He said: “It would boil down to several factors, including the person, their vision and their understanding of exactly what MacMoray is.

“MacMoray as a brand isn’t broken and doesn’t need fixing.”

Crowds enjoy the nostalgic music at MacMoray 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘The final MacMoray will be special, exciting and emotional’

For now, Mr MacDonald is gearing up to offer music lovers the best festivals of their life.

He will be offering people free tickets to the final MacMoray next Easter if they buy tickets for the MacMoray Summer 2024 festival.

“One thing I am certain about is that MacMoray Easter will be extremely special, exciting and emotional,” he said.

“My focus right now is on the planning and preparation of MacMoray Summer and MacMoray Easter. I need to see these through.

“I absolutely need to make sure they are as amazing as they possibly can be.”

MacMoray draw thousands of music fans to Cooper Park in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

MacMoray started back in 2022 at Cooper Park with two festivals – Easter and Summer – each year with nostalgic acts performing.

Headliners have included Atomic Kitten, Peter Andre, Vengaboys and Cascada.

Mr Macdonald added: “I don’t want people to have ill feelings towards me and my team. I have taken MacMoray to the top with the help and support of our huge following.

“I’m just tired, exhausted and it’s having a knock on effect on my personal life. I just want to move forward in life as the person I am and not the person I am becoming.”

