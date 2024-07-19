Flowers laid in memory of 18-year-old woman who died near Diamond Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flowers laid in memory of 18-year-old woman who died near Diamond Bridge

Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

By Ross Hempseed
Flowers and tributes left at Diamond Bridge following the death of an 18-year-old woman.
Flowers laid where an 18-year-old woman died. Image: DC Thomson.

Floral tributes have been laid at Diamond Bridge in memory of an 18-year-old woman who tragically died near there earlier this week.

The colourful display included fresh flowers, knitted bouquets, candles and cuddly toys reflecting the tragic loss of a young life.

Emergency services were called to Diamond Bridge in Tillydrone on July 16, following reports of a “concern for a person”.

Floral tributes at Diamond Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.

The body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered from the River Don a short while later.

Police have since confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Since the tragedy, tributes have been laid or attached to the bridge.

Flowers have been laid at Diamond Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.

Beautiful bunches of flowers, including sunflowers, roses and lilies, were laid in memory of the young woman.

Amongst the flowers, several candles had also been lit in her memory.

Other items included a bunch of knitted flowers as well as a cuddly cat toy.

Conversation