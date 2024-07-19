Flowers laid in memory of 18-year-old woman who died near Diamond Bridge

Floral tributes have been laid at Diamond Bridge in memory of an 18-year-old woman who tragically died near there earlier this week.

The colourful display included fresh flowers, knitted bouquets, candles and cuddly toys reflecting the tragic loss of a young life.

Emergency services were called to Diamond Bridge in Tillydrone on July 16, following reports of a “concern for a person”.

The body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered from the River Don a short while later.

Police have since confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Since the tragedy, tributes have been laid or attached to the bridge.

Beautiful bunches of flowers, including sunflowers, roses and lilies, were laid in memory of the young woman.

Amongst the flowers, several candles had also been lit in her memory.

Other items included a bunch of knitted flowers as well as a cuddly cat toy.