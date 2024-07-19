Buckie Thistle land major coup with signing of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers

Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon is thrilled to land a major coup with the addition of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Ridgers was left without a club during the summer, having been among a number of players not to be offered fresh terms following Inverness’ relegation to League One.

In an interview with the Press and Journal last month, the 33-year-old revealed he was seeking employment outside of football.

Although Ridgers had offers on the table from Championship teams, his desire to remain in the Highlands underpinned his decision to switch to part-time football with the Highland League champions.

Ridgers has signed an initial one-year deal with the Jags – with the option to extend should the move work out well.

MacKinnon, who replaced Graeme Stewart as Buckie boss this summer, is thrilled to get Ridgers on board.

MacKinnon said: “When I heard Mark was leaving Caley Thistle, I was obviously shocked.

“I heard he was possibly looking at the part-time route.

“When I touched base with him I was pleasantly surprised he was open to a move to Buckie Thistle.

“It has all come around quite quickly over the last fortnight or so.

“To be honest, I always thought he was going to end up being snapped up by an SPFL side.

“Over the last couple of days, things developed and we got it over the line.

“Any time I have seen him play he has been first class. His CV speaks for itself.

“In goalkeeping terms, he is young at 33 – he still has plenty years left in the tank.

“Hopefully it can be a good few years at Buckie, but we will see how it goes this season for him as he steps into part-time football and a working environment.”

Goalkeeper Ridgers brings vast experience to Buckie Thistle dressing room

Ridgers has spent the last seven years with hometown club Caley Thistle, during which time he kept a club-record 91 clean sheets in 280 appearances.

Prior to that spell, Ridgers amassed vast experience in spells with Hearts, St Mirren, Partick Thistle, as well as a stint in America with Orlando City.

Although Buckie have goalkeepers Stuart Knight and Euan Storrier on their books, MacKinnon said the opportunity to bring in Ridgers was one they could not pass up.

MacKinnon added: “He will bring a boost. We lost a couple of key members of our squad, to Elgin City and Peterhead, so it has been quite tough.

“To get somebody of Mark’s calibre, and the buzz it brings, is great.

“That’s not why he’s signing, though – he’s signing because he’s a good goalkeeper.

“We have two good goalkeepers at the club in Stuart Knight and Euan Storrier. But when somebody of Mark’s calibre becomes available, you’d be a fool to turn it down.

“Mark still has to play well to play – he will come in to compete with these guys.

“Stuart is actually struggling with tendonitis in the knee just now, so the timing is good.”

Ridgers in line for debut against Bairns

Ridgers could make his debut on Saturday when the Jags host Championship side Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup.

MacKinnon is confident the move will be an ideal fit for the former Scotland under-21 international.

He added: “I think Buckie Thistle will be a great fit for Mark.

“He is playing at the top end of the Highland League, which is going to be a massively competitive league again this season.

“I have spoken to him a lot in the last fortnight. He comes across really well – he’s a really nice, genuine lad.

“I’m that old I played with his brother Ally at Inverness and I know his family.

“Not only his goalkeeping qualities, he will bring in that desire to be professional.

“He already knows a lot of the boys, so it will be a good fit for him.

“It was unfortunate what happened at Inverness, it was a strange situation there for quite a few of their players.

“To be able to give him the chance to relax now, he can look at his employment and enjoy his football with Buckie Thistle without having to move away.

“It all fits very well for him.”