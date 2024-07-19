Buckie Thistle land major coup with signing of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle land major coup with signing of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers

Ridgers, 33, has signed an initial one-year deal with the Highland League champions.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle's Mark Ridgers
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS

Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon is thrilled to land a major coup with the addition of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Ridgers was left without a club during the summer, having been among a number of players not to be offered fresh terms following Inverness’ relegation to League One.

In an interview with the Press and Journal last month, the 33-year-old revealed he was seeking employment outside of football.

Although Ridgers had offers on the table from Championship teams, his desire to remain in the Highlands underpinned his decision to switch to part-time football with the Highland League champions.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS.

Ridgers has signed an initial one-year deal with the Jags – with the option to extend should the move work out well.

MacKinnon, who replaced Graeme Stewart as Buckie boss this summer, is thrilled to get Ridgers on board.

MacKinnon said: “When I heard Mark was leaving Caley Thistle, I was obviously shocked.

“I heard he was possibly looking at the part-time route.

“When I touched base with him I was pleasantly surprised he was open to a move to Buckie Thistle.

Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It has all come around quite quickly over the last fortnight or so.

“To be honest, I always thought he was going to end up being snapped up by an SPFL side.

“Over the last couple of days, things developed and we got it over the line.

“Any time I have seen him play he has been first class. His CV speaks for itself.

“In goalkeeping terms, he is young at 33 – he still has plenty years left in the tank.

“Hopefully it can be a good few years at Buckie, but we will see how it goes this season for him as he steps into part-time football and a working environment.”

Goalkeeper Ridgers brings vast experience to Buckie Thistle dressing room

Ridgers has spent the last seven years with hometown club Caley Thistle, during which time he kept a club-record 91 clean sheets in 280 appearances.

Prior to that spell, Ridgers amassed vast experience in spells with Hearts, St Mirren, Partick Thistle, as well as a stint in America with Orlando City.

Although Buckie have goalkeepers Stuart Knight and Euan Storrier on their books, MacKinnon said the opportunity to bring in Ridgers was one they could not pass up.

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

MacKinnon added: “He will bring a boost. We lost a couple of key members of our squad, to Elgin City and Peterhead, so it has been quite tough.

“To get somebody of Mark’s calibre, and the buzz it brings, is great.

“That’s not why he’s signing, though – he’s signing because he’s a good goalkeeper.

“We have two good goalkeepers at the club in Stuart Knight and Euan Storrier. But when somebody of Mark’s calibre becomes available, you’d be a fool to turn it down.

“Mark still has to play well to play – he will come in to compete with these guys.

“Stuart is actually struggling with tendonitis in the knee just now, so the timing is good.”

Ridgers in line for debut against Bairns

Ridgers could make his debut on Saturday when the Jags host Championship side Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup.

MacKinnon is confident the move will be an ideal fit for the former Scotland under-21 international.

Mark Ridgers in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

He added: “I think Buckie Thistle will be a great fit for Mark.

“He is playing at the top end of the Highland League, which is going to be a massively competitive league again this season.

“I have spoken to him a lot in the last fortnight. He comes across really well – he’s a really nice, genuine lad.

“I’m that old I played with his brother Ally at Inverness and I know his family.

“Not only his goalkeeping qualities, he will bring in that desire to be professional.

“He already knows a lot of the boys, so it will be a good fit for him.

“It was unfortunate what happened at Inverness, it was a strange situation there for quite a few of their players.

“To be able to give him the chance to relax now, he can look at his employment and enjoy his football with Buckie Thistle without having to move away.

“It all fits very well for him.”

