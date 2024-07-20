In pictures: Sausage and Cider Festival packs out Hazlehead Park as event makes Aberdeen debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: Sausage and Cider Festival packs out Hazlehead Park as event makes Aberdeen debut

The rain didn't dampen the spirits of festival-goers in Aberdeen on Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Two women taking a selfie in front of a festival stage
The Sausage and Cider Festival made its debut in Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Families were dancing in the rain as the Sausage and Cider Festival made its debut in Aberdeen.

The touring event promised to give north-east residents an “amazing day” filled with cider, sausages, live music and fun – and it did exactly that.

The event field at Hazlehead Park was packed not long after the gates opened at 2pm as temperatures hit the high teens.

Although the sunshine soon turned to rain showers, the spirit of festival-goers was not dampened.

Anya Domeracki
Anya Domeracki enjoyed the food on offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

People donned their ponchos and danced in the rain as the entertainment took to the main stage.

Dundee singer Rhuari Campbell got the party started with a mix of original songs and lively covers for the crowd to singalong to.

The music was non-stop thanks to the resident DJ and headliners Fun Lovin’ Criminals, as well as tribute acts and Jamirrorquai and Biffy McClyro.

As the night goes on, Abba Voyage and Supersonic Queen will also take to the stage in Hazlehead Park.

Sausage and Cider Festival arrives in Aberdeen

As the name suggests, the festival brought together a range of goods at its market for food and drink fans, particularly sausages and cider.

Families with children of all ages turned out bringing along camping chairs and picnic blankets to set up base for the day on the grass with a perfect view of the stage – and easy access to everything else.

Singer Rhuari Campbell got the party started. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At the opposite end of the field, people could enjoy their own rave in the silent disco tent or get their face painted with glitter in true festival fashion.

The DJ played an array of pop classics over at the kid’s stage in between bubble shows and meet and greets with some familiar cartoon faces.

And, of course, the Sausage and Cider Festival would not be complete without a sausage eating competition.

Live music, good food and plenty of refreshing drinks – what more could you ask for on a summery Saturday in Aberdeen?

Our photographer Kami Thomson captured some of the best moments as the event kicked off at Hazlehead Park. 

Signs for stalls at Sausage and Cider Festival
Plenty of sausages and ciders to try… Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Three women wearing headphones at silent disco
The silent disco was a big hit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Main stage at Sausage and Cider Festival
The main stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Five women posing for the camera
Friends at the Sausage and Cider Fest at Hazlehead Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rhuari Campbell
Rhuari Campbell. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man serving cider
Serving cider… Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Festival-goers arriving at Hazlehead Park
Festival-goers arriving at Hazlehead Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two people dancing in front of the festival main stage
Dancing in front of the main stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Four men posing for camera
Ready for a day at the Sausage and Cider Festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
People sitting on camping chairs at festival
Setting up camp… Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamiroquai tribute act
Jamiroquai tribute act, Jamirrorquai. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
People dancing in the rain
Dancing along to the music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Four people sitting on grass with a drink
Enjoying a drink on the grass. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two men singing along to performer
Singing along…. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Singer Rhuari Campbell performing on stage
Singer Rhuari Campbell performing on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rain at festival
The rain didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bar sign
All of the bars and drink tents were very busy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sausage and Cider Festival
Today marked the first time the Sausage and Cider Festival has been held in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Visitors brought along camping chairs and picnic blankets
Visitors brought along camping chairs and picnic blankets. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Women dancing in rain wearing clear plastic ponchos
Dancing in the rain. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowd at Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park
Hazlehead Park was packed with people enjoying the event. Iage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A festival-goer cheering on the entertainment.
A festival-goer cheering on the entertainment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rhuari Campbell entertained the crowd
Rhuari Campbell entertained the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
In pictures: Peterhead Scottish Week kicks off as colourful parade transforms town into bustling…
Margaret Park, regular Boogie in the Bar attendee, and Florence Igboayaka, founder of The Period Place. Images: TNL Community Fund/TIO Photography.
More dementia-friendly discos to be held in Aberdeen thanks to share of £17 million
We investigated the three Aberdeen roads with the majority of LEZ fines. Image: Callum Main / DC Thomson
Why have majority of LEZ fines been clocked on these 3 Aberdeen roads? We…
15
Steven Gray.
'Suspicious' man with screwdriver claimed he was just tidying up litter
Design image of revamped Belmont Cinema Aberdeen.
From Montrose to Manhattan: 10 venues that inspired Belmont Cinema revamp in Aberdeen
Graham Smith daughter Sarah of heirloom emporium Strichen Antiques.
Come with us inside Strichen Antiques, the family-run emporium with a flair for the…
Flowers and tributes left at Diamond Bridge following the death of an 18-year-old woman.
Flowers laid in memory of 18-year-old woman who died near Diamond Bridge
Eddie Stevenson passed away last weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Mr Christmas: Family tribute after man behind Ashgrove lights dies aged 81
3
Police were pictured at the scene on the Charleston Flyover. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Person taken to hospital after Charleston flyover police incident
Karen's Diner stock image
Karen's Diner event in Aberdeen axed after operators go bust

Conversation