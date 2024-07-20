In pictures: Sausage and Cider Festival packs out Hazlehead Park as event makes Aberdeen debut

Families were dancing in the rain as the Sausage and Cider Festival made its debut in Aberdeen.

The touring event promised to give north-east residents an “amazing day” filled with cider, sausages, live music and fun – and it did exactly that.

The event field at Hazlehead Park was packed not long after the gates opened at 2pm as temperatures hit the high teens.

Although the sunshine soon turned to rain showers, the spirit of festival-goers was not dampened.

People donned their ponchos and danced in the rain as the entertainment took to the main stage.

Dundee singer Rhuari Campbell got the party started with a mix of original songs and lively covers for the crowd to singalong to.

The music was non-stop thanks to the resident DJ and headliners Fun Lovin’ Criminals, as well as tribute acts and Jamirrorquai and Biffy McClyro.

As the night goes on, Abba Voyage and Supersonic Queen will also take to the stage in Hazlehead Park.

Sausage and Cider Festival arrives in Aberdeen

As the name suggests, the festival brought together a range of goods at its market for food and drink fans, particularly sausages and cider.

Families with children of all ages turned out bringing along camping chairs and picnic blankets to set up base for the day on the grass with a perfect view of the stage – and easy access to everything else.

At the opposite end of the field, people could enjoy their own rave in the silent disco tent or get their face painted with glitter in true festival fashion.

The DJ played an array of pop classics over at the kid’s stage in between bubble shows and meet and greets with some familiar cartoon faces.

And, of course, the Sausage and Cider Festival would not be complete without a sausage eating competition.

Live music, good food and plenty of refreshing drinks – what more could you ask for on a summery Saturday in Aberdeen?

Our photographer Kami Thomson captured some of the best moments as the event kicked off at Hazlehead Park.