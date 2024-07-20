Mark Ridgers reveals why he joined Buckie Thistle after making debut in League Cup defeat to Falkirk

Mark Ridgers says he made the best decision for his family’s future to leave full-time football and join Buckie Thistle.

The goalkeeper, who has spent the last seven years with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, made his Buckie debut in the 5-1 Premier Sports League Cup defeat to Falkirk on Saturday at Victoria Park.

Ridgers is a former Hearts, St Mirren, Partick Thistle and Scotland Under-21 custodian but wasn’t offered terms by the Caley Thistle this summer following their relegation to League One.

The 34-year-old did have offers to remain in full-time football. But his preference to stay in the Highlands – rather than uprooting his family – led to him becoming part-time with the Breedon Highland League champions and securing a job away from football.

Ridgers said: “I’m going out to enjoy football again after the disappointment of how last season finished.

“I had interest from full-time clubs and I’m grateful for that. But I’ve got a wife and a child and the best decision for myself was to go down this route.

“I’ve been given a good opportunity outwith football as well and it was a no-brainer to take it and I’m able to keep playing as well which is great.

“I needed to make sure financially a job and football helped secure my family’s future.

“I had some good teams interested in me, but financially with having to move as a family was it really worth it? In the end it wasn’t so I made the decision to come to Buckie.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’ve never been in a team that’s expected to win every game.

“In the league that’s expected of us as we try to retain the championship and we’re expected to challenge for cups as well.”

Bairns go nap

Falkirk started on the front foot and Ridgers was busy making saves from Brad Spencer twice and Ross MacIver.

But after 20 minutes Buckie fashioned a great chance when Innes McKay’s pass put Josh Peters through on goal, but Nicky Hogarth made a good save.

Within two minutes Falkirk took the lead. Alfredo Agyeman – who was lively presence throughout – crossed from the right side of the penalty box and the unfortunate Ryan Fyffe turned the ball into his own net as MacIver lurked behind him.

In the 28th minute the Jags equalised. MacAskill seized upon a loose touch from Sean Mackie, played a one-two with Peters and drilled a low shot into the bottom right corner from the left side of the box.

Unfortunately for the Breedon Highland League champions the Bairns retook the lead within a minute. Agyeman burned away from McKay on the right and his cutback was finished by Nesbitt from 12 yards.

On 31 minutes it became 3-1 when a short corner on the left culminated in Spencer’s cross being headed home by Mackie.

Before the break Buckie came close to pulling a goal back when MacAskill and Jack MacIver combined to tee up Marcus Goodall. However, his shot was deflected into Hogarth’s hands.

In the second period Falkirk found chances harder to come as Buckie battled well and Peters stung Hogarth’s palms with a good effort in the 57th minute.

But in the closing stages the Championship side added further gloss to the scoreline.

On 84 minutes Nesbitt finished from 10 yards and in the final minute Ryan Shanley burst into space on the right side of the box and volleyed into the roof of the net.

Boss takes the positives

After a 4-0 defeat to Stenhousemuir last weekend in their League Cup Group B opener, Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon was more encouraged by this display.

He added: “It was a good workout for the boys, the structure of the team was good and they stuck to the gameplan more often than not.

“I’m disappointed with the manner of some of the goals, but we’ll keep working at that.

“From the Elgin friendly, to Stenhousemuir last week, to Falkirk we’ve upped our levels for each game.

“I was pleased with our attack because we didn’t pose enough of a threat last weekend.

“We broke well, it was pleasing to create chances and overall I felt the whole squad did well.

“Mark gave us what I expected. He was vocal and helped the boys, his distribution was top drawer and his handling was exceptional. I was very happy with his performance.”