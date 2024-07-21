Best moments as crowds flock to New Deer Show

Thousands of people enjoyed the sunshine at one of the north-east’s biggest agricultural events of the year, New Deer Show.

The two-day event, held yesterday and today, had something for everyone.

As well as all the usual hotly contested livestock and equine categories, there was heaps of other entertainment to enjoy.

Today’s highlights included a performance by singer and songwriter Cammy Barnes, a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, supported by Moray band Johnny Sheep and The Coupit Ewes.

Lots to see and do at New Deer Show

Along with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing their products and skills, New Deer Show 2024 boasted a dance, pet parade, baby show, a fancy dress competition, pipe bands, food demos, vintage cars, farming skill displays and a whole lot more besides.

We’ve captured some of the best moments.