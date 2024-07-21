Best moments as crowds flock to New Deer Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Best moments as crowds flock to New Deer Show

The annual agricultural event is a whole lot more than just cows, sheep and horses.

Future farmers?
Future farmers? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Thousands of people enjoyed the sunshine at one of the north-east’s biggest agricultural events of the year, New Deer Show.

The two-day event, held yesterday and today, had something for everyone.

As well as all the usual hotly contested livestock and equine categories, there was heaps of other entertainment to enjoy.

Today’s highlights included a performance by singer and songwriter Cammy Barnes, a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, supported by Moray band Johnny Sheep and The Coupit Ewes.

Lots to see and do at New Deer Show

Along with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing their products and skills, New Deer Show 2024 boasted a dance, pet parade, baby show, a fancy dress competition, pipe bands, food demos, vintage cars, farming skill displays and a whole lot more besides.

Results: ‘Outstanding all over’ Aberchirder ewe triumphs at New Deer Show

We’ve captured some of the best moments.

New Deer Show
The show was sponsored by Woodhead Bros, of Turriff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tractor
Tractors are always a fascinating attraction at farming shows. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New DeerShow
New Deer Show always draws a big crows. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
There were some very young livestock handlers at the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Livestock at New Deer Show.
There was quality livestock from far and wide in the main show ring. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
There was lots to see and enjoy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
Leading a hefty exhibit to the ring is no problem for this youngster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New DeerShow
A little gentle persuasion does the trick for exhibit No.97. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
A wide range of businesses were represented. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Seamus Logan MP; Andrew Connon, vice-president, NFU Scotland (NFUS) and Drew Wilson, chairman, New Deer NFUS.
l-r Seamus Logan MP; Andrew Connon, vice-president, NFU Scotland (NFUS) and Drew Wilson, chairman, New Deer Branch NFUS.. New Deer. Supplied by Seamus Logan MP Date; 20/07/2024
New Deer Show
More tractors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
There was something for all ages. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
Checking out the livestock. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
The animals were in peak show condition. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
Did we mention tractors? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
Great days out for all ages. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
No-one’s pulling the wool over this one’s eyes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
So many tractors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
Is that the “New Deer Eye” in the background? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
The tension mounts during judging. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
It’s Banff & Buchan Tractor & Engine Club. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
Serious business in the show ring. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Laura Lumsden, of agricultural support charity RSABI
Laura Lumsden, of agricultural support charity RSABI. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Deer Show
Perhaps they are in the market for a nice shiny new tractor. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation