‘Outstanding all over’ Aberchirder ewe triumphs at New Deer Show

Summer finally showed face at New Deer, Aberdeenshire, where it was a Suffolk ewe that beat other competitors to take champion of champions in the main show ring.

Outshining almost 700 entries in the sheep lines to secure interbreed sheep, the homebred three-crop-ewe from Craig Paterson, of Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder, was tapped out by the supreme judge, Thainstone Mart’s Colin Slessor.

He described his champion as “outstanding all over, correct in every way and feminine but with enough power about her”.

Mr Slessor added: “She is an example of a very high standard of ewe, and considering she beat 694 other sheep to take the top spot she should really be commended.”

Winning ewe took reserve interbreed at Echt

She is the product of sire Strathbogie Stormzy and a Strathbogie AK Magic bred ewe, and took reserve interbreed at Echt Show.

Reserve interbreed sheep went to the Charrolais from Eilidh and Erin Duncan, of Mintlaw with a homebred gimmer by Broadgate Warrior. She was champion at Echt.

Taking overall cattle interbreed was four-year-old Charolais cow Newlogie RoyalEclipse from AJR Farms, Milton of Collieston, Ellon.

Shown alongside her calf at foot, she was female and reserve champion at the Highland and supreme at Turriff last year. She comes from a well-shown bloodline, with her dam having won the Highland back in 2014. Her sire is Newlogie Noble, a bull whose French father was bought for 17,500 euros (about £14,700).

Reserve cattle interbreed was Harry Emslie’s Limousin bull, Goldies Strongbow. Based in Harry’s Kiknockie herd, this three-year-old is sired by Wilodge LJ and is a maternal grandson of Ampertaine Commander. He also took breed champion at Echt show.

It was the Highland pony from Sarah Mcintosh, of Peterhead, that took the native overall horse honours in the equine section. Roisin of Strathmore is a four-year-old mare by Strathmore Clova and out of Maggie Rose of Strathmore.

She has placed before at both the Royal Highland and Highland Pony Society breed show.

Picture gallery: Best moments as crowds flock to New Deer Show

Second best native horse went to Arradoul Capella from George Young, of Turriff.

A seven-year-old mare, she previously secured the overall horse title at the show in 2019 and last year won the ridden Clydesdale champion at Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She is by Arradoul Balvenie and out of Arradoul Symphony.

Results:

Aberdeen Angus (Judge: D Johnstone, Ballindaloch). Champion – G Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with Newton-Struthers Espresso. This three-year-old homebred heifer is by Idvies Ed and out of Newton-Struthers Emma. She was successfully shown last year winning breed champion at the show alongside eight other championships. Reserve champion – N and M Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, with Tonley Esther, an 18-month heifer. She is from a homebred dam and sired by Killomag Erskie. It was her first outing.

Charolais (Judge: Michelle Hanson, Forgie). Champion and cattle interbreed – AJR Farms, Milton of Collieston, Ellon, with Newlogie RoyalEclipse. A four-year-old cow shown with her second calf at foot, she is by Newlogie Noble, out of Balmaud Eclipse. She was last year’s female champion and reserve champion, Royal Highland, and supreme champion at Turriff. Reserve champion – AJR Farms, with Newlogie TotalEclipse. Daughter of the champion this September 2022-born heifer is sired by Rosanna Rudolph and has previously been successfully shown alongside her mother, as well as taking junior female champion at this year’s Royal Highland.

Simmental (Judge: Michelle Hanson). Champion – G Patterson, Delfur Farms, Aberlour, with Delfur Nifty, a November 2022 born heifer by the 9000gns Ballymoney Larry and out of Delfur Joyful. She was junior beef interbreed at the Royal Highland Show and champion at last year’s Agri Expo. Reserve – Delfur Farms, with Delfur Weigela N12. A 19-month-old heifer, she is by Ballymoney Larry and from out of Delfur Weigela E12. She was reserve champion at both the Agri Expo and Angus Show.

Limousin (Judge: D Irvine, Forgie). Champion and reserve interbreed cattle – H Emslie, of Kinknockie, Mintlaw, with Goldies Strongbow. This three-year-old bull is by Wilodge LJ and out of a dam sired by Ampertaine Commander. He was champion at Echt. Reserve champion – R and K Davidson, Corsairtly, Keith, with January 2023-born heifer Corsairtly Universe. She is a daughter of Corsairtly Orbit and sire Whinfellpark Ronaldo, and first in her class at the Royal Highland.

Any other continental (Judge: D Irvine). Champion – B Duffton, Huntly, with British Blue Harelaw Star. An in-calf heifer by Henlli Wishmaster and out of Woodend Leonna, she has previously won championships at Fife, Angus, Fettercairn and Echt, and was reserve interbreed beef at Ayr. Reserve champion – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith, with Strathisla Tanya, a two-year British Blonde in-calf heifer. She is sired by Strathisla Pascoe and from Allerstone Jasmine. Her first outing was Echt, where she took champion.

Cross cattle (Judge: B Baillie, Orkney). Champion – B Duffton, Huntly, with Little Miss Muffit, a two-year-old black Limousin cross heifer bred at Newton of Logierait. She was champion and reserve interbreed at Fettercairn as well as taking champion at Stars of the Future and the Thainstone Spectacular, and reserve champion at Echt. Reserve champion – G and J Hendry, Keith, with Casino Kid. A homebred black Limousin cross heifer by Garyvaughan O’Jack and out of a British Blue cross cow, she was champion at Echt and first at the Northern Spring Show.

Highland (Judge: J Singer, Auchenblae). Champion – D Smith, Flowerybrae Farm, Memsie, with Fanny of Congash, a 27-month heifer bred from Alis 3 of Borland and sired by Hector of Earn. It was her first outing. Reserve champion – Joanna Greaves, Ardiffery Fold, Ellon, with Lady Darcy of Ardiffery. This homebred three-year-old heifer is a daughter of Heather 3, of Richmondhill, and Ewan Buidhe, of Craigieray. She was champion at Tarland last year and champion at New Deer and Echt as a yearling.

Shorthorn (Judge: J Cameron, Kingsmuir). Champion – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith, with two-year-old bull Strathisla Spark. Reserve at Echt, he is by Smallburn Nevada and out of Grandtullybrae Yantara Trixy 4. Reserve champion – R and K Williams, Ranna, Tarland, with Meonside Broadhooks Sabrina. A two-year-old heifer sired by Willingham Kensignton, she placed at the Royal Highland.

Texel (Judge: P Gray). Champion – WJ Knox, Mid Haddo, Fyvie, with a three-crop-ewe by Hexel Born to be Wild and out of a Clinterty Yugga Khan bred ewe. She was champion at the show last year and is the mother of current Texel Society Sire of the Year Haddo Falcon. Reserve champion – J Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly, with a February born tup lamb. He is a son of Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants and a Cressage Enforcer bred ewe. He is an ET brother of the current Royal Highland Show champion.

Suffolk (Judge: Ashley Bothwell, Newmachar). Champion, interbreed sheep, and supreme champion – C Paterson, Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder, with a homebred three-crop-ewe out of a Strathbogie AK Magic bred ewe and sired by Strathbogie Stormzy. She was champion and reserve interbreed at Echt. Reserve champion – C Paterson, with a January-born tup lamb by Pyeston Highlander and bred from a ewe by Castleisle Capaldi. It was his first outing.

Charrolais (Judge: Kathleen Davidson). Champion and reserve interbreed sheep – Eilidh and Erin Duncan, Mintlaw, with a gimmer by Broadgate Warrior and from a homebred ewe. She was champion at Echt last week. Reserve champion – IE Duncan, Mintlaw, with a December-born ewe lamb by Foxhill Bandit and a homebred dam. She was out at Echt and the Royal Highland, where she placed in her class.