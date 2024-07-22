REVEALED: New name and plans for Irish sports bar taking over Cafe D’ag

Big Manny’s Pizza bosses are getting close to opening their new Irish pub in Aberdeen.

The brothers behind the popular chain, Phil and Ashley Adams, announced their intention earlier this year to turn the space formerly known as Cafe D’ag on Crown Street into a bar which also serves food.

They hoped the establishment would be open in July – and new planning application documents now give a glimpse of what will be expected from the Irish-themed joint.

New documents reveal plans for Irish bar

The pub’s name will be “O’Malley’s Irish Bar and Kitchen” in a nod to the Emerald Isle.

Drawings also reveal plans for the front of the venue which will be redecorated, and will feature a new sign emblazoned with its new moniker.

The same text will also be present on a double sided side-facing sign which will be visible from the side of the street.

Floor plans have also been drawn up.

The plan is currently almost identical to the previous layout of the old Cafe D’ag.

The only proposed changes are to the front which promise a new “projecting sign” and “folded stencil cut tray sign” which will be fitted above the inside of the front door.

The interior is also expected to be fully renovated.

A double-faced sign will make the bar visible from the street.

Irish bar aims to be night life ‘focal point’

The Big Manny’s brothers want this business venture to distance itself from the popular brand they have created, offering traditional pub grub, all-day breakfasts and cocktails.

The new venue will also create 20 jobs.

Co-owner Phil, speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal previously, said: “The plan is to open an Irish sports bar which is a good eatery, and altogether a good place to meet and to spend your whole evening.

“We have been looking to expand, waiting for the right venue to come up.

“We thought the Cafe D’ag site had already been sold, but then it was brought back to our attention. We walked in for a viewing and instantly thought ‘we need to get this place.’

“The style of the venue lends itself very well to being a traditional Irish bar that we can add a modern twist to while keeping the character of it.

“We will be open seven days a week for food and there will be all day breakfasts served with an extensive cocktail menu, as well as a traditional pub food menu as well.

“This is a long term plan to be a focal point in the pub scene in Aberdeen and restore it to the operation that the venue deserves.”