REVEALED: New name and plans for Irish sports bar taking over Cafe D’ag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

REVEALED: New name and plans for Irish sports bar taking over Cafe D’ag

Planning documents give a glimpse of what will be expected from the venture being launched by Big Manny's Pizza bosses.

By Graham Fleming
The new Irish bar is set to open this summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The new Irish bar is set to open this summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Big Manny’s Pizza bosses are getting close to opening their new Irish pub in Aberdeen.

The brothers behind the popular chain, Phil and Ashley Adams, announced their intention earlier this year to turn the space formerly known as Cafe D’ag on Crown Street into a bar which also serves food.

They hoped the establishment would be open in July – and new planning application documents now give a glimpse of what will be expected from the Irish-themed joint.

Early sketches of the bar’s front entrance.

New documents reveal plans for Irish bar

The pub’s name will be “O’Malley’s Irish Bar and Kitchen” in a nod to the Emerald Isle.

Drawings also reveal plans for the front of the venue which will be redecorated, and will feature a new sign emblazoned with its new moniker.

The same text will also be present on a double sided side-facing sign which will be visible from the side of the street.

Floor plans have also been drawn up.

The plan is almost identical to the previous layout.

The plan is currently almost identical to the previous layout of the old Cafe D’ag.

The only proposed changes are to the front which promise a new “projecting sign” and “folded stencil cut tray sign” which will be fitted above the inside of the front door.

The interior is also expected to be fully renovated. 

A double-faced sign will make the bar visible from the street.

Irish bar aims to be night life ‘focal point’

The Big Manny’s brothers want this business venture to distance itself from the popular brand they have created, offering traditional pub grub, all-day breakfasts and cocktails.

The new venue will also create 20 jobs.

Co-owner Phil, speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal previously, said: “The plan is to open an Irish sports bar which is a good eatery, and altogether a good place to meet and to spend your whole evening.

“We have been looking to expand, waiting for the right venue to come up.

The new venture has been described as the “ideal place to spend an evening”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We thought the Cafe D’ag site had already been sold, but then it was brought back to our attention. We walked in for a viewing and instantly thought ‘we need to get this place.’

“The style of the venue lends itself very well to being a traditional Irish bar that we can add a modern twist to while keeping the character of it.

“We will be open seven days a week for food and there will be all day breakfasts served with an extensive cocktail menu, as well as a traditional pub food menu as well.

“This is a long term plan to be a focal point in the pub scene in Aberdeen and restore it to the operation that the venue deserves.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could a roundabout solve safety fears at the Toll of Birness?
Hundreds back calls for Toll of Birness roundabout in 'plea for safety'
Friday demonstrated that all of that could be lost in the blink of an eye – or a wrong bit of code for an operating system update by a company no one had ever heard of before but now appears to be one of the main pillars of maintaining our way of life.
Scott Begbie: IT blackout left me in suspense for hours to learn of Lottery…
Peterhead mother of two Lauren Joiner standing outside her boutique Fox and Feather.
'It's the best thing I've ever done': Fox and Feather owner says 'huge gamble'…
The bomb disposal robot can be seen in the video.
'Sleepless night in Sheddocksley': Footage shows bomb disposal robot combing evacuated street
Dawn Forrest has vowed to stay at Blether "for a long time." Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'We've had a complete rethink': Cults cafe owners make last-minute decision to stay open
Balmoral Castle gardens are being enhanced by King Charles.
Green-fingered King Charles goes on hiring spree to boost Balmoral Castle gardens
The Co-op remains cordoned off. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverurie Co-op sealed off after morning raid
Gediminas Tamulis admitted carrying out a horrific catalogue of abuse against his wife. Image: LinkedIn/DC Thomson.
Man avoids prison after he throttled wife with such force she had to have…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman caught carrying TWO knives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Officers sealed off Bressay Brae in Sheddocksley. Image: Submitted.
Aberdeen homes evacuated after fishing kit 'bomb scare' in Sheddocksley

Conversation