Could the PGA Seniors Championship become a major? Defending champion Peter Baker thinks so…

Peter Baker would love to see the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship become a major.

The Englishman triumphed at Trump International Links last summer with a commanding six-shot victory and will be hoping for a repeat in this year’s event which runs from July 31 to August 4.

There are five senior major championships – The Tradition, Senior PGA Championship, US Senior Open, Senior Players Championship and the Senior Open Championship.

But Baker feels the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, which was founded in 1957, should be considered for elevated status given the history and stature of the event.

He said: “This might be a bit controversial, but it is the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, the oldest senior championship in the world.

“I look at the events in America and they’ve got majors there but I think the PGA Senior Championship should be a major.

“We should turn this into a major.

“There’s more history to it, we’re getting a great field and we’re playing on a great golf course.

“You know, why don’t we do it?

“It’s that strong and it’s that much of a prestigious title, it’s got a lot of history to it.

“Without wanting to upset my American friends, they’ve got two majors which are not even in the same league as this event.

“You’ve got the US Senior PGA Championship and the US Senior Open which are fantastic, we have the Senior Open over here which is also fantastic.

“But then you’ve got two more over there with the Regions Tradition and Senior Players Championship which they call majors, so you know, why don’t we turn this event into a major?

“I think the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship would work really well as a major.

“We’re getting a great field this year and this event is just getting bigger and better and stronger fields.

“You can’t just make up the history, can you?

“There’s a lot of history for this tournament, a lot of great players. When I looked at the trophy last year, you go down the names on it and it was unbelievable.

“Let’s just see who’s going to vote for it to become a major. I’ll bring it up next time we have a committee meeting!”

Eric Trump backs major move

Baker’s suggestion the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship should become a major has been supported by Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organisation’s golf properties across the world.

Speaking to Ryan Howsam, co-owner of the Legends Tour and chairman of Staysure Group in a video for the Legends Tour, Trump said: “I would love to continue to grow this tournament here.

“It is the perfect venue for it.

“The players adore it. It is in the right location, at the birthplace of golf.”

A week to remember

Englishman Baker, who represented Europe at the 1993 Ryder Cup, enjoyed a remarkable season on the Legends Tour with four wins in 2023.

He particularly enjoyed his success in Aberdeenshire when Trump International Links was hosting the event for the first time.

He said: “It was just a great week. I did everything well, really drove it well, hit my irons well and putted well, so it was just one of those weeks where it all came together.”

On the venue, he added: “It was a big thing having no ropes and letting the spectators get close to the action.

“I remember going to The Open way, way back in time with my father.

“We used to go on a Sunday and Monday when you didn’t have to pay to go.

“You could walk with them down the fairways and get really close to them then and that’s some of my favourite memories.

“You can’t do that for events like that anymore but I think it’s great they can do that in tournament play for this one.”

Course is ‘right up there’ with the best

Baker says the Aberdeenshire venue was very well received by the players on the Legends Tour with Trump International Links confirmed as the tournament’s host course until 2026.

He added: “It is a really good golf course, it’s right up there and obviously I do like it.

“It is a tough course, no doubt about that, but you’ve got to try and get to know the course, know where to hit it.

“Last year I thought we were quite lucky with the wind, although on the last day it switched and there were a lot of left to right shots on the back nine.

“I think the course stands up against all the historical links courses in the UK and Ireland. The more we play it, the more they’ll tweak it a little bit.

“I don’t think there is a new links course that has been anywhere near as good as this.

“It’s a great testament to the team there, it’s right up there amongst the great golf courses.”

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets