Hundreds back calls for Toll of Birness roundabout in ‘plea for safety’

Scores of people have signed a petition calling for change at the north-east blackspot.

By Rory Yeates Riddoch
Could a roundabout solve safety fears at the Toll of Birness?
Could a roundabout solve safety fears at the Toll of Birness? Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Hundreds of people have backed calls for a new roundabout at the notorious Toll of Birness junction in a desperate “cry for safety”.

From today, motorists are facing an 18-mile diversion on the A90 route between Ellon and Peterhead.

This is part of the latest effort to tackle accidents at the north-east blackspot, with speed cameras being installed across the next four days.

And now, with the Toll of Birness once again the subject of concern, locals are pleading for a lasting safety measure.

More than 300 people have now signed a petition calling for a roundabout to be created at the spot just north of Ellon.

Sign at Toll of Birness junction
The A90 at Toll of Birness. The junction connects the north-east A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road with the A952 heading to Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Why has the petition been launched?

The online petition has been sent to both Transport Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council.

Accompanying text says the appeal has been launched in response to the “disturbing trend” at the Toll of Birness.

It states: “Accidents have become far too common at the A90/A952 Toll of Birness junction, injuring far too many of our fellow citizens.

“We believe implementing a roundabout at this dangerous intersection could play a significant role in mitigating this ongoing issue.”

A crash occurred at the A90 Toll of Birness in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Let’s prevent tragedy before it’s too late’

It goes on to argue that roundabouts have reduced fatal crashes by up to 90%.

“Our request is a cry for safety in Aberdeenshire,” the petition urges.

“The wellbeing of those who use this road, some of us daily, should not be neglected.

“Let’s prevent an avoidable tragedy before it’s too late.”

It states that “our request is a cry for safety in Aberdeenshire”, and that the priority is to “prevent an avoidable tragedy before it’s too late”.

The turning from the A952 onto the A90 has been the site of several accidents over the years, most recently in May when four people were taken to hospital.

These signs were previously installed in a bid to cut down on crashes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why are locals signing Toll of Birness roundabout petition?

Signing the petition, Rita Mackenzie said the “constant” crashes and near-missed would “only be alleviated by traffic control such as a roundabout”.

And Baiba Foote said: “I witness on a daily basis people pulling out at the last minute and it is very dangerous.

“Speed cameras are not going to fix it, as speed is not the issue.”

Mark Hutcheon said a roundabout would be “the easiest way to reduce the accident rate”.

A crash at the A90 Toll of Birness in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you think a roundabout would make a difference at the Toll of Birness? Let us know in our comments section below

Toll of Birness roundabout petition ‘underlines strength of feeling’

Recently elected Conservative MP for Gordon and Buchan, Harriet Cross, has now thrown her weight behind the crusade.

She said: “This petition underlines the strength of public feeling towards replacing the Toll of Birness junction with a roundabout to improve safety.

“From the reaction of road users since the announcement that speed cameras were to be installed, they rightly believe that structural improvements need to take place rather than just installing devices to catch, but not necessarily reduce, speeding.”

You can sign the petition here.

Read more:

Aberdeenshire drivers face 18-mile diversion as speed cameras to be installed at notorious junction

