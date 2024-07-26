Man, 19, arrested after attempted robbery at Pitmedden Co-op

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at the Co-op store in the Pitmedden village of Aberdeenshire.

The shop o Tarves Road was forced to close earlier today due to a “police investigation” taking place.

Officers were in attendance at the scene, with a police dog also searching the area earlier.

The store was closed this morning, with it reopening this afternoon.

A notice on the shop door, which was blocked by store equipment, read: “We are currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Earlier today, one shop worker confirmed that there was an ongoing “police investigation” and that the Pitmedden shop would likely remain closed for a “few hours.”

The Co-op is the only shop in the village and many people stopping to go in had to turn away.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 9.10am on Friday, July 26, we received a report of an attempted robbery at business premises in Pitmedden.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

Second Co-op targeted in days

It is the second Co-op to be closed this week in Aberdeenshire following police incidents.

The Inverurie store at Burghmuir Drive was broken-into in the early hours of Monday morning, in which a quantity of alcohol was taken.

Three male teenagers have since been arrested and charged following police inquiries.