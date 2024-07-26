Man, 19, arrested after attempted robbery at Pitmedden Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 19, arrested after attempted robbery at Pitmedden Co-op

Another Co-op in Inverurie was forced to close this week following a break-in.

By Louise Glen & Chris Cromar
Co-op Pitmedden.
The Co-op in Pitmedden is closed.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at the Co-op store in the Pitmedden village of Aberdeenshire.

The shop o Tarves Road was forced to close earlier today due to a “police investigation” taking place.

Officers were in attendance at the scene, with a police dog also searching the area earlier.

The store was closed this morning, with it reopening this afternoon.

A notice on the shop door, which was blocked by store equipment, read: “We are currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Co-op Pitmedden.
The Co-op in Pitmedden was closed for a number of hours. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Earlier today, one shop worker confirmed that there was an ongoing “police investigation” and that the Pitmedden shop would likely remain closed for a “few hours.”

The Co-op is the only shop in the village and many people stopping to go in had to turn away.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 9.10am on Friday, July 26, we received a report of an attempted robbery at business premises in Pitmedden.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

Second Co-op targeted in days

It is the second Co-op to be closed this week in Aberdeenshire following police incidents.

Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie Co-op.
The damage to the Co-op on Burghmuir Drive in Inverurie earlier this week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Inverurie store at Burghmuir Drive was broken-into in the early hours of Monday morning, in which a quantity of alcohol was taken.

Three male teenagers have since been arrested and charged following police inquiries.

