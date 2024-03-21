‘I’ve never won anything in my life’: Banff woman wins £1 million Bounty Competitions prize

A Banff woman was in tears this afternoon as she was told she is now a millionaire.

Support worker Sheila Ross was at work when Bounty Competition owners, Turriff couple Calvin and Leanne Davidson, called her to say she had won £1 million in their biggest-ever giveaway.

They launched a live-stream video on their Facebook page and website at exactly 4pm, showing them drawing the winner’s name.

Thousands of people were watching on Facebook, Tik Tok and Youtube, waiting patiently for the announcement to be made.

Before picking a ticket number at random using an online generator, the couple said: “We’ve never done anything like this draw before and we will probably never do it again.”

Calvin said: “I’m shaking.”

Banff woman wins £1 million Bounty Prize

Scotland’s newest millionaire could not believe she hit the jackpot after buying just two tickets for £10 each.

Sheila answered the videocall and burst into tears after the couple asked her “are you watching the live?”

With tears in her eyes she said: “I have never won anything in my life.

“I cannot believe it. I’m terrified.

“I’ll be able to help my family with everything they need now.

“I’m going to hang up now and call my hubby.”

Two other winners – Jennifer Walker and Allan Barclay – have also won prizes of £10,000.