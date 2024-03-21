‘I’ve never won anything in my life’: Banff woman wins £1 million Bounty Competitions prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ve never won anything in my life’: Banff woman wins £1 million Bounty Competitions prize

Support worker Sheila Ross has just been announced as the winner of the firm's biggest-ever prize during a live stream.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Sheila Ross from Banff the moment she was told she was a millionaire
Sheila Ross from Banff the moment she was told she was a millionaire

A Banff woman was in tears this afternoon as she was told she is now a millionaire.

Support worker Sheila Ross was at work when Bounty Competition owners, Turriff couple Calvin and Leanne Davidson, called her to say she had won £1 million in their biggest-ever giveaway.

They launched a live-stream video on their Facebook page and website at exactly 4pm, showing them drawing the winner’s name.

The organisers used an online number generator to pick a winning number out of 142,000 entries

Thousands of people were watching on Facebook, Tik Tok and Youtube, waiting patiently for the announcement to be made.

Before picking a ticket number at random using an online generator, the couple said: “We’ve never done anything like this draw before and we will probably never do it again.”

Calvin said: “I’m shaking.”

Bounty Competitions owners Calvin and Leanne with the very first car they gave away as a prize in 2020

Banff woman wins £1 million Bounty Prize

Scotland’s newest millionaire could not believe she hit the jackpot after buying just two tickets for £10 each.

Sheila answered the videocall and burst into tears after the couple asked her “are you watching the live?”

With tears in her eyes she said: “I have never won anything in my life.

“I cannot believe it. I’m terrified.

Sheila Ross from Banff is a millionaire

“I’ll be able to help my family with everything they need now.

“I’m going to hang up now and call my hubby.”

Two other winners – Jennifer Walker and Allan Barclay – have also won prizes of £10,000.

Bounty Competitions: Meet the Aberdeenshire couple behind raffle prize business who are about to give away £1 million

 

