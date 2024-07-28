Saltire Golden Girl supreme winner at Banchory Show

Banchory celebrated its 204th show on Saturday and as part of that celebration was deserved recognition for some prominent local figures.

Former show secretary Jane Winton had the privilege of awarding honorary memberships to two ex-presidents, David Martin and current show secretary Ernie Christie.

These two gents have served on the show committee for decades.

Two further honorary memberships were awarded to a couple who need very little introduction in the north-east agricultural community, Eddie and Marion Gillanders.

The couple were recognised for their enormous contribution to agricultural journalism as a whole, as well as for their support and promotion of Banchory Show.

The Duncan Silver Cup for overall champion of champions was awarded on a points system by the interbreed judges from the cattle, sheep and horse sections.

The cup and a coveted tri-colour sash was presented to sheep section champion Saltire Golden Girl, a one-crop Blue Texel ewe from Stuart Wood, Skene, Aberdeenshire.

Sired by Sunnybank Exchange Rate out of Hackney Classy, she was first in her class and reserve female champion at this year’s Royal Highland Show. She was also first at Echt.

Memorable day

Stuart had a memorable day, winning a further two blue and white rosettes.

The first of these was in the Beltex section, with Lurg Hiccup. The second was in the any other continental breed section, where was reserve champion with a Badger Face Texel.

Standing reserve was the beef interbreed champion in the commercial section, Little Miss Muffett, an August 2022-born Limousin cross heifer bred by Craig Robertson, of Blair Duffton, Huntly.

She was second at the Royal Highland Show, champion and reserve interbreed at Fettercairn, champion at Stars of the Future, New Deer and the Thainstone Spectacular, and reserve at Echt.

Not content with one breed championship at Banchory, Blair achieved a double, also taking breed champion with a two-and-a-half-year-old heifer in the British Blue section.

Completing the elite line-up in the main ring was the supreme horse champion, a two-year-old Clydesdale filly, Arradoul Concerto, by Collessie Highlander out of Arradoul Elizabeth, from George Young, Kinbate Croft, Turriff.

Strong competition in the sheep section saw the reserve overall championship honours presented to the Texel breed champion, a gimmer from Kenny Pratt, Oldtown, Peterculter, by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants out of a Sportsman Chieftain dam which was second at the Royal Highland Show.

Heather Duff, of Pitmudie, Brechin, secured the reserve beef interbreed title with Pitmudie Natalie, an April 2022-born calf from Overhill House Eragon out of homebred Pitmudie Gayle who was placed at the Royal Highland, Angus, Fettercairn and Kirriemuir shows.

Local breeders Robin and Karen Stewart, of Durris, Aberdeenshire took the reserve overall sash in the native horse section with Highland pony West Lodge Liberty, a three-year-old filly bred from Westlodge Ashley and by Coulnacraig Jacobite who was reserve breed champion at New Deer Show.

Results

Aberdeen-Angus (judge Caroline Morton, Lanark). Champion, reserve and best opposite sex to the champion – G and Fiona Willox, Oldmeldrum. Champion: Four-year-old Cardenwell Iona W166, a twin calf by Moncur Fergus P226 out of Mosston Muir Ingrid L289. Reserve: Cardenwell Blossom S087 on her 26th show outing, a January 2016-born heifer by the herd’s stock bull, Burnside Jamie Eric. Cow, senior heifer and bull calf: G and Fiona Willox. Junior heifer: K & Margaret Howie.

Charolais (judge E Mutch, Banff). Champion: J B Wilkie & Sons, Ballindalloch, with Lettoch Tanya, a September-2022 born heifer who was champion at Echt on her first outing. She is out of homebred Lettoch Oti by Harestone Otto. Reserve: Wendy J Kingaby, Mains of Auchmeddan, with Utopia Unique, a January 2023-born junior heifer out of a homebred cow by Stranagone Reagan. Bull: W J Kingaby. Junior heifer: JB Wilkie & Sons.

Simmental (judge J Currie, Lanark). Champion and reserve – Heather Duff, Pitmudie, Brechin. Champion: Pitmudie Natalie, an April 2022-born by Overhill House Eragon and out of homebred Pitmudie Gayle who was placed at the Royal Highland, Angus, Fettercairn and Kirrimuir shows. Reserve: Pitmudie Nighthawk 22, a son of Overhill House Eragon out of Pitmudie Irish Mist born in October 2022. Bull, senior heifer and junior heifer: H Duff.

Limousin (judge E Mutch, Banff). Champion and reserve – I Miller, Midmar, Inverurie. Champion: Millers UFO a 15-month-old bull by Gunnerfleet Lion, bred from Westpit Milky. Placed at the Royal Highland, Fettercairn and Angus, he heads to the autumn bull sales at Stirling. Reserve: Millers Unite, a 10-month-old heifer by Ampertaine Elgin, bred from Westpit Silly, who stood reserve at Echt Show. She is a 12,000gns purchase as a calf at foot at the herd production sale. Bull and junior heifer: I Miller. Cow: R G Youngson. Senior heifer: B Duffton.

British Blonde (judge J Currie, Lanark). Champion and reserve – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith. Champion: Strathisla Tanya, a two-year-old British Blonde in-calf heifer, sired by Strathisla Pascoe and out of Allerstone Jasmine. Champion at Echt and reserve at New Deer Show. Reserve: Strathisla Viscount, a January 2024 son of Strathisla Romeo. Senior heifer, junior heifer and bull calf: A Watt.

Highland (judge S Hunter, Shotts). Champion: J Singer, Kintore Castle, Auchenblae, with Cary Cora Dubh of Kintore Castle, a two-year-old heifer bred from Cora Dubh of Applecross and sired by Conker of Seam. 2023 show accolades include champion at Fife, reserve junior female at the Royal Highland and first and reserve at Angus. Reserve: Tilbouries Fold, Maryculter, with Oighng Dhubh 16th of Tilbouries, shown by Sophie Adams. This 2022-born homebred heifer racked up three reserve championship titles in 2023 at the Black Isle, New Deer and Echt shows. Bull and junior heifer: Morag Middleton. Cow and calf class: Tilbouries Fold. Heifer: J Singer.

British Blue (judge E Mutch, Banff). Champion – B Duffton, Huntly, with the British Blue Harelaw Star, bred by Jean Mackay Parker, an in-calf heifer by Henlli Wishmaster out of Woodend Leonna. Champion at New Deer, Fife, Angus, Fettercairn, Echt and reserve inter-breed at Ayr. Reserve – J S Youngson, Westhill, Aberdeen, with Sunnybank Paloma Faith, a four-year-old by Empire D’Ochain out of Rhymil Madonna, bought at Carlisle for 4800gns after standing reserve female champion. Reserve champion at Echt two weeks ago and champion at Turriff 2023. Bull, cow, junior heifer and bull calf – J S Youngson. Senior heifer – B Duffton.

Shorthorn (judge J Currie, Lanark). Champion: Fiona Davidson, Kirkton, Mintlaw, with February 2023-born bull Fordie Taskmaster, by Coxhill Prince and out of Glenisla Eva Broadhooks J98. Reserve junior champion at Stars of the Future 2023 and champion at Echt. Reserve: G and D Allardyce, Tarland, with Rinmore Allaire, a 21-month Shorthorn heifer by Dunsyre Machiavelli and out of Rinmore Allies. Shown at Tarland as a calf, reserve champion at Fettercairn and placed first in class at Echt and New Deer. Bull, cow, senior heifer, and bull calf: A Watt. Junior bull: F Davidson. Junior heifer: G & D Alladyce.

Any other breed (judge J Graham, Stirling). Champion: M Poyser and daughters, Molly, Maisie and Hope, New Aberdour, Fraserburgh, with Milovaig 1 Vindicator, a three-year-old Hereford bull by Shraden 1 Perostroika, out of Milovaig 1 Bonnie Belle 6, bought privately from Callum Smith. Second at the Royal Highland and champion, interbreed beef champion and champion of champions at Echt. Bull and junior heifer: M Poyser and daughters.

Commercial (judge R Hood, Kirriemuir). Champion: B Duffton and S Smith, Huntly, with an August 2022-born Limousin cross heifer bred by Craig Robertson who was second at the Royal Highland Show, champion and reserve inter-breed at Fettercairn, champion at Stars of the Future, New Deer and the Thainstone Spectacular, and reserve at Echt. Reserve: Miller Farms, with a two-year-old heifer of any breed. Cow and senior suckled bullock calf: B Paterson. Yearling bullock and yearling heifer: B Duffton. Two-year-old heifer, junior suckled bullock calf, junior suckled heifer calf and cross cow with suckled heifer calf at foot: Miller Farms. YFC heifer (14-29yrs): F Wilkie. Cross cow with suckled bullock calf at foot, suckled bullock calf born after January 1 and suckled heifer calf born after January 1: S Smith. Suckled heifer calf born on or between August 1 and December 31 2023: J S Youngson. Best calf reared by junior stock person U16: Ellie Youngson.

Cattle young handlers (judge E Mutch, Banff). Senior class: 1 James Allardyce 2 Sophie Adams 3 Molly Poyser 4 Duncan White. Junior class: 1 Tara Adams 2 Lily Smith, 3 Cameron Elliot 4 Millie Poyser.

Clydesdale (judge I Johnston, Falkirk). Champion: G Young, Kinbate Croft, Turriff, with a two-year-old Clydesdale filly, Arradoul Concerto, by Collessie Highlander out of Arradoul Elizabeth. Reserve: J Ingram, Drumoak, Banchory, with yearling filly Barns Maisie, a daughter of Collessie Highlander out of Barns Lady Rachel. Maisie did well as a foal, was fifth at the Royal Highland and champion and reserve interbreed champion at Echt. Foal: K Mallarky. Yeld Mar: G Young. Colt, best grooming and gelding: Beth Noble & M Johnstone. Two-year-old filly: Arradoul Clydesdales. Yearling filly: J Ingram. Clydesdale in saddle: K Gordon.

Highland ponies (judge Mrs J Watt, Methlick). Champion: R & K Stewart, Durris, Aberdeenshire, with West Lodge Liberty, a three-year-old filly bred from Westlodge Ashley and by Coulnacraig Jacobite who was reserve breed champion at New Deer Show. Reserve: L McDonald, Tarland, with yearling filly Corrieden Ivy. Gelding: D Martin. Mare: S MacIntosh. Mare with foal at foot and colt filly, or gelding two or three years old: R & K Stewart. Foal, yearling colt, filly or gelding: L McDonald. In saddle: J Freeman. Young handler: 1 Hannah MacIntosh 2 Skye Cowe.

Shetland (judge E Carlisle, Lockerbie). Champion: W Mouser, Fraserburgh, with pony yeld mare Zennor Jasmine. Reserve: C Forbes, Drummuir, Keith, with yeld mare Lynemoor Mirrie Dancer. Stallion and colt, filly or gelding, two or three years old: C Stewart. Gelding and in saddle: C Miller. Yeld Mare and yearling colt, filly or gelding: W Mouser. Mare with foal and foal: K Gibb. Coloured: W Fyvie. Young handlers: 1 K Nicol 2 L Currie 3 R Valentine.

Miniature Shetland (judge E Carlisle, Lockerbie). Champion: A Thornley, with five-year-old stallion Alichbrae Bruno, by Kerswell Merlot out of Buxted Beaujolais. Bred by Stevie Mckay, he stood second at the Royal Northern Spring Show and champion and interbreed champion at Fife. Reserve: S Berwick, Aboyne, with yeld mare Stranduff Nefertiti. Stallion and two or three-year-old colt, filly or gelding: A Thornley. Yeld mare, or gelding and coloured: S Berwick. Yearling colt filly or gelding: G Thomson. Mare with foal and foal: A Irvine.

Suffolk (judge P Gray, Ayrshire). Champion: J A Lorrimer, Cadgerford, Kingswells, with a ewe which must have reared a lamb in 2024. Reserve: G Troup, Sauchen, with a ewe. Shearling ram, ewe, gimmer, ram lamb, ewe lamb and pairs: J A Lorimer.

Blackface (judge A MacKinnon, Dunkeld). Champion and reserve – S W Robertson, Avonside, Dufftown. Champion: a ewe lamb on its first outing bred by an 800 Glenhead sire out of a 7,000 McEvoy dam. Reserve: a ram lamb by a 7,000 Woolford sire which was bought last year in a three-way split and out of a 5,500 Conway dam. Shearling ram, ewe, gimmer, ram lamb, ewe and ewe lamb: S W Robertson.

Texel (judge: A Clark, Lanark). Champion: K Pratt, Peterculter, Aberdeen, with a gimmer by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants out of a Sportsman Chieftain dam. She was second at the Royal Highland Show. Reserve: Deevalley Texels, Raemoir, Banchory, with a gimmer, daughter of the 4000gns Harestone Fury out of a Cairnam ewe bought at the Lanark Christmas Cracker sale for 5000gns. Champion at Fettercairn and Echt, she heads to the Black Isle and Tarland next. Aged ram and shearling ram: R Blackhall. Ewe, pair of ram lambs and pair of ewe lambs: Deevalley Texels. Gimmer, ram lamb and group of three: K Pratt. Ewe lamb: C Cruden.

Bluefaced Leicester (judge Kate Smith, Castle Douglas). Champion: Nicol Dow, Upper Sauchen, Sauchen, with gimmer Garrick Flock S002 on her first outing. She was bred by Woodcroft R001 sire and out of a Killdalloig dam which was bought in the belly at the 2023 Bluebell sale at Carlisle. Reserve: R Blackhall, Milton of Durris, with three-shear aged ram Watersyke P1, by a Parton sire purchased at the Bluefaced Leicester sale, Carlisle. Aged ram and shearling ram: R Blackhall. Ewe, gimmer and ewe lamb: N Dow. Ram lamb: S Burnett.

Bluefaced Leicester crossing type (judge Carolyn Milne, Elgin). Champion: D Cowie, Bridge of Dye, with a two-crop ewe out of homebred ewe Wedderburn M1. Reserve: J Millican, Boroughbriggs, with a Firth-bred aged ram that was fourth at Carlisle as a lamb, bred by NI Nunscleugh and heading next to the autumn sales. Aged ram, ewe lamb, group of three, pair of ram lambs and pair of ewe lambs: J Millican. Shearling ram, ram lamb and gimmer: C Millican. Ewe: D Cowie.

Northern short-tail (judge I Carnegie, Huntly). Champion: N & Z Robson, Cairnie, Huntly, with British Icelandic homebred ewe lamb Loanhead Ginny. Reserve: JW Graham and L Thompson, Upper Third Croft, Rothienorman, with homebred shearling ram Shieling Floki in his second year of showing. Consistently placed, his full brother was champion at the Black Isle. Aged ram: D & C Collie. Shearling ram, ewe and gimmer: J Graham & L Thompson. Ewe lamb: N & Z Robson.

Beltex (judge A Morton, Stirling). Champion: A Miller, Midmar, with ewe Lurg Hiccup, sired by Vickies Gladiator out of Lurg Fern. She was overall champion at Echt and the National Beltex show. Reserve: S Wood, Skene, with a homebred gimmer out of Kingledores Felicity. Woodies Explosive stood first in her class at the Beltex National Show and was second at the Royal Highland. Ram, gimmer and group of three: S Wood. Shearling ram, ewe, ram lamb, ewe lamb, pair of ram lambs and pair of ewe lambs: A Miller.

Blue Texel (judge D Alexander, Ayrshire). Champion and supreme: S Wood, Skene, with homebred, one-crop ewe Saltire Golden Girl. Dam is Hackney Classy and sire Sunnybank Exchange Rate ET. Reserve: Deborah Atkinson, Insch, with Derg Foxylady, a two-crop-ewe by Beili Blues Euphoric out of Derg Dakota. She was champion at Fettercairn and reserve at New Deer. Aged ram and group of three: D Atkinson. Ewe: S Wood. Gimmer and ram lamb: N Robertson. Ewe lamb: D & L Roger.

Ryelands (judge Susan Dryden, Lockerbie). Champion: Ashlie Munro, Whiterashes, with the March 2024-born Pittriches Ryelands ram lamb sired by Landrigg out of Upper Pattrichie. He was first at Echt and reserve male champion at New Deer. Reserve: Eilidh & S Garrett, Blackhall, Drumoak, with Gormack Don by Ryeside Burian out of a Redsewell ewe, she was champion at Echt. Aged ram: R & Beth Aitken. Shearling ram: Jemma Spencer. Ewe: K Harding. Gimmer: Eilidh & S Garrett. Ram lamb and ewe lamb: Ashlie Munro.

Any other continental breed (judge A Morton, Stirling). Champion: C Crudden, Standingstones, Dyce, with the Bleu Du Maine ewe by Standingstones Ramos out of a Purdie ewe purchased at the dispersal a few years ago. She was reserve champion at the Royal Highland, and any other breed champion at Echt and New Deer. Reserve: S Wood, Skene, with a Badger Face Texel gimmer sired by Woodies Full Monty out of an imported ewe. Aged ram and ewe lamb: Laura Needham (Dutch Spotted). Shearling ram, ewe, ram lamb and group of three: C Cruden (Bleu du Maine). Gimmer: S Wood (Badger Face Texel). Best pair of ewe lambs: Gayle and A Marr.