Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: 25 of the best pictures from Banchory Show

Fun for all on Royal Deeside.

By Keith Findlay
Banchory Show.
These youngsters show they've got what it takes to be farmers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The crowds turned up in their thousands for this year’s Banchory Show.

It was an action packed weekend on Royal Deeside.

There was something for all ages to enjoy at Deeside Agricultural Association’s big annual event.

Of course, the animals had their big day out in a wide range of classes for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies and dogs.

Banchory’s big day had much more

But there were plenty of “people activities” too.

An education tent helped visitors learn more about agriculture.

Five-a-side football, children’s art competitions and marquee dancing were among the many other attractions.

Our photographer, Kath Flannery, was on hand to capture all the best moments.

Banchory Show report and results

There was a splendid turnout of horses
There was a splendid turnout of horses. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cattle at Banchory Show.
The cattle classes are always a highlight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

 

Sheep at Banchory Show.
Sheep of all kinds. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Yes, it’s my little pony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sheep at Banchory Show
The judges are are their way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland dancing at Banchory Show
The Highland dancing classes are always hotly contested. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Pony and young riders at Banchory Show
Two young pony riders, one priceless memory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Networking at Banchory Show.
The networking was non-stop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Youngsters at Banchory Show
These youngsters are having a great time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sheep shearing at Banchory Show.
This is how to shear a sheep. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
There was lots going on in the show ring. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Stirring music from the pipe band. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Zorb football fun. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Getting to grips with agriculture. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
The equine classes were a big draw. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Cattle handlers with their prize-winning livestock. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
There were many more than just one man and his dog at Banchory Show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
This one’s a winner all the way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Crowds enjoying the show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
For many visitors it was a chance to enjoy a relaxing day out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Another talented young Highland dancer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Right, which one’s Little Bo Peep? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
Judging time in the sheep pen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory Show
A finely turned out pony at judging time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

