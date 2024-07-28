Gallery: 25 of the best pictures from Banchory Show Fun for all on Royal Deeside. By Keith Findlay July 28 2024, 1:03 pm July 28 2024, 1:03 pm Share Gallery: 25 of the best pictures from Banchory Show Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6545456/gallery-25-of-the-best-pictures-from-banchory-show/ Copy Link 0 comment These youngsters show they've got what it takes to be farmers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The crowds turned up in their thousands for this year’s Banchory Show. It was an action packed weekend on Royal Deeside. There was something for all ages to enjoy at Deeside Agricultural Association’s big annual event. Of course, the animals had their big day out in a wide range of classes for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies and dogs. Banchory’s big day had much more But there were plenty of “people activities” too. An education tent helped visitors learn more about agriculture. Five-a-side football, children’s art competitions and marquee dancing were among the many other attractions. Our photographer, Kath Flannery, was on hand to capture all the best moments. Banchory Show report and results There was a splendid turnout of horses. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The cattle classes are always a highlight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Sheep of all kinds. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Yes, it’s my little pony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The judges are are their way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The Highland dancing classes are always hotly contested. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Two young pony riders, one priceless memory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The networking was non-stop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson These youngsters are having a great time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson This is how to shear a sheep. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson There was lots going on in the show ring. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Stirring music from the pipe band. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Zorb football fun. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Getting to grips with agriculture. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The equine classes were a big draw. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Cattle handlers with their prize-winning livestock. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson There were many more than just one man and his dog at Banchory Show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson This one’s a winner all the way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Crowds enjoying the show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson For many visitors it was a chance to enjoy a relaxing day out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Another talented young Highland dancer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson These youngsters show they’ve got what it takes to be farmers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Right, which one’s Little Bo Peep? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Judging time in the sheep pen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A finely turned out pony at judging time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
