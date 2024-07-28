Gallery: 25 of the best pictures from Banchory Show

The crowds turned up in their thousands for this year’s Banchory Show.

It was an action packed weekend on Royal Deeside.

There was something for all ages to enjoy at Deeside Agricultural Association’s big annual event.

Of course, the animals had their big day out in a wide range of classes for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies and dogs.

Banchory’s big day had much more

But there were plenty of “people activities” too.

An education tent helped visitors learn more about agriculture.

Five-a-side football, children’s art competitions and marquee dancing were among the many other attractions.

Our photographer, Kath Flannery, was on hand to capture all the best moments.

Banchory Show report and results