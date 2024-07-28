Highland League: Reaction from every game as Rothes win against nine-man Forres Mechanics

Rothes got their season off to a winning start at Mosset Park beating Forres Mechanics, who finished with nine players, 3-0.

Striker Kyle MacLeod walked after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession in the first half. After the break he was followed up the tunnel by goalkeeper Corey Patterson for handball outside the box.

Can-Cans’ boss Steven MacDonald was scathing in his assessment of referee David Alexander’s performance.

He said: “The first sending off was an appalling decision – making you question if the referee is capable of officiating at this level.

“It was an everyday challenge, it was a bad enough decision to give the first yellow card but the second yellow card made it look like he was picking on Kyle really – it was a disgraceful decision, and I’ve told the referee that.

“We did better at the start of the second half and for 10 minutes we were the better team again, but then we got caught on the counter-attack for their second goal which was disappointing.”

Morrison makes the breakthrough

In the 32nd minute Rothes took the lead when Jake Thomson made ground on the left before squaring to Greg Morrison who slid the ball into the net from six yards.

Three minutes from the break Forres were reduced to 10 men when MacLeod picked up his second yellow card in the space of five minutes.

Rothes made it 2-0 in the 56th minute when substitute Owen Alexander pulled the ball back for Thomson to guide the ball into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

Just after the hour the home side were reduced to nine men. Keeper Patterson raced from goal as Ross Logan advanced but as the winger chipped the ball towards goal 30 yards out the Forres number one instinctively raised an arm and deflected the ball, resulting in a straight red card.

Central defender Ryan McRitchie donned the keeper’s gloves but with four minutes to go Alexander slotted home the third goal from 12 yards.

Rothes have also signed defender Jamie Young on a short-term loan from Clachnacuddin.

Manager Richard Hastings said: “We would definitely have taken three goals and a clean sheet before the start of the game.

“We’ve worked hard for six weeks in the pre-season build up but this is where it counts and I’ve said that to the boys.

“We certainly weren’t perfect, there’s still lots to work on, but there was a work-rate and endeavour and we created chances. We would have liked to have scored more with the chances we had, but we did score three well-taken goals.”

Wick Academy 2-0 Fraserburgh

Gary Manson was delighted to see Wick Academy make a strong start to the season at home as they defeated Fraserburgh 2-0.

The Scorries boasted a fine record at Harmsworth Park last term with only four sides in the Breedon Highland League leaving with three points.

Manager Manson hopes their home can continue to be a tricky venue for visitors after goals from Gary Pullen and Ross Gunn gave Wick a winning start to the 2024-25 campaign.

He said: “It’s really pleasing to get three points on the board to start the season.

“A clean sheet against Fraserburgh isn’t something we’ve managed often recently.

“I was really pleased all-round and I couldn’t fault anyone. If you were going to write a script of how I wanted the opening day to go that wouldn’t have been far off.

“Everyone was probably writing us off and would have been expecting Fraserburgh to win, other than the people in our changing room.

“But I think in the second half of last season we showed what we are capable of. Last season Buckie, Formartine, Brora and Banks o’ Dee all came up and none of them managed to win.

“Playing at home we’re reasonably comfortable, we had a good record last season and this gives us a springboard to push on from at the start of this season.”

Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “I don’t think we deserved anything from the game, we didn’t play as a team.

“It was a disappointing day from start to finish and we need to do a lot better than that.

“It’s not the way we wanted to start, but it’s the first game of the season and nothing is decided on day one.”

Lossiemouth 0-2 Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin manager Conor Gethins was happy to get the new season off to a winning start after his side’s 2-0 victory against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

The Lilywhites dominated proceedings in the first 45 and a Michael Weir own goal and a wonder strike from Allan Macphee inside the first half hour was a fair reflection of the play.

Gethins said: “I was happy with the first half, we did everything we wanted to do with energy and pace, we were direct and defended really well.

“I can’t say I was overly pleased with the second half, but we were pretty comfortable.”

Lossie boss, Eddie Wolecki Black said: “A poor first half cost us the game. I thought we were far more in the game in the second half.

“Our goalkeeper’s not had a save to make in the second half and we had a couple of really good opportunities.

“I said to the boys in there, every team in the world takes a knock it is how you bounce back that really matters.”

Brora Rangers 5-0 Turriff United

Steven Mackay was pleased to begin his second spell as Brora Rangers manager with a 5-0 victory against Turriff United at Dudgeon Park.

The former Nairn County boss returned to the Cattachs this summer after previously guiding them to Breedon Highland League titles in 2020 and 2021.

Mackay said: “It’s good to start with a clean sheet and a win. Anything can happen on the first day of the season so you’re just happy to get through it with a win by any means.

“To get a clean sheet and score five goals is extra pleasing. I still think there is more to come from the boys and we can still improve in a few areas.

“But over the piece I was really pleased with how the first day played out.”

Tony Dingwall got Brora’s opener early on, finishing from Jordan MacRae’s lay-off following a Millar Gamble pass.

In the 52nd minute the Cattachs doubled their lead as MacRae swept home Max Ewan’s cross from the right.

Two summer signings combined for the third goal as Michael Finnis headed a Craig MacKenzie corner into the net.

MacRae got Brora’s fourth as he forced Mark Nicolson’s attempt over the line and Dingwall broke through and netted his second in stoppage time.

Turriff boss Warren Cummings said: “Brora were thoroughly deserving of their victory, the disappointing element from ourselves is that we were competitive in the first half.

“But then in the second half we weren’t competitive and as a result we conceded some soft goals.

“However, that’s not to take anything away from Brora because they’re an outstanding team who I think will be very tough to beat at any point of the season.”

Deveronvale 0-2 Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos turned in a dominant performance to claim the three points against Deveronvale despite having to play for 83 minutes with ten men after striker Nathan Meres was red carded for an off the ball incident with Harry Noble.

Cole Anderson and Jay Halliday were on target for Locos.

Locos manager Dean Donaldson said: “After we changed shape the boys played really well with Cole Anderson, who is turning into a really good player, now adding goals to his game while Jay Halliday capitalised on a mistake to grab the second.

“Paul Coutts is just back from a 10-day holiday in Turkey and you would never know as he keeps himself in unbelievable shape.

“I had no hesitation in putting him in the team but it is just three points at the start of the season.”

Vale manager Gary Wood said: “We lacked a little bit of quality and belief in the final third but as this was the first time a lot of the team had played together they need time to gel.

“We only really created half chances and didn’t put their keeper under much pressure which is disappointing.

“Things are not going to change overnight here and I am under no illusion that it is going to take a lot of hard work from myself, my coaching staff and the players to move us up the league but they are keen to put in the work to achieve this.”

Keith 1-3 Brechin City

Exactly 100 years after entering the Highland League, Keith more than made a fist of it against Brechin City, who will likely be one of the main Breedon Highland League title challengers this season.

The Maroons led at half time through a well-taken Mikey Ironside goal, but goals from Ewan Loudon (2) and Anthony McDonald gave City the points.

Brechin manager Patrick Cregg said: “It was objective achieved, so the lads deserved any credit for that, I’m really proud of them.

“Great credit to Keith as they asked us a lot of questions. It’s difficult to get back into a game when you’re down a goal at half-time, but we showed resilience and character.”

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “We were disappointed to lose the game, I thought we were excellent in the first half, scored a good goal and were excellent on the break.

“They upped the tempo after half time and we didn’t quite match them for 15-20 minutes.

“They got a soft penalty for the third goal which was a pity as I don’t think we deserved a two-goal margin of defeat.”

Huntly 5-0 Strathspey Thistle

An impressive attacking display saw Huntly open the season as joint league leader with a 5-0 win over Strathspey Thistle.

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth said: “Momentum is big in the Highland League and you’ve got to get off to a good start and everything we’ve been asking the players to do since pre-season, they’ve done it today.

“All the players were brilliant and the subs knew their jobs when they came on. It was a team coming together and working for each other.

“There was talk in the build-up to the season about where goals were going to come from – we’ve scored five with two from Angus (Grant) another from Brodie (Allen) and Sam (Robertson) and Lewis (Crosbie) chipping in too.”

Strathspey co-manager Bobby Beckwith said: “It’s disappointing with the goals we lost, – apart from the free kick, the goals have come from mistakes from ourselves. We’ve a new squad so it will take us a few games to get to speed.”

Buckie push Ayr all the way

Buckie Thistle pushed Championship side Ayr United all the way before succumbing to a 3-2 narrow defeat at Somerset Park in the Premier Sports Cup.

Goals from Josh Peters and a sublime effort from Jack MacIver saw the visitors stage a superb comeback from 2-0 down before Jake Hastie smashed in a cracking winner for the home side.

Jags boss Lewis Mackinnon was proud of his team’s efforts. He said: “It was a really superb performance, both individually and collectively from the boys.

“Some of the defending was phenomenal, they all put in great challenges and blocks and covered each other.

“Mark Ridgers was different class, he makes it looks simple.

“I’m almost disappointed not to take anything from the game, but it’s another 90 minutes in the legs and we’ve improved every game through the competition.

“It was great to get some minutes into Darryl (McHardy) and Kevin (Fraser) after being out for so long.”

