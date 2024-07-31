Big Bounce to take over Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Bounce to take over Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens next week

The family-friendly event is a major draw for people in the city offering four days on inflatable fun.

By Ross Hempseed
Big Bounce returns next week hosted by Charlie House.
Big Bounce returns next week hosted by Charlie House. Image: Charlie House.

The much-anticipated Big Bounce will return to Aberdeen next week, staged for the first time at Union Terrace Gardens.

The four-day event, now run by Charlie House, offers a wide range of activities for all the family from August 8-11.

Activities range from inflatable axe-throwing to bouncy castles to carnival-style games, and children can also get their faces painted or opt for an eye-catching glitter tattoo.

Big Bounce was held on Upperkirkgate in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

While the event is free to enter, purchased tickets are required to participate in activities, raising funds for Charlie House.

It is the first time the charity will host the Big Bounce, using an army of 300 dedicated volunteers to help it run smoothly.

Big Bounce held for the first time at Union Terrace Gardens

Big Bounce was last held in 2022.

Hosted by Bon Accord Aberdeen, it attracted more than 20,000 people to Upperkirkgate.

Ollie Middleton, fundraising team lead at Charlie House, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back Big Bounce to Aberdeen this summer, especially in the newly revitalised Union Terrace Gardens.

There was more colour in Union Terrace Gardens throughout the summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens will play host to this year’s Big Bounce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“This new venue offers a fantastic backdrop for families to enjoy a variety of fun activities while helping raise vital funds for Charlie House.

“Every ticket purchased directly supports our mission to improve the lives of local children with life-limiting conditions.

“Our team cannot wait to meet and greet the people of Aberdeen for a fun-filled four days.”

Big Bounce runs from 11.30am to 5pm on Thursday, 11am to 5pm on Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for activities and events can be purchased at the Charlie House website.

