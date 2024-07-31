Big Bounce to take over Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens next week

The much-anticipated Big Bounce will return to Aberdeen next week, staged for the first time at Union Terrace Gardens.

The four-day event, now run by Charlie House, offers a wide range of activities for all the family from August 8-11.

Activities range from inflatable axe-throwing to bouncy castles to carnival-style games, and children can also get their faces painted or opt for an eye-catching glitter tattoo.

While the event is free to enter, purchased tickets are required to participate in activities, raising funds for Charlie House.

It is the first time the charity will host the Big Bounce, using an army of 300 dedicated volunteers to help it run smoothly.

Big Bounce held for the first time at Union Terrace Gardens

Big Bounce was last held in 2022.

Hosted by Bon Accord Aberdeen, it attracted more than 20,000 people to Upperkirkgate.

Ollie Middleton, fundraising team lead at Charlie House, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back Big Bounce to Aberdeen this summer, especially in the newly revitalised Union Terrace Gardens.

“This new venue offers a fantastic backdrop for families to enjoy a variety of fun activities while helping raise vital funds for Charlie House.

“Every ticket purchased directly supports our mission to improve the lives of local children with life-limiting conditions.

“Our team cannot wait to meet and greet the people of Aberdeen for a fun-filled four days.”

Big Bounce runs from 11.30am to 5pm on Thursday, 11am to 5pm on Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for activities and events can be purchased at the Charlie House website.