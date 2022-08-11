Big Bounce is back in Aberdeen offering fun for the whole family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big Bounce is back in Aberdeen offering fun for the whole family

By Ellie Milne
August 11, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 6:08 pm
Dylan Bremner and Hunter Campbell enjoying one of the bungee inflatables. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Giant inflatables have been set up in Aberdeen city centre for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Big Bounce @ Bon Accord has returned for the first time since 2019 with the aim of raising money for children’s charities.

More than 20 inflatables, including bouncy castles, bungee runs and obstacle courses, have been set up along Upperkirkgate and Schoolhill.

A pirate themed inflatable at the Big Bounce. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Giant inflatables resembling pirate ships, tractors and dinosaurs can also be found on the St Nicholas’s Centre rooftop garden and at Marischal Square.

All of the money raised over the four days will be donated to local charity Charlie House and Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

A family fun day

Many families came out to enjoy the Big Bounce and the sunshine for its launch today – with queues forming at the ticket stand into the afternoon.

Hana Fralati got the train down to Aberdeen from Huntly this morning to spend the day at the inflatables with her children, three-year-old Elio and one-year-old Eartha.

“I saw it on the ‘toon blether’ page, someone had posted about it happening, and I just thought ‘why not?'” she said.

“With a three and one-year-old there’s not a lot you can do that they can both take part in. We’ve had a lovely time.

“There’s been a lot for both of them and I’d say the wristband was really worth it. We’ve met some lovely families as well.”

Children of all ages were enjoying the inflatables. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Roslyn Clark, a Charlie House volunteer, was manning one of the inflatables on Schoolhill this afternoon.

“It’s been super,” she said. “It’s nice to see so many people out in the city. Lately it’s been so sad looking with shops closing, so this is great.

“The kids seem to be really enjoying it and it’s good that a local charity is benefiting. I think it’ll be a success.”

Lots of people out and about

Aberdeen Science Centre had some free activities for kids set up on the street, while there was also a face painting stand and musical entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Sam Morrison was joined at the Big Bounce today by her seven-year-old daughter Molly – who was in no rush to leave.

“I just heard about it through word of mouth and went online for a look,” she said. “The quality is brilliant.

The inflatables are set p along Upperkirkgate and Schoolhill. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“There’s rarely anything on now for kids but she’s managed to do loads here. It’s great value for money.

“It’s also nice to see so many people out after Covid on such a sunny day.”

Thousands more people are expected to attend the event, organised by Bon Accord with support from Aberdeen Inspired, over the next few days with the aim of raising money for the two charities.

The Big Bounce will run until August 14 and is open each day between 10am and 5pm.

