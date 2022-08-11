Big Bounce is back in Aberdeen offering fun for the whole family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Giant inflatables have been set up in Aberdeen city centre for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Big Bounce @ Bon Accord has returned for the first time since 2019 with the aim of raising money for children’s charities.

More than 20 inflatables, including bouncy castles, bungee runs and obstacle courses, have been set up along Upperkirkgate and Schoolhill.

Giant inflatables resembling pirate ships, tractors and dinosaurs can also be found on the St Nicholas’s Centre rooftop garden and at Marischal Square.

All of the money raised over the four days will be donated to local charity Charlie House and Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

A family fun day

Many families came out to enjoy the Big Bounce and the sunshine for its launch today – with queues forming at the ticket stand into the afternoon.

Hana Fralati got the train down to Aberdeen from Huntly this morning to spend the day at the inflatables with her children, three-year-old Elio and one-year-old Eartha.

“I saw it on the ‘toon blether’ page, someone had posted about it happening, and I just thought ‘why not?'” she said.

“With a three and one-year-old there’s not a lot you can do that they can both take part in. We’ve had a lovely time.

“There’s been a lot for both of them and I’d say the wristband was really worth it. We’ve met some lovely families as well.”

Roslyn Clark, a Charlie House volunteer, was manning one of the inflatables on Schoolhill this afternoon.

“It’s been super,” she said. “It’s nice to see so many people out in the city. Lately it’s been so sad looking with shops closing, so this is great.

“The kids seem to be really enjoying it and it’s good that a local charity is benefiting. I think it’ll be a success.”

Lots of people out and about

Aberdeen Science Centre had some free activities for kids set up on the street, while there was also a face painting stand and musical entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Sam Morrison was joined at the Big Bounce today by her seven-year-old daughter Molly – who was in no rush to leave.

“I just heard about it through word of mouth and went online for a look,” she said. “The quality is brilliant.

“There’s rarely anything on now for kids but she’s managed to do loads here. It’s great value for money.

“It’s also nice to see so many people out after Covid on such a sunny day.”

Thousands more people are expected to attend the event, organised by Bon Accord with support from Aberdeen Inspired, over the next few days with the aim of raising money for the two charities.

The Big Bounce will run until August 14 and is open each day between 10am and 5pm.

