120ft power tower ‘could become new Ellon landmark’ as subsea firm spends £6m on HQ

A cutting-edge “power tower” could be a new addition to the Ellon skyline, an Inverurie hotel is expanding its restaurant and upgrades are planned at a derelict Braemar home recently sold for almost £500,000.

Does Christmas come around quicker every year?

It’s probably the last thing any of us want to think about as we enjoy a warm August, but Christmas is looming on the horizon.

Expect to see festive fare lining supermarket shelves soon enough.

And in Aberdeen, plans have now been formed for the yearly Christmas Village in the city centre.

It may happen every year, but proposals for it still need to be endorsed by city planners.

So what do the 2024 blueprints show?

Fans can expect more of the same, with the usual selection of food stalls and the chance to skid about the ice rink.

Airbrushed images of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel will make their yearly return as part of the Fast and Furious ride, with other attractions dotted about nearby.

Codona’s has been contracted to stage the extravaganza, which is organised by the local authority and Aberdeen Inspired.

Blueprints indicate there will be a bandstand in the Marischal College quad this year, in a slight change to proceedings.

Many Aberdonians often hope for the return of the event to Union Terrace Gardens, but that does not appear to be on the (Christmas) cards this year.

Ardennan House Hotel restaurant to get bigger

Inverurie’s Ardennan House Hotel dates back to the 18th century, making it one of the region’s oldest.

The owners are now looking to the future as they form plans for a bit of an expansion.

Building papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that bosses at the Kemnay Road establishment want to demolish a porch to make way for an restaurant extension.

This work is tipped to cost £110,000.

Our food critic was mightily impressed with the Sunday roasts offered at the spot last year.

Plans to restore Braemar home left abandoned for decades

The new owner of a historic property in Royal Deeside has unveiled plans to reverse decades of decay.

Sandy Middleton bought Viewfield, at 33 Chapel Brae, for £476,000 last October.

New plans sent to Aberdeenshire Council say it “had not been inhabited for decades” prior to the purchase.

But it is C-listed, having been built in the late 19th century, and is part of the Braemar Conservation Area.

So what needs done to it?

The plans include creating a new access road, as the current one is “not large enough for

modern vehicles to turn into or out of”, with a lack of visibility “making the access challenging and dangerous”.

Mr Middleton has sought permission from landowners the Mar Estate separately for this.

A 12ft timber gate would be installed too, while a fence blown over in winter storms would be repaired.

Rooflights and doors said to be “rotten” would be replaced and new windows put in.

Homes could be built on site of demolished Bucksburn cadet centre

The Bucksburn Cadet Centre was flattened last September and Alford-based developers DGR Construction now want to build two homes on the land.

Each would have three bedrooms, while private gardens would be created and four off-street parking spaces would be provided.

Architects say they would be “affordable properties”.

As the site is close to the Aberdeen to Inverurie railway line, Network Rail has been asked for its input.

Neighbour says demolition almost broke their TV

Stephanie Davis, who lives nearby, has written to the council to express some concerns.

The Mugiemoss Court resident is worried about the potential noise from the construction work.

She added: “During the work to clear the site last year it caused noise so loud it shook our flat, and almost caused our TV to fall off the wall.

“As we live right next to the site and work night shift as well we are concerned about our ability to sleep with the work is going on.”

Elsewhere in Bucksburn, plans to turn old police housing into flats were recently sealed.

Carden Place offices to become new west end home

More and more office buildings across Aberdeen’s west end are being reverted to their previous use as homes.

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead looked at a few of these as we examined how the area had changed since the downturn.

And now, planners have approved proposals to transform 24 Carden Place into a 4/5 bedroom house.

The scheme was put forward by Michael Brown, of Aboyne, after the building was sold for £380,000.

It was formerly home to DNO North Sea, and building papers price the conversion work at £120,000.

Wellbeing plans for Cults unit

Over in Cults, Emma Willox of The Wellbeing Studio wants to turn a vacant industrial unit into her new premises.

The spot at Cults Business Park on Station Road had been offered to rent, and is now listed as under offer.

The business space would be split up, with a reception, two changing areas and two rooms.

Last year, plans for a baby yoga business nearby in the suburb came under fire and were ultimately withdrawn.

Any visitors to the potential wellbeing hub would be able to pop across to the former Cults Railway Station as it becomes a cafe.

Ellon McDonald’s progress with plans to power site

McDonald’s is powering up plans for its new Ellon branch – with fresh applications lodged for a substation to serve the restaurant.

The global fast food giant, which is currently celebrating its 50th birthday, gained approval for a branch at Balmacassie earlier this year.

It came after hundreds of locals backed the proposal.

Since then, Ellon burger fans have been salivating at the prospect of tucking into their first Big Mac and fries from the diner.

But it appears McDonald’s has some more work to do before it can open up.

They need a substation to serve the restaurant, and have lodged plans to build it along with a new access route from Castle Road.

Ellon power tower plans as firm marks expansion

And, nearby at the town’s industrial Balmacassie area, some rather more eye-catching power plans have been formed.

The proposals for the “wind power tower” have been submitted by Film-Ocean Ltd, which provides underwater technology for offshore energy firms across the planet.

So what exactly is it?

It’s a 38m tall structure featuring a series of fixed blades, which harness wind power to generate electricity.

That makes it roughly the same height as, most notably, the statue of Christ in Rio de Janeiro.

While they may seem futuristic, they were actually invented in the 1930s.

And Film-Ocean say this might be more appropriate than a traditional wind turbine “given the location of our site”.

They add: “We believe this is the future of onsite power generation for Film-Ocean

and many other businesses in Scotland.”

Here’s an example of one:

Power tower plans come amid major investment in Ellon HQ

Ellon-based Film-Ocean has been growing since its launch in 2004, and recently splashed £6 million on new facilities in the town.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council state: “We see this as a springboard for the company’s future development, and have ambitions to increase our headcount locally by at least 50% in the next two years.”

The power tower forms part of this plan, as the firm wants to operate in a “sustainable, environmentally friendly manner”.

Bosses think this will woo clients, who prize eco-friendly business partners.

But the company adds: “Above all else, it is the right thing to do for future generations.”

Power tower could become ‘striking local landmark in Ellon’

Summing up, Film-Ocean pleads for Aberdeenshire Council to grant permission for the Ellon power tower – while pre-empting any complaints.

They urge: “We understand that new technologies, in particular something that deviates from the accepted normal, are sometimes treated with suspicion and negative bias.

“We do not believe that should be the case with this.

“Film-Ocean is committed to working with local residents and business.”

The statement concludes: “This plan has the potential to help shape the future of localised microgrids providing 100% green energy.

“It is relatively difficult to see it from the centre of Ellon, and even from the approach roads in the area, the visual impact is a minimal.

“Up close it will undoubtedly form a striking local landmark that showcases Ellon being at the forefront of renewable technology development.”

Would it be a hazard to passing planes?

Due to the height, Aberdeen Airport was consulted about the plans…

But don’t worry.

They say there would be “no conflict”, and have not objected.

