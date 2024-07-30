All you need to know about Aberdeen’s beach masterplan as project ramps up with major road closures

Aberdeen’s beach masterplan is surging forward with road closures around the seafront marking the of a much-anticipated major makeover.

The project has been in the pipeline for years, with the coastal overhaul designed to spectacularly reverse the city’s fortunes.

This first stage will see huge new playparks created down by the shore, with eye-catching equipment likened to a giant UFO.

Ultimately, the shore area could feature a new boardwalk jutting out into the sea, open-air performance space and even a potential new football stadium.

As the work gets going, we have compiled a guide to the Aberdeen beach masterplan…

Why are the roads being closed?

Parts of Links Road is now closed off, with this expected to last for six to eight weeks.

Drivers will have to take an alternative route along the Esplanade to access the Boulevard and Queen’s Links retail parks.

These works are to allow gas main and electrical supplies to be diverted.

This coincides with the first part of the beach revamp as new playparks are set to be built along the seafront in the coming weeks too.

What is happening with these playparks?

The colourful playparks will be built next door to Codona’s, stretching all the way from Links Road to the Esplanade.

Council workers put the first spade in the ground on Monday, with a full reimagination of the currently empty space planned.

The Aberdeen beach masterplan shows that a “play factory” will be at the heart of the futuristic-themed park, with the main attraction being the “rope factory”.

Also in the works for this area are a skate park, a sports and games hub, and canopies offering relaxed open spaces for picnics or gatherings.

How can I get there while all this is taking place?

Drivers wishing to visit the Boulevard and Queens Links retail parks will have to take a different route.

With the turn from the Boulevard to Links Road (south) being closed, drivers will have to go all the way around the Esplanade to reach any of the outlets.

A one-way system will be in place northwards between Codona’s and Cotton Street for buses until Monday, August 5.

What else does this beach masterplan involve?

The project aims to make the most of Aberdeen’s seaside, transforming it into a visitor attraction and a place for locals to take pride in.

The local authority wants to create “a transformational and vibrant new beachfront destination”.

The plan’s remit will cover the area from the Castlegate to the beach.

And even dunes would be reshaped to protect the development from Aberdeen’s notorious wind.

An amphitheatre will be built next to the Beach Ballroom, with a capacity of up to 400 seats, to accompany the revamp of the famous venue.

Coffee lovers are also in for a treat as a new cafe will be hosted inside the million-pound “focal point hub building”, along with space for exhibitions and changing facilities.

What is wrong with the beach as it is?

Council documents say it is “characterless, uninspiring and dated”.

They say it has fallen a long way from its glory days as a mecca for holidaymakers from across the nation.

Beach pong will be long gone

The historic arches at the beach are one of the major “dated” aspects to get the axe.

Council chiefs decided to get rid of the final remnants of the popular Beach Bathing Station due to “damp and rot” and “an odour problem”.

The arches are mainly used by safety groups, and as Aberdeen’s beach masterplan progresses, there will be new facilities built for these groups.

A new slipway down to the sands is planned to replace the pongy arches.

How does the Beach Ballroom factor into this?

The iconic Beach Ballroom will also undergo a facelift as part of the beach masterplan.

Stunning water features will be installed at the pedestrianised plaza, outside the B-listed ballroom.

A glass-box extension is also planned for the east and south roofs of the venue.

Along with the flurry of new changes, a new car park designed for blue badge holders will be built next to the ballroom.

How will this new amphitheatre be formed?

One of the main features of the beach facelift is a new events park, suitable for large-scale outdoor concerts, festivals and more.

This will include an amphitheatre, which will be able to accommodate 300-400 seats.

It could also provide additional space for larger events held at the ballroom, the potential new stadium or the events park.

Council chiefs hope that the city’s Christmas markets and fireworks displays, as well as different sport games, could be held there.

This part of the Aberdeen beach masterplan would come in at a whopping £2.19 million.

How will gateway building look?

A new “gateway” building will be created nearby, towards the top end of the Beach Boulevard.

This “sculptural landmark” will “enhance the sense of arrival” for people heading down to the beach, with it intended to stand out as the “entrance” to the new beachfront.

Visitors will be able to find information on the new additions to the shoreline, and any events taking place that day, on a digital interactive screen.

Wi-fi and accessible toilets will also be available.

Broadhill upgrades as part of Aberdeen beach masterplan

Broadhill is a popular spot for walkers down by the shore, offering cracking views out over the horizon.

The council’s vision for this mound across from Pittodrie involves “enhancing the natural environment”.

There will be additional planting, with diverse habitat created.

Meanwhile, paths will be upgraded.

What about a new football stadium?

This part of the Aberdeen beach masterplan has been debated almost since the very start.

As soon as the council leaders of the time set out on their vision for the seafront in 2021, talks with Aberdeen FC were arranged.

This caused some raised eyebrows at the time as The Dons had planning permission for a new ground at Kingsford.

However, over time, they were persuaded that a seafront location just a stone’s throw from their historic Pittodrie home would be a better option.

So is Aberdeen FC on board with all this?

Yes and no.

The club has been clear in recent times that its preferred option is to move into a modern new ground at the beach.

But a stalemate has emerged since the SNP and Liberal Democrats took over the reins of Aberdeen City Council in 2022.

Essentially, Aberdeen FC will only build there if the city makes a contribution towards the cost of a Pittodrie replacement.

Cash-strapped councillors are now opposed to this, though talks between the two sides continue.

What about the Dons’ Kingsford stadium? Isn’t that a done deal?

Aberdeen FC was granted planning permission to create the new £50m 20,000-seater stadium in 2018.

The Cormack Park training facility was the first part of the scheme, and opened in late 2019.

But in the midst of the pandemic, the plans for the stadium were put on hiatus.

Will the Dons’ new stadium cause mass plague outbreak?

Former Aberdeen City councillor Muriel Jaffrey previously wrote to Aberdeen Journals stating her concern that a new Dons stadium would cause a plague panic.

The foot of Broadhill is host to mass graves of plague victims from the 16th and 17th century.

And former councillor Jaffrey was fearful that construction on a 20,000 seater stadium would lead to the deadly disease being brought back to life…

However, these claims were rubbished by leading bacteriologist Prof Hugh Pennington, who told The Press and Journal that there was “zero risk” of that happening.

What is happening to the Beach Leisure Centre?

The Beach Leisure Centre is currently awaiting the wrecking ball as part of the Aberdeen beach masterplan.

The council decided to demolish the building during its budget meeting in March 2023, with it being mothballed ever since.

It was originally scheduled to be brought down in late spring or early summer, but demolition work is yet to begin.

Under the multi-million-pound Aberdeen beach masterplan vision, it will eventually to be replaced with a new sports and leisure facility.

So what is that big new pier all about?

Believe it or not, it is an idea that dates back to 1852.

Planners at that point suggested the structure extending out into the sea, and their modern-day counterparts could revive it.

Images show the structure could be either oval or triangular, which would stretch all the way from the Beach Boulevard to the proposed new entrance of the Ballroom.

Plans for the boardwalk are yet to be approved by the council, with a full decision expected to be made in June 2026.

Could watersport groups’ dream for a clubhouse come true?

And for all the watersport groups in Aberdeen, a new community campus has also been drafted in the beach masterplan.

Swimming and surfing groups have been pushing for such a facility to be created, saying this would secure their future and attract more beach-goers.

They had previously suggested converting the existing public toilets near Fittie as an option.

But city planners could end up building a whole new hub for them.

Blueprints show the new facility – dubbed the Footdee Community Clubhouse – could be built near Fittie where the water is safest.

Could beach revamp make swimming safer?

Meanwhile, new groynes and “fish tails” will be erected in the sea to form an area for open water swimming below the proposed pier.

Council planners hope this will offer a safer area for swimmers down at the beach.

These new features will offer beach regulars a spot to enjoy a dip in the north sea without facing drifts or waves.

New “artificial reefs” will also be introduced to increase bio-diversity.

How much will all this cost?

In March, we broke down exactly what the costs were for phase one of the beach masterplan.

For the works in phase one, which includes the amphitheatre, canopies and focal point hub building, totalled to more than £4.5 million.

But overall, the authority has set aside £48 million for the whole package of improvements across the beach and city centre in the years ahead.

