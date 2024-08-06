Abuse couple used vile racist slurs towards boy, 8, in their care – but were not stopped from fostering

Two cruel foster carers admitted using vile racist slurs towards an eight-year-old boy in their care – but were allowed to keep looking after kids.

We reported last month that William Morrice committed seven offences of sexual, physical and emotional abuse against five children from 1974 to 2003.

The 80-year-old, who will be sentenced later this month, was a foster carer for Grampian Regional Council and later Aberdeen City Council.

His late wife Sandra “worked in concert” with him to abuse children at their home in Bridge of Don, the court heard.

Since our investigation into the pair was published, two more victims have come forward.

They have shared their stories of how they were abused by William and Sandra Morrice in what was dubbed in court as their “house of horrors”.

One of those is a 33-year-old man who we are calling Simon.

‘They called me a monkey and locked me in a room’

Simon went into care as a young child and lived with the Morrices at their Bridge of Don home from when he was eight until 13.

Simon told us: “I was in their care for six years up until 2004 and they racially abused me.

“They would call me a monkey and a black b*****d.”

“I reported it to social services and police.”

Another of Morrice’s victims told Aberdeen Sheriff Court he was in the room when the Morrice’s racially abused Simon.

Susan Sloan, a senior social worker from that period who is now retired, was also asked about the matter on the stand.

When he was 14, Simon made a formal complaint to Aberdeen City Council.

We have seen a letter dated July 1 2004 from Aberdeen City Council to Simon, which accepts that the Morrices used racist language towards him.

The letter said: “Ms Sloan has investigated the allegations (against William and Sandra Morrice).

‘The Morrice’s admitted using that form of words’

“Sandra has acknowledged that, when she is upset about something, she does tend to shout.

“Apparently, this is how she is with everyone in the household and that it wasn’t exclusive to you.

“The comments about being black were obviously specific to you and are completely unacceptable.

“The Morrices admit to using the form of words outlined in your complaint and are well aware they should not have done so.

“In conclusion, I do uphold your complaints and apologise on behalf of the service.

“I can assure you that those matters are in the process of being addressed formally with the Morrices.”

With that assurance in mind, Simon gave a statement to police – recorded on video – in 2004 about the abuse as he believed there would be a prosecution.

Another boy, who gave evidence in court as a victim of the Morrices, also gave a statement to police.

On the stand, Ms Sloan told the court that DC Chris Lawrence had written to her requesting details of the children the Morrices had in their care.

Ms Sloan responded with those details in a letter that was seen by the court.

But despite all those stages of the process, and the Morrices admitting racist abuse, they were never prosecuted.

‘The council failed these children’

Simon told the P&J: “I found this frustrating.

“Police and social services made it clear the issue would get dealt with and nothing happened.

“They had a duty of care to make the children safe.

“The council failed these children and so did (what was then) Grampian Police.

“It’s only now – 20 years on from my complaint about the Morrices – that their abuse has come to court.

“I’m glad more victims have come forward rather than it being covered up.

“Everyone involved in this case that knew should be ashamed.”

It is not known why the police did not prosecute the Morrices or why Aberdeen City Council kept them on their books.

However, the court was told the Morrices were “prolific” in the high number of children they fostered.

The council’s letter about Simon states there was an acute shortage of foster carers in Aberdeen in 2004.

Some victims have speculated the council kept the Morrices on their books because shutting them down would leave them with the task of rehoming scores of children.

Simon has taken his case to the Redress Scotland scheme, which aims to compensate victims of historic child abuse.

‘I told her what happened and she hit me’

The second person to allege abuse at the hands of the Morrices is a woman now in her 40s. We are calling her Alison.

Alison was in the care system throughout her childhood and lived with William and Sandra Morrice at some point between the ages of nine and 12.

She detailed allegations of abuse and added: “When I told Sandra Morrice what happened, she hit me and restrained me.”

Alison added: “When you’re a vulnerable child in care, there is a free pass for abusers to do what they want because they know nobody will believe you.

“I wrote down every detail in a diary of what had been happening. Social work took it from me and nothing happened.”

Alison has also taken her case to the Redress Scheme.

She has urged other people who were fostered by the Morrices to come forward if they were abused.

“When I read about the court case, I thought ‘now people will know that I was telling the truth all along’,” said Alison.

‘Now is your chance to have your story heard’

She added: “If anyone else suffered like those poor children from the court case did – they need to come forward now.

“Sandra is dead but Bill is still alive. Now is your chance to have your story heard.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of violence and sexual abuse regardless of the passage of time.

“All reports will be investigated thoroughly and anyone who has been a victim of such offences are urged to come forward knowing they will be supported by specially trained officers and partner agencies.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Legal proceedings on this matter have not yet reached a conclusion.

“It would therefore be inappropriate to comment at this stage.”

Have you been affected by this story? You can call our investigations reporter Dale Haslam on 01224 344 169 or email dale.haslam@ajl.co.uk