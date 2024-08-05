Gallery: One of the best livestock displays in Scotland at day two of Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: One of the best livestock displays in Scotland at day two of Turriff Show

An exciting programme of events were held at the Haughs on Monday.

10 month old RJ Alabi with Nala and Pepper. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne & Emma Grady

For the second day in a row, the Haughs has been packed full of people enjoying Turriff Show.

The popular annual event, run by the Turriff District Agricultural Association, is this year celebrating its 160th anniversary.

The biggest two-day agricultural show in Scotland kicked off yesterday with thousands turning out to enjoy the packed programme of events.

From cooking demonstrations and live entertainment, to hundreds of exhibitor stands offering local produce, drinks and crafts, there truly was something for everyone.

And, of course, more than 1,500 livestock classes across the whole show.

Today, the main events were the grand parades of cattle and Clydesdale horses – described as one of the best displays of livestock in Scotland.

As always, there was something to see or do at every corner of the park for those of all ages.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was in Turriff to capture all the best moments from day two of the event.

Left to right are brothers Finlay (8) Ruairidh (5) and Tristan Passe (7)
Maisie MacDonald (3) and Beth Finnie (9) enjoying the day out.
Arran MacDonald (6)
Left to right is Angus (5) and Ada Insch (4)
Left to right Callan Davidson (2) Elise Davidson (3) and granddad Mike.
Youngster enjoys feeding the sheep.
Sandie Main (10) taking part in the dog show.
The dog show judging taking place.
Highland dancers perform on stage.
Left to right is Mali-Jai Fielding (6) and Georgia Walls (6)
Left to right is Murray wood (8) and Allan Alston (10)
Visitors enjoy looking at all the artwork on show.
Shopping for unique treasures at the stalls.
Ice creams and smiles at the Turriff Show.
Picture-perfect moments at the Turriff Show.
It was a very busy second day at the Turriff Show.
Murray Wood (8)
Four-legged friends joining the fun at the Turriff Show.
There were fun rides for all to enjoy.
Farmers and their sheep.
Maggie Finnie (6)
Relaxing and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.
Dogs enjoying their special treatment.
Enjoying family time at the Turriff Show.
Making memories together at the Turriff Show.
British Show Jumping.
Youngsters enjoying the show.
Showing sheep that have been cared for across generations.
Best tractors on show.
Cattle flaunting their colorful decorations.
Decorated horse at the Grand Parade.
Groups of dogs enjoying the Turriff Show together.
Gracie Simpson (7) with Dixie and Milo.
Emily (9) and Harry Windsor (3)
Allan Alston (10)
Archie Swanston (4)

