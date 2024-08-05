Gallery: One of the best livestock displays in Scotland at day two of Turriff Show

For the second day in a row, the Haughs has been packed full of people enjoying Turriff Show.

The popular annual event, run by the Turriff District Agricultural Association, is this year celebrating its 160th anniversary.

The biggest two-day agricultural show in Scotland kicked off yesterday with thousands turning out to enjoy the packed programme of events.

From cooking demonstrations and live entertainment, to hundreds of exhibitor stands offering local produce, drinks and crafts, there truly was something for everyone.

And, of course, more than 1,500 livestock classes across the whole show.

Today, the main events were the grand parades of cattle and Clydesdale horses – described as one of the best displays of livestock in Scotland.

As always, there was something to see or do at every corner of the park for those of all ages.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was in Turriff to capture all the best moments from day two of the event.