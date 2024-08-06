James Watt shares heartbreak of losing his dad, grandfather and friend ‘in quick succession’ in touching tribute

James Watt has revealed his “heartbreak” after a devastating week for him and his family.

The former BrewDog CEO posted a touching tribute online to his dad, known as Jim, after he died from pancreatic cancer aged 69.

The north-east fisherman worked full-time catching lobsters in the Atlantic shortly before he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer in June.

James shared how his dad was the third person he had lost in the past year following the death of his grandfather – also James, known as Jimmy – and his close friend Dan Bolton.

He also thanked the “wonderful staff” at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen, where Jim received end-of-life care.

James ‘misses father greatly’

Watt, writing on X yesterday, said: Early this morning, I lost my absolute hero and my forever rock as we said goodbye to my dad.

“My dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer only six weeks ago and it was heart-breaking to see him decline so quickly.

“Only eight weeks ago he was still catching lobsters on his boat The Serene BF 453. My dad meant the world to me, and we were incredibly close.

“After I started BrewDog, I could not afford to pay myself a wage for the first four years, so I moved into my dad’s spare room and lived there until I was 29 years old.

“I also spent seven years working side by side with my dad on a North Atlantic trawler.

“I lost one of my closest friends Dan Bolton to pancreatic cancer only in January and we lost my grandfather who was also a lobster fisherman last June.

“12 months ago, I could not have imagined my life without one of them, let alone what it would be like to lose 3 of them in such tragically quick succession.

“I miss them all greatly.

‘Dad – thank you so much for everything’

“Over the last 6 weeks I focused on spending as much time as I could with my dad and slept with him at the hospice many times.

“We played Scrabble, reminisced, cried, laughed and even enjoyed a few last gin & tonics together watching as we watched the summer sunsets.

“Thanks to the wonderful advice I received from so many people I was able to let my dad know exactly how much he meant to me – nothing was left unsaid.

“To all the wonderful staff who cared for my dad so well at Roxburghe House – thank you from myself and all of our family – you were truly amazing.

“Dad – thank you so much for everything.

“As devastated as I currently am I have nothing but gratitude and love for every moment we spent together, every adventure we went on and every challenge we helped each other through.

“You were always unconditionally there for me from the minute I was born and you being my father has been by far the greatest privilege and honour of my life so far.

“Dad, I love you.”