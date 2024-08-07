Tattoo with a view? Plans for new studio on NINTH FLOOR of Aberdeen Harbour tower block

A ninth-floor office suite at an Aberdeen Harbour office block could be given a makeover as a new tattoo studio.

Tattooist Hanna Kasztelan has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council seeking permission to change the use of some space at Union Point, on Blakie’s Quay.

It comes as owners Standard Real Estate have taken the block from strength to strength since buying it for just £25,000 in the midst of the downturn in 2016.

And perhaps the body art plans are appropriate, as Union Point itself was adorned with a massive Nuart mural this year…

So what are the new plans for Aberdeen Harbour tattoo studio?

Miss Kasztelan currently works at a studio in the Galleria on Langstane Place.

New blueprints for Union Point show how suite five on the ninth floor would be altered.

It is listed on Standard Real Estate’s website as “available immediately”, at £132 per week.

Her plans are not the first of their kind when it comes to making novel use of unwanted Aberdeen office space.

Amid dwindling demand in the city’s west end, permission was granted to transform an old workplace at the historic former church at 6 Carden Place into a tattoo studio earlier this year.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

And there is already a beautician operating elsewhere in a former Union Point office.

Meanwhile, building owners Standard Real Estate are behind attempts to rejuvenate Caledonian House in Aberdeen city centre.

They are spending £5 million renovating the Union Street block.

You can see the plans here.

