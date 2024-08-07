Tattoo with a view? Plans for new studio on NINTH FLOOR of Aberdeen Harbour tower block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tattoo with a view? Plans for new studio on NINTH FLOOR of Aberdeen Harbour tower block

The plans for Union Point come after the new owners brought it back to life.

By Ben Hendry
The Aberdeen Harbour tattoo studio would open at Union Point.
The Aberdeen Harbour tattoo studio would open at Union Point. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A ninth-floor office suite at an Aberdeen Harbour office block could be given a makeover as a new tattoo studio.

Tattooist Hanna Kasztelan has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council seeking permission to change the use of some space at Union Point, on Blakie’s Quay.

It comes as owners Standard Real Estate have taken the block from strength to strength since buying it for just £25,000 in the midst of the downturn in 2016.

And perhaps the body art plans are appropriate, as Union Point itself was adorned with a massive Nuart mural this year…

The mural being painted on the side of the building which could soon be home to an Aberdeen Harbour tattoo studio
People could soon be getting inked up in the building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So what are the new plans for Aberdeen Harbour tattoo studio?

Miss Kasztelan currently works at a studio in the Galleria on Langstane Place.

New blueprints for Union Point show how suite five on the ninth floor would be altered.

It is listed on Standard Real Estate’s website as “available immediately”, at £132 per week.

The mural on the outside the building, the Aberdeen Harbour tattoo studio would be around eye level
The ninth floor is about level with the eyes of this character painted onto the side of the Aberdeen Harbour building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Her plans are not the first of their kind when it comes to making novel use of unwanted Aberdeen office space.

Amid dwindling demand in the city’s west end, permission was granted to transform an old workplace at the historic former church at 6 Carden Place into a tattoo studio earlier this year.

The view from the top floor of Union Point.
The view from the top floor of Union Point. Image: Frame.

And there is already a beautician operating elsewhere in a former Union Point office.

Meanwhile, building owners Standard Real Estate are behind attempts to rejuvenate Caledonian House in Aberdeen city centre.

They are spending £5 million renovating the Union Street block. 

You can see the plans here.

Exclusive: The 7 old Altens oil industry buildings being brought back to life in multi-million-pound ETZ spending spree

Unwanted Queen’s Terrace offices could become new Aberdeen flats after £200k sale at auction

Queen’s Road offices built by granite industry legend could become plush villas

