‘My vision is being misunderstood’: Tattooist accuses west end residents of ‘industry stereotypes’ amid row over church plans

The tattoo artist is seeking permission for a new parlour inside the historic former church at 6 Carden Place in Aberdeen.

By Ben Hendry
A row has broken out over plans for a tattoo studio in a former west end church in Aberdeen.
A row has broken out over plans for a tattoo studio in a former west end church in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen tattooist has accused west end residents of peddling “stereotypes” about her business amid a row over plans for a new studio.

Earlier this year, Jowita Wilczynska unveiled plans for a parlour in the former Melville Carden Church at the corner of Carden Place and Albert Street.

The B-listed building, with its distinctive spire seen for miles around, was built in 1882 but has been offices since 1990.

And she wants to move into one of the vacant spaces on the ground floor.

The church dominates the skyline. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why are residents against west end tattoo studio?

In November, our Planning Ahead round-up detailed the debate over the plans.

Locals are needling the council to reject the scheme, listing a range of concerns in letters of objection.

Christopher Simpson says it will be “no enhancement of the area”, while another contends that Aberdeen is “over subscribed with tattoo parlours as it is”.

Some argue that it doesn’t belong in the leafy area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Stephen Diplock, who lives next door at 8 Carden Place, raised several concerns.

He said: “The installation of a tattoo studio could introduce increased traffic, heightened parking demands and noise.

“Necessary alterations for establishing a tattoo studio, including signage and exterior changes, may not be congruent with the area’s distinctive historical and architectural features.”

What does tattoo artist say about complaints over west end plans?

The exasperated tattoo artist has now responded to the gripes about her business plans as tension over the scheme ramps up.

Ms Wilczynska has stressed that the only changes needed to the former office would be laminated flooring and new sinks being installed.

In a letter to the council, she added: “I feel like my vision is being misunderstood.

“The only indication of there being a tattoo space would be a small sign/plaque inside the building. I would be making no alteration to the outside of the building.”

The studio would be based on the ground floor. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘It is better occupied than unoccupied’

The tattooist insists that she has “immense admiration” for the 19th century structure, which she “sees as art in itself”.

Ms Wilczynska explains: “This was one of the reasons I was drawn to this
space.

“I think it is better occupied than unoccupied at all, and in current cost of living crisis it is unlikely to be rented.”

The artist also explained that the space in question would not be suitable for alteration into a home. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Stereotypes of the tattoo industry’ blasted

And she hit out at Mr Diplock’s particular concern about the parlour “challenging the strategic vision for the neighbourhood”.

The artist said: “I feel like this objection has been made due to stereotypes of the tattoo industry.

“I want to provide the highest standard of operation, that would enhance the space.

“My goal is to show customers the beauty of Aberdeen especially when they come from Glasgow, Edinburgh or Highlands.

“The west end is an amazing introduction to the city for people who have never visited.”

West end residents are fighting to stop the tattoo plans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Do you think the plans should go ahead? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen City Council roads and environmental health bosses say they have no issue with the proposal, which will be decided in due course.

You can see the plans here.

