The Green closed as Cafe 52 pavilion fenced off ahead of controversial removal

The Green in Aberdeen city centre has been closed for two weeks as crews prepare to bring down the Cafe 52 pavilion.

Fencing has been erected around the historic cobbled square amid a row over the future of the outdoor dining space.

Now, the council has attached posters to lampposts advising residents that The Green will be closed between Rennie’s Wynd and Hadden Street for several days.

The temporary traffic restriction will last until 7am on Monday, August 19.

These works are described as “urgent”, with the fencing in place “in the interests of public safety”.

Delivery vehicles will still be allowed entry during this period.

What is happening at The Green?

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Cafe 52 pavilion is still standing – with tables and chairs carefully laid out inside.

Even after a judge ordered it be removed, customers were seen inside enjoying the space and a bite to eat last week.

The metal fences have been erected across a wide perimeter, with a Portakabin for workers inside the enclosed space and a small skip nearby.

Owner had been given chance to take down Cafe 52 pavilion

Project leaders on the new Aberdeen market development say the pavilion will be carefully dismantled, so that it can later be pieced back together.

It’s understood that the council is taking it down, after giving the owner of the premises a set time in which to do it – which has now passed.

The Press and Journal has contacted Cafe 52 management for comment.

Owner Steve Bothwell pledged to sell the business after the legal blow.

