The Green closed as Cafe 52 pavilion fenced off ahead of controversial removal

Workers appear poised to knock down the pavilion at the historic cobbled square in Aberdeen city centre.

By Ben Hendry
The Cafe 52 pavilion has now been fenced off.
The Cafe 52 pavilion has now been fenced off. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The Green in Aberdeen city centre has been closed for two weeks as crews prepare to bring down the Cafe 52 pavilion.

Fencing has been erected around the historic cobbled square amid a row over the future of the outdoor dining space.

Now, the council has attached posters to lampposts advising residents that The Green will be closed between Rennie’s Wynd and Hadden Street for several days.

 

The battle over the hut lasted for months. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

The temporary traffic restriction will last until 7am on Monday, August 19.

These works are described as “urgent”, with the fencing in place “in the interests of public safety”.

Delivery vehicles will still be allowed entry during this period.

These notices have been put up around the Cafe 52 pavilion. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What is happening at The Green?

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Cafe 52 pavilion is still standing – with tables and chairs carefully laid out inside.

Even after a judge ordered it be removed, customers were seen inside enjoying the space and a bite to eat last week.

There are road closed signs now up on The Green. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Will you miss the Cage 52 pavilion when it’s gone? Let us know in our comments section below

The metal fences have been erected across a wide perimeter, with a Portakabin for workers inside the enclosed space and a small skip nearby.

There is still space for people to reach the restaurant. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Owner had been given chance to take down Cafe 52 pavilion

Project leaders on the new Aberdeen market development say the pavilion will be carefully dismantled, so that it can later be pieced back together.

It’s understood that the council is taking it down, after giving the owner of the premises a set time in which to do it – which has now passed.

The Press and Journal has contacted Cafe 52 management for comment.

Owner Steve Bothwell pledged to sell the business after the legal blow.

Rebecca Buchan: Cafe 52 terrace row has no winners – but new market will be boost for all

Sheriff rules council can knock down Cafe 52 terrace after owner’s bid to save it fails

Owner given three weeks to remove Cafe 52 terrace – ‘or council will do it’

Conversation