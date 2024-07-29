Owner given three weeks to remove Cafe 52 terrace – ‘or council will do it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Owner given three weeks to remove Cafe 52 terrace – ‘or council will do it’

Chef Steve Bothwell met with council top brass after a failed legal bid to save the pavilion on The Green.

The Cafe 52 terrace
The Cafe 52 terrace on The Green in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Cafe 52’s outdoor terrace on Aberdeen’s Green will be gone within weeks – one way or another.

Aberdeen City Council and owner Steve Bothwell have been locked in a high-profile tussle over the dining space for months.

The wrangle finally came to a head last week, when hearings at both the Court of Session in Edinburgh and Aberdeen Civil Court went against the restaurateur.

Mr Bothwell’s mum Dorothy has added some street art to the walls nearby. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

After the final judgment on Wednesday, the local authority gave Mr Bothwell until Friday night to explore further legal options.

It has now emerged that a behind-closed-doors meeting between he and council top brass took place on Friday.

In a Facebook post hours later, the businessman said he was selling the premises.

What happened at crunch meeting – and what’s next for Cafe 52 pavilion?

On Saturday morning, engineers arrived to cut off the power and water supply to the structure so that it can be safely dismantled.

It’s understood that the council had originally planned to remove it early this week.

The Shepherd’s hut structure outside Cafe 52. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

This comes after a lawyer for the authority claimed the legal battle had delayed work on the new Aberdeen Market yards away.

The council says the terrace needs to be removed from The Green to allow space for construction vehicles.

However, Mr Bothwell disputes this – and argues they would still have room to pass by.

‘It would not have been wrecked’

A project insider told The Press and Journal that the pavilion “wouldn’t have been wrecked” under the council’s plans to remove it.

It would have been carefully taken apart, piece by piece, over a period of days.

These parts would then have been stored safely and returned to Mr Bothwell at a later date.

Steve Bothwell, Cafe 52 proprietor, is threatening legal action against Aberdeen City Council. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
Steve Bothwell, Cafe 52 proprietor. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson



However, Mr Bothwell asked that he be the one to take it down.

And this appeal was agreed by local authority chiefs.

What if Mr Bothwell does not remove Cafe 52 terrace from Aberdeen spot?

It’s understood that the proprietor has been given three weeks to arrange for the hut to be taken down.

Mr Bothwell today told us that it “would not be coming down this week” but did not divulge more on his plans for the space.

He added: “Everyone knows this has been a concerted effort to get rid of a place people love.

“It’s tragic what Aberdeen City Council has done.”

The glazed pavilion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Should there be no progress within the three weeks, the council will send workers in to fence it off and carry out the job themselves.

Supporters had raised more than £11,700 towards saving the Cafe 52 terrace.

