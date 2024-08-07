Last orders at The Creel Inn as owners announce final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last orders at The Creel Inn as owners announce final day

The Catterline restaurant has been on the market since last summer.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of seafood restaurant the Creel inn
The Creel Inn in Catterline will close this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The owners of a coastal restaurant near Stonehaven have announced they are preparing to close.

The Creel Inn, perched above Catterline Bay, will have its final day on Saturday after a “fantastic” 12 years in the hands of Marc and Fiona Dawson.

The pair listed the restaurant and bar for sale last summer but have been unable to find someone to take it on.

They hope new owners can still be found to reopen The Creel Inn in the future.

Inside of The Creel Inn
The interior of the seafood restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.

A post shared online states: “We are sad to announce that our time at The Creel Inn is coming to an end, this Saturday will be our final day.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to sell or let the business. We have not taken this decision lightly, but we feel that our family comes first and over the last few months we haven’t had the right work/family balance.

“We have had a fantastic 12 years as owners of the Creel and hope new owners can be found to continue this wonderful restaurant that’s been a huge part of our lives.”

The Creel Inn closing as owners say goodbye

The Creel Inn is a popular dining spot and community pub which specialises in fresh local produce, including crab and lobster caught in Catterline Bay.

It was the first premises opened by Robert Lindsay, owner of Six Degrees North, who sold it on to the Dawsons in 2012 to finance the building of a brewery.

The clifftop seafood restaurant hit the market again a year ago, originally at offers over £500,000 and later reduced to £475,000.

It is also available to let at £30,000 per annum.

View from The Creel Inn window over Catterline Bay
The Creel Inn sits atop a hill overlooking Catterline Bay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The owners have also taken the opportunity to thank their loyal customers and staff.

They added: “We would like to thank all our wonderful customers we’ve had through the years without you we wouldn’t have been here this long. Also, we would like to thank the locals we see most nights in the bar.

“To the staff we’ve had through the years (too many to name), without your hard work and dedication we couldn’t have done it without you.

“Many of you will still have vouchers to use, we realise this is short notice so if you can’t use them before we close, you can email us on info@thecreelinn.co.uk and we will redeem them if they haven’t expired.

“If you do wish to visit one last time, could you please book in advance. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future.”

