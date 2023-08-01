Property Seafood restaurant with idyllic views over Catterline Bay hits the market The Creel Inn is currently on the market for £500,000. By Ross Hempseed August 1 2023, 2.16pm Share Seafood restaurant with idyllic views over Catterline Bay hits the market Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/home-gardens/property/6004186/aberdeenshire-seafood-restaurant-up-for-sale/ Copy Link The Creel Inn in Catterine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A popular seafood restaurant near Stonehaven presents quite the catch for one lucky buyer. The Creel Inn is located in the small coastal village of Catterline , just five miles south of Stonehaven. Perched high above the idyllic Catterline Bay it offers customers views out to sea as they eat their meal. The restaurant has seating for up to 65 people. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson The seafood restaurant specialises in local produce and uses fish caught in the bay by hardworking local fishermen. It is popular among locals and also walkers and travellers hiking along the east coast and also claims to be the only restaurant for 10 miles, so ideal for a pitstop on long coastal walks. Providing itself on its “relaxed and friendly” atmosphere, the eatery is now looking for a new owner. The Creel Inn offers space for up to 65 covers in the restaurant with a further 30 in the lounge and is currently on the marked for offers over £500,000. The Creel Inn specialises in locally caught seafood for their menu. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson It also comes with a fully fitted commercial kitchen, traditional bar, dining room, ancillary storage, cellar, customer toilets as well as outdoor seating for summer. Sellers DM Hall describes the business as “easily manageable” and “well maintained” and would be ideal for a local operator looking to expand. The Creel Inn sits atop a hill overlooking Catterline Bay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson