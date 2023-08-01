Seafood restaurant with idyllic views over Catterline Bay hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Seafood restaurant with idyllic views over Catterline Bay hits the market

The Creel Inn is currently on the market for £500,000.

By Ross Hempseed
seafood restaurant the Creel inn
The Creel Inn in Catterine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A popular seafood restaurant near Stonehaven presents quite the catch for one lucky buyer.

The Creel Inn is located in the small coastal village of Catterline , just five miles south of Stonehaven.

Perched high above the idyllic Catterline Bay it offers customers views out to sea as they eat their meal.

The restaurant has seating for up to 65 people. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The seafood restaurant specialises in local produce and uses fish caught in the bay by hardworking local fishermen.

It is popular among locals and also walkers and travellers hiking along the east coast and also claims to be the only restaurant for 10 miles, so ideal for a pitstop on long coastal walks.

Providing itself on its “relaxed and friendly” atmosphere, the eatery is now looking for a new owner.

The Creel Inn offers space for up to 65 covers in the restaurant with a further 30 in the lounge and is currently on the marked for offers over £500,000.

The Creel Inn specialises in locally caught seafood for their menu. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It also comes with a fully fitted commercial kitchen, traditional bar, dining room, ancillary storage, cellar, customer toilets as well as outdoor seating for summer.

Sellers DM Hall describes the business as “easily manageable” and “well maintained” and would be ideal for a local operator looking to expand.

The Creel Inn sits atop a hill overlooking Catterline Bay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More from Property

Shiant Islands bothy
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Rachel Dougherty's Banchory cottage has been totally transformed. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
See how this Banchory cottage was transformed thanks to hard work (and help from…
Naomi Morrison's dreams of having a property with a bay window came true when she came across her two storey flat in Burns Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I bought my first home without viewing it': The Aberdeen renovator who has given…
Internet speeds can affect house prices
Poor internet can affect house sales says Inverness estate agent
The house in Aberdeen's Milltimber is a magnificent family home.
Magnificent Milltimber house on the market for £1 million
This charming country abode is a breath of fresh air. Images: Savill
Live your best countryside life in this dream £750,000 Torphins house
The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen's west end is hosting an official launch event.
Selling Sunset style open house event comes to Aberdeen
Aultmore House exterior
Bob Dylan's sprawling Highland estate with views of Cairngorms for sale for £3 million
Katie McRobbie, pictured with her adorable pooch Macdui, has spent evenings and weekends renovating the traditional hone she will share with her partner Alistair Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Period property renovation: The Aberdeenshire couple putting the love back into their gorgeous granite…
Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside in this stunning Aberdeenshire home.
Enjoy Northern Light displays at stunning £470,000 Durno house