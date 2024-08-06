Lang Stracht site in limbo as Lidl axes plans to buy demolished Aberdeen Journals land

The demolished Mastrick site once home to Aberdeen Journals has been left in limbo – as we reveal how Lidl axed plans to buy it after appearing poised to relocate there.

The Press and Journal’s move from Broad Street to Lang Stracht in 1970 was a major moment in the history of the newspaper, with new custom-built offices there.

In 2018, the P&J and its sister title The Evening Express moved back to the city centre.

In the years that followed, the huge office site once home to printing presses was bulldozed.

And now council documents have revealed the behind-closed-doors talks that went on over the future of the spot.

What has happened to Lang Stracht site?

German grocery chain Lidl had fairly firm plans to relocate to the larger site next door to its Lang Stracht shop, which opened in 2000.

Relocation of the current Lidl in Mastrick was on the cards three years ago.

Even as it underwent a £500,000 refurbishment in December 2021, the supermarket giants confirmed they were still looking to move.

It has now emerged that plans were well under way for the relocation just yards away around this time.

But a new report going before the council’s finance committee clarifies that, although talks over a deal had “progressed”, Lidl themselves decided to withdraw.

The papers state that elected members were poised to sell the land to Lidl in June 2022, following an “unsolicited offer to purchase”.

“This proposed purchase was progressed but did not conclude when Lidl withdrew,” the report adds.

Their current Mastrick store is set to stay open for now.

What now for Lang Stracht land?

Aberdeen City Council has been left in charge of the land, which is designated as Common Good, and is seeking to offload it.

This will require a formal process.

Local authority chiefs say there has been “some recent interest” in it, and are keen to advertise it for sale.

Are there any other retailers you would like to see take over the site?

They added that the site is “surplus to requirements” and “no longer generating an income”.

Lidl have been approached for comment.

You can read the full council report here.

