Lang Stracht site in limbo as Lidl axes plans to buy demolished Aberdeen Journals land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lang Stracht site in limbo as Lidl axes plans to buy demolished Aberdeen Journals land

The German supermarket giants were close to relocating to the site just yards away, but pulled out at after the "deal had progressed".

By Isaac Buchan
The Mastrick Lidl with the demolished site next door.
The Mastrick Lidl with the demolished site next door. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The demolished Mastrick site once home to Aberdeen Journals has been left in limbo – as we reveal how Lidl axed plans to buy it after appearing poised to relocate there.

The Press and Journal’s move from Broad Street to Lang Stracht in 1970 was a major moment in the history of the newspaper, with new custom-built offices there.

In 2018, the P&J and its sister title The Evening Express moved back to the city centre.

A notice appeared in the paper advertising the new address in 1970.
A notice appeared in the paper advertising the new address in 1970. Image: British Newspaper Archive

In the years that followed, the huge office site once home to printing presses was bulldozed.

And now council documents have revealed the behind-closed-doors talks that went on over the future of the spot.

What has happened to Lang Stracht site?

German grocery chain Lidl had fairly firm plans to relocate to the larger site next door to its Lang Stracht shop, which opened in 2000.

The land was previously occupied by the former Aberdeen Journals building, before it was demolished in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Here’s how it looks now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Relocation of the current Lidl in Mastrick was on the cards three years ago.

Even as it underwent a £500,000 refurbishment in December 2021, the supermarket giants confirmed they were still looking to move.

It has now emerged that plans were well under way for the relocation just yards away around this time.

But a new report going before the council’s finance committee clarifies that, although talks over a deal had “progressed”, Lidl themselves decided to withdraw.

Lidl store in Mastrick.
The Mastrick Lidl. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The papers state that elected members were poised to sell the land to Lidl in June 2022, following an “unsolicited offer to purchase”.

“This proposed purchase was progressed but did not conclude when Lidl withdrew,” the report adds.

Their current Mastrick store is set to stay open for now.

What now for Lang Stracht land?

Aberdeen City Council has been left in charge of the land, which is designated as Common Good, and is seeking to offload it.

This will require a formal process.

Local authority chiefs say there has been “some recent interest” in it, and are keen to advertise it for sale.

The site on Lang Stracht, Mastrick.
The site as it looks today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Are there any other retailers you would like to see take over the site? Let us know in our comments section below

They added that the site is “surplus to requirements” and “no longer generating an income”.

Lidl have been approached for comment.

You can read the full council report here.

Sainsbury’s to spend almost £60k demolishing recycling sites at Garthdee and Berryden amid deposit return scheme fiasco

Farmfoods promises Old Aberdeen store would be ‘most attractive in city’ as plans officially lodged

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Cafe 52 pavilion has now been fenced off.
The Green closed as Cafe 52 pavilion fenced off ahead of controversial removal
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jenna Burton hit speeds of 112mph before her car overturned near Mintlaw. Picture shows; Jenna Burton hit speeds of 112mph before her car overturned near Mintlaw.. n/a. Supplied by Facebook/Snapchat Date; Unknown
Teen driver's social media boast moments after injuring friends in 112mph horror crash
James Watt uploaded the touching tribute early this morning. Image: James Watt via X
James Watt shares heartbreak of losing his dad, grandfather and friend ‘in quick succession’…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Aberdeen rapist found with ?1.5million cocaine on A90 at Dundee Picture shows; Tom Farquhar. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee
I am an Aberdeenshire loon through and through, and though I’ve now lived in the city for longer than I lived in the sticks, there was never any choice about where the wedding should be. Somewhere in our majestic Aberdeenshire countryside would make for the perfect day.
Colin Farquhar: Our dream Fasque wedding will keep me connected to my Aberdeenshire roots
Princess of Wales and Balmoral Castle
Kate 'to join Prince William and King Charles at Balmoral this summer'
Sainsbury's in Garthdee is one of the stores which will have it's recycling centre removed. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Sainsbury's to spend almost £60k demolishing recycling sites at Garthdee and Berryden amid deposit…
3
Rhyan Potts admitted assaulting a man who he was sharing a cell with. Image: DC Thomson.
Prisoner jailed after he punched man in cells because he thought he was a…
Imran Ali admitted using 'disgusting' language towards a young woman at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
'You ought to be disgusted with yourself': Man lambasted by sheriff after he told…
10 month old RJ Alabi with Nala and Pepper. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: One of the best livestock displays in Scotland at day two of Turriff…

Conversation