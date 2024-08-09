Cults toy shop owner ‘sad to see Post Office go’ as closing date announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cults toy shop owner ‘sad to see Post Office go’ as closing date announced

The closure will affect more than 1,000 customers but Brendan hopes they will continue to visit his toy shop.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It has been confirmed Cults post office will close in two weeks, affecting more than 1,000 customers.

Last week, Brendan Will, owner of Will’s Toy Shop, announced talks were due to take place with the Post Office to withdraw services from his premises.

The branch has been operating since 2016 within the same building as the toy shop.

Will’s Toy Shop itself, is a mainstay along the North Deeside Corridor, operating within Cults for more than 125 years.

Brendan Will, owner of Will’s Toy Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Will has worked for many years maintaining both the post office and the toy shop, but in his statement on social media last week, he made clear the branch was losing money.

He stated: “We understand that this is a loss for the community and want everyone to know that for the last few years, the post office has been operating at a loss, which the business cannot continue to sustain.”

Following the announcement last week, Mr Will entered talks with the Post Office and an official closure date has been set – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm.

August 24 will be the last day of the Cults post office

As he mentioned, the withdrawal of services from Cults will be a loss to the community.

Mr Will told The P&J: “I am sad that it is closing, also I have spent eight plus years developing the branch.

“We have a lot of great customers over 1,000 come in per week who we will miss.

“I am hopeful to see many of them still visiting with the toy shop remaining.”

The post office is situated along North Deeside Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Cults post office closure comes 10 weeks after the closure of the nearby Peterculter post office, meaning there will be no post office services available along North Deeside Road.

Mr Will added: “I am sure some will definitely be impacted and I’ve tried all I could to keep it going.

“But the way we are funded by the Post Office, we would need to do double the weekly transactions to break even.”

The next nearest branch is in Seafield on Countesswells Road, quite the distance for those who cannot drive and rely on the local services the post office provides.

The Post Office confirmed the closure date due to the resignation of the Postmaster.

