Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Readers React: Food trucks create ‘buzz’ at Aberdeen beach – but are there now ‘too many’?

Our readers have shared their views on the vans operating from the Esplanade.

By Ellie Milne
Food trucks on Beach Esplanade
There are plenty of food truck options along the Beach Esplanade... Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen residents and visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to food venues along the Beach Esplanade.

In recent years, a number of trucks have popped up creating a bustling food scene overlooking the beach.

The latest addition, Aberpaws, offers something a bit different – which has been largely welcomed by Evening Express and The Press and Journal readers.

Owner Michelle Allison is selling a range of products, from treats to toys, at the prime city spot for dog walking.

The new truck is an extension of her business which takes her around the city training and walking dogs.

She shared all about the new venture with The Press and Journal before the truck’s grand opening last weekend.

Dogs definitely won't be barking up the wrong tree when the visit the Aberpaws van. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Dogs definitely won’t be barking up the wrong tree when the visit the Aberpaws van. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

‘What a buzz’

Hundreds of our readers reacted to the news online with many tagging their friends and commenting about their upcoming visits.

One person wrote: “What a fabulous idea. Hope it’s a huge success.”

Another echoed: “Fantastic idea. We will pop along and support you.”

A visitor to Aberdeen also shared her experience of a recent visit to the new spot – sharing she saw many “cute pups” enjoying treats from the busy van.

She wrote: “We were visiting from Dundee yesterday and the Beach Esplanade area is brilliant.

“What a buzz – people everywhere enjoying local produce from the vans – loads to choose from and this new one for dogs is a great idea.”

Food trucks along Beach Esplanade
A number of food trucks have opened at the beach over the past few years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Are there too many vans at Aberdeen Beach?

Several readers shared the view the food truck businesses have encouraged more people to visit the beach area.

Other recent additions include Good Stuff Kiosk and Croque.

One person wrote: “Personally I think it’s great that these trucks have brought life back to a great area which was dead and not being enjoyed not to long ago.

“Great business idea and I hope it goes well for you Michelle.”

However, others took the opportunity to voice their opinion that the Beach Esplanade is not where the food vans should be operating from.

One reader commented: “24 vans there yesterday in the space of 100 yards.

“Don’t bother coming down to the beach, you can’t get parked for food vans!.”

Another added: “Far too many of them down there, it just looks a mess when you drive past them.”

Croque food van
Croque, which serves delicious toasties and soup, opened last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Positive feedback from residents

In defense of the businesses, someone commented: “I can’t see what folk are moaning about.

“We got parked no bother just across from the ballroom and didn’t see that many people looking like they were struggling to get parked.”

Prior to licences being granted for new trucks, including Sweet Toots Cakery, last year, a public consultation was held by Aberdeen City Council.

Concerns had been raised about litter, parking and residents but the feedback was mainly positive and “made it clear” more vendors would be welcomed at the beach.

Aberdeen City Council were approached for comment.

