Stonehaven skiers to compete for Team GB at Special Olympics World Winter Games

Emma Ronald and Emily Plant will represent the nation in Turin.

By Ellie Milne
Emily Plant skiing
Emily Plant is one of two athletes from Stonehaven who will compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games. Image: Special Olympics GB.

Two athletes from the Special Olympics Grampian Ski Club will compete on the international stage at the World Winter Games.

Skiers Emma Ronald and Emily Plant, both from Stonehaven, will take part in the quadrennial event across Italy and France.

It is scheduled to take place between March 8 and 15, 2025.

The duo will be joined by eight other athletes with intellectual disabilities in the Team GB delegation after being selected during the Special Olympics GB National Winter Games earlier this year.

Coaches and the management team chose the team based on their commitment to training, life goals and leadership skills among other criteria.

From Stonehaven to Turin for Special Olympics

Emma Ronald skiing
Emma Ronald will compete at the World Winter Games next year. Image: Special Olympics GB.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for an athlete to represent their nation at any level of any sport,” said Laura Baxter MBE, chief executive of Special Olympics GB.

“By having an intellectual disability, all 10 of our athletes have overcome barriers and significant challenges to be able to participate in their sport.

“And to now be able to enjoy such an incredible sporting and life experience.

“Competing at a Special Olympics World Games is often a catalyst to transforming the life of someone with an intellectual disability.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity ahead for all 10 athletes and to helping them achieve their dreams.”

Stonehaven athletes preparing for World Winter Games

Emily Plant skiing
Emily Plant training at Aberdeen Snowsports Centre in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The Special Olympics was founded in 1968 to help end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

The 2025 World Winter Games will be held in Turin.

Team Special Olympics GB will compete with more than 1,500 athletes from 103 countries.

