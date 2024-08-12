Demolition crews AND police arrive at Cafe 52 as pavilion set to be dismantled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Demolition crews AND police arrive at Cafe 52 as pavilion set to be dismantled

The glazed terrace on Aberdeen's Green has been at the heart of a bitter dispute for months.

By Ben Hendry
Police officers and Dorothy Bothwell as the Cafe 52 pavilion demolition scheme progresses.
Police officers and Dorothy Bothwell as the Cafe 52 pavilion demolition scheme progresses. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Demolition crews and police have arrived at Aberdeen’s Green as workers begin dismantling the Cafe 52 pavilion at the heart of a bitter months-long battle.

The council has been seeking to remove the hut from the cobbled city square for some time.

Bosses behind the new market project say it is blocking access for construction vehicles, and has already caused delays to the £40 million scheme.

Eventually a sheriff granted permission for its removal.

The police arrived on Monday as the Cafe 52 demolition row intensified. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Previous attempts to begin work have been waylaid by Cafe 52 boss Steve Bothwell, however, who has fought to keep it in place.

On Friday, police were called to The Green amid a row over planters being removed by local authority road workers.

Police inside the structure. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

What has happened now?

On Monday morning, it all came to a head as workers braved the elements to start preparations for its removal.

Police were also called to the scene, and could be seen discussing matters with Mr Bothwell inside the pavilion.

Demolition vans. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Mr Bothwell’s mum Dorothy, a member of the Graffiti Grannies collective, was also inside – where she remained as workers began taking apart security cameras installed by the owner.

Fraserburgh-based David Smith Demolition vans were parked outside the pavilion and the shepherd’s hut next to it.

What are workers doing at The Green today?

Workers wearing hi-viz vests and hard hats took apart the fencing to allow vehicles entry as increasingly torrential rain battered The Green.

The demolition vans arrived at Cafe 52 on Monday morning. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
A McDonald’s lorry arrived at one point. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

It’s understood workers are first taking apart the air conditioning.

But the demolition of the pavilion will be imminent after that.

The latest action comes after the Cafe 52 owners taped posters to the disputed structure, asking passersby to let him know of any demolition work taking place.

More as we get it.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Cafe 52 owner clears out pavilion as Aberdeen’s Green closes for demolition work

Rebecca Buchan: Cafe 52 terrace row has no winners – but new market will be boost for all

