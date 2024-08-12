Demolition crews AND police arrive at Cafe 52 as pavilion set to be dismantled

Demolition crews and police have arrived at Aberdeen’s Green as workers begin dismantling the Cafe 52 pavilion at the heart of a bitter months-long battle.

The council has been seeking to remove the hut from the cobbled city square for some time.

Bosses behind the new market project say it is blocking access for construction vehicles, and has already caused delays to the £40 million scheme.

Eventually a sheriff granted permission for its removal.

Previous attempts to begin work have been waylaid by Cafe 52 boss Steve Bothwell, however, who has fought to keep it in place.

On Friday, police were called to The Green amid a row over planters being removed by local authority road workers.

What has happened now?

On Monday morning, it all came to a head as workers braved the elements to start preparations for its removal.

Police were also called to the scene, and could be seen discussing matters with Mr Bothwell inside the pavilion.

Mr Bothwell’s mum Dorothy, a member of the Graffiti Grannies collective, was also inside – where she remained as workers began taking apart security cameras installed by the owner.

Fraserburgh-based David Smith Demolition vans were parked outside the pavilion and the shepherd’s hut next to it.

What are workers doing at The Green today?

Workers wearing hi-viz vests and hard hats took apart the fencing to allow vehicles entry as increasingly torrential rain battered The Green.

It’s understood workers are first taking apart the air conditioning.

But the demolition of the pavilion will be imminent after that.

The latest action comes after the Cafe 52 owners taped posters to the disputed structure, asking passersby to let him know of any demolition work taking place.

Police have been contacted for comment.

