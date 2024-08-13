Aberdeen care home receives ‘weak’ gradings in almost all areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen care home receives ‘weak’ gradings in almost all areas

Inspectors raised concerns about staffing and residents' wellbeing at Ruthrieston House.

By Ellie Milne
Ruthrieston House
Ruthrieston House in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

Inspectors have raised “serious” concerns about staffing at an Aberdeen care home.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit at Ruthrieston House over four days in June.

They gave the service “weak” gradings in almost all areas, apart from the setting which was found to be “adequate”.

While residents were largely positive about the staff, inspectors identified issues with the “insufficient staff numbers” and said response times to attend calls were “significantly longer” than they should be.

They highlighted occasions where residents became “distressed” and “frustrated” when staff were too busy with other tasks, including a person who had asked to have a lie down.

The reports adds: “Buzzers were going off regularly for extended periods of time and one person was noted to wait 20 minutes to get support in the bathroom and as a result, was distressed.

“This is not reflective of responsive and dignified care.”

VSA, the operators of the care home service, said they were “disappointed” with the outcome of the inspection and are working to address the issues.

Inspectors visit Ruthrieston House in Aberdeen

Ruthrieston House was last inspected in February 2023 when it received a “good” and “very good” grading.

This time, the Care Inspectorate found a lack of staff meant some areas in the home were left unsupervised .

They wrote: “We observed people who were high risk of falls and choking left unattended for extended periods of time.”

Inspectors also raised concerns about the response to incidents and injuries in the home – and how they reportedly failed to identify and report seven Adult Support and Protection concerns.

Carer helping woman with walking stick
Inspectors raised concern about response to incidents in the home. Image: Shutterstock.

The report adds: “One person sustained two consecutive head injuries following unwitnessed falls but these were not investigated and the risks were not identified or managed.”

Inspectors said they saw a person sit for six hours without being moved to a more suitable chair, while some people’s teeth looked “dirty and unkempt”.

They also wrote: “We observed that one person did not have a shower or bath recorded for 10 days.”

Improvements to be made

The Care Inspectorate issued a number of improvements for Ruthrieston House to make by July 21.

Sarah Freeth, chief executive of VSA, said: “At VSA our main priority is providing safe and high-quality care to the people we support.

“We take the feedback of the regulator extremely seriously and are very disappointed with the outcome of the latest Care Inspectorate report at Ruthrieston House.

“We have taken immediate action during and immediately after the inspection to action issues identified for improvement by the Care Inspectorate, including putting in place measures to increase shift staffing levels required to support increasingly complex care and support needs of residents.

“We have worked and will continue to work closely with the Care Inspectorate and local authority and there are no outstanding items from outside to be addressed.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bill planted a tree at the P&J Live today to mark the venue's fifth birthday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Balmedie 'legend' is star guest at P&J Live's 5th birthday bash
The fire destroyed much of the takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.
Man charged following three-month investigation into Torry takeaway fire
The work will start this weekend. Image: Jim Irvine
A92 to close northbound for five days as 'back-to back' roadworks begin
Emergency crews at the Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
No foul play found following Stoneywood Mill fire
A group of locals are banding together to save their "forgotten" village following years of hardships. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
'Our only shop has shut and the church will be next - but we…
Andrew Easton appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted distributing indecent images of children. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Paedophile caught sharing indecent images of children in secret online chats
Search stood down for 'downed aircraft' in the North Sea
The service was held in Gardenstown's New Church. Image: James Watt via Instagram
Tribute paid to ‘hero and best friend’ Jim Watt as James gives emotional eulogy…
Persley Bridge closed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drivers warned as major Aberdeen bridge closes for two days
Contour Cafe manager, Liam Urquhart
Contour Cafe boss says Aberdeen's Green 'has become a forgotten area' as he looks…

Conversation