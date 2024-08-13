A92 to close northbound for five days as ‘back-to back’ roadworks begin

The A92 northbound will be closed for five days while back-to-back resurfacing works are carried out.

The £780,000 project – which will take place just north of the A90 and B979 junction -promise to deliver road surface improvements for up to 1,900 metres of the road which connects Stonehaven with the south of Aberdeen.

In the meantime, drivers will need to re-route via the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and the A956 Fastlink to re-join the A92 at Charlestown.

Amey, which is carrying out the works, say that the completed project will create a “smoother ride” for drivers.

The work will begin on Sunday, August 18.

They will last for five days, with the road re-opening on Friday, August 23 at 6.30am.

Amey aims to ‘minimise disruption’ for drivers

The organisation said: “Amey is undertaking a £780,000 project delivering road surface improvements to more than 1900 metres (1.2 miles) of the A92 to the north of Stonehaven.

“The project will deliver two road surface improvement schemes back-to-back in order to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and the travelling public.

“The first scheme will involve resurfacing of 1125 metres of the A92 northbound between 550 metres north of the A90/B979 junction and the B979 southbound off slip road.

“The second scheme will involve resurfacing of 790 metres of the A92 northbound between the B979 southbound off slip road and Westport.

“The resurfacing will benefit more than 7,300 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.”