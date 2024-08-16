‘Give us an exemption’: West End residents’ pavement parking misery after street slapped with fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Give us an exemption’: West End residents’ pavement parking misery after street slapped with fines

Fears have been raised over accessibility for emergency vehicles.

By Chris Cromar
Residents on Broomhill Avenue unite in calling for something to be done about the pavement parking situation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Residents on Broomhill Avenue unite in calling for something to be done about the pavement parking situation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Residents of a narrow street in the west end of Aberdeen have hit out at the council after a number of cars were fined for parking on the pavement.

Broomhill Avenue, which is located between Gray Street and South Anderson Drive, is not one of the 12 streets exempt from Aberdeen City Council in allowing pavement parking.

The legislation went live in the city on July 1, with offenders getting fined £100 for parking illegally.

Drivers are having to weave in and out of parked cars. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, Broomhill Avenue residents think their street should be on the exempt list for safety reasons and have hit out after a number of vehicles were fined on Monday.

Broomhill Avenue stop pavement parking after fines

Since the incident earlier this week, cars are no longer parking on the pavement and this is causing concerns for residents, who are worried that emergency vehicles and bin lorries will not be able to get by.

Simon Gall, 39, whose 65-year-old mum Lorraine was one of the people to receive the fine, said: “There have been a few angry exchanges already as delivery vehicles cannot deliver their parcels.

“For example, one vehicle was furiously blasting its horn for a long period of time as it could not pass.”

Incidents with delivery vans have already taken place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“There’s a concern that some basic essential services would be impeded by the fact that there’s no sort of exemption for the street.

“It just seems crazy to me that they haven’t considered the street as one of these exemptions. Let’s see what happens next time there’s a bin collection or fire engine.

“It just seems dangerous.”

‘Pavements are wide and road is narrow’

One woman, who lives on the street and does not have a car, said: “These pavements are so wide and the streets are so narrow, so as far as I can see, there’s no problem”

“There’s more a problem if someone parks across the road from each other, because cars can’t go past.”

Broomhill Avenue in Aberdeen’s west end. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Supporting an exemption, she said: “The pavements are so wide, a whole car can park on the pavement.”

Nicola Strachan, whose daughter was one of the people fined, told The P&J: “My issue is, since both my daughters are paramedics, how are you going to get an ambulance or fire engine down that street when cars are parked either side”

“It’s always been like that, that people’s had to park on the pavement,” she added.

Working with children with additional needs, she said she understands “what it’s like” when cars park on the pavement.

But added “you’ve got no option” on Broomhill Avenue.

Like other residents, she supports the street being exempt from the rules.

Or as an alternative thinks the council should put double yellow lines on certain parts of it.

Street was ‘like a chicane’

Another resident said the street was “like a chicane” due to cars parked on either side.

He said: “There was just enough room to get through and no more. If there had been an ambulance or a fire engine coming along they wouldn’t of got through.

“It’s the bottom of the street that’s the problem, it’s tight down there towards Gray Street.

He thinks this is why people park cars further up the street.

He added: “Down the bottom, if there’s four-by-fours parked across from each other, there’s no room to get through.”

Residents have stopped parking half-on the pavement since being fined.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

One resident who does not park on the roadside, said he “doesn’t have issues” with the situation.

He says he “doesn’t understand” why people are not using their driveways.

He added: “There’s been ample warning and it’s now illegal to park on pavements.”

Council to monitor Broomhill Avenue parking

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said “monitoring” would be undertaken to determine whether further action should be taken to manage parking arrangements.

“The ban which was introduced across Scotland on 1 July to ensure the safety of people in wheelchairs, people with pushchairs or buggies, or those with mobility problems.

Aberdeen City Council carried out a city-wide assessment of roads and associated pavements using the criteria set by the Scottish Government.

During this assessment, some pavements were identified for exemption from the prohibition.

“Broomhill Avenue was assessed and it was not anticipated that an exemption order would be required.

“Monitoring will be undertaken to determine where further actions may be required to manage parking arrangements.”

