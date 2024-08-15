Council says Aberdeen beach parking zone is a ‘footpath’ – as bosses defend shock fines

A well-used parking spot at Aberdeen Beach has been ruled a footpath by the council – and vehicles using it will be fined.

The spot between the Beach Ballroom and Beach Boulevard has been used by beachgoers and city workers for years.

Accommodating 30 to 40 vehicles, it is often populated by several motorhomes overnight.

But earlier this week, users were stunned to find yellow slips on their windscreens when they returned to their vehicles.

Today, Aberdeen City Council said the area has been ruled a “footpath” – allowing any vehicle parked there to be fined.

They say it is due to the new pavement parking enforcement laws that took effect on July 1.

Aberdeen Beach parking spot ‘classed as a footway’

A spokesperson for the local authority told The Press and Journal: “While we understand this section is used as an informal parking area, this area is classed as a footway and following the start of enforcement of the new Scottish law on pavement parking on July 1, parking in areas like this is now seen as a parking contravention.

“This legislation was introduced to ensure the safety of people in wheelchairs, people with pushchairs or buggies, or those with mobility problems as they will be able to walk or wheel without having to go onto a road to get around a vehicle parked on a pavement.”

Driver will appeal after Aberdeen beach fine

At the scene, we spoke to one disgruntled driver who had been fined for parking in the area.

He said he would be appealing it, pointing to a lack of signage.

The council responded: “This new legislation does not require additional signage.”

Our readers have been up in arms about the change, calling it “ridiculous” and “sneaky”.

Graham Black said: “That’s a bit below the belt, sneaky.”

Haleigh Robertson wrote: “This bit looks like a driveway. It’s clearly not normal pavement.”

Mark Duncan commented: “Great to see the council continuing their upmost to drive people away from visiting Aberdeen.”