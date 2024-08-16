I had to be airlifted to ARI after I broke my back in Fraserburgh – I can’t thank hero paramedics enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I had to be airlifted to ARI after I broke my back in Fraserburgh – I can’t thank hero paramedics enough

Callum Mitchell, 52, was walking down at the coastline when he got into trouble.

Callum said he was "so grateful" for the emergency services' response.
By Graham Fleming

A Fraserburgh caravaner has heaped praise on local paramedics after a slip down at the Broch coast almost “snapped him in two”.

Callum Mitchell, 52, from Lanarkshire, had to be airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after he broke four bones in his back while on a weekend holidayin Fraserburgh.

A fall on the rock armour while out on a stroll by himself from the caravan park meant that Callum was left stuck for three hours face-down, with no-one to help.

A pointed rock had struck him near the base of his back which he feared could have paralysed him.

With the North Sea waters slowly washing over him, he was fortunate that his wife’s uncle eventually found him to call the emergency services for help.

Police, ambulances and coastguard then all assisted with getting Callum on to dry land and into hospital.

Callum owns a caravan in the Broch and takes frequent holidays there.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he was in “incredible pain” after the accidental fall.

He said: “I tried to shout for help, but there wasn’t anybody there that could help or hear me.

“The pain in my pelvis was just so intense that I couldn’t move. I have never felt anything like that in my life before it was so intense.

“It turns out I’d broke four of the fins on my spine.

“I got a CT scan and some X-rays when I was there but they decided that I was stable enough that I didn’t require surgery.”

Emergency services were ‘outstanding’

Now, following the experience, Callum has heaped praise on the local emergency services who tended to him in a difficult situation.

Afterwards, he was seen to by ARI staff for five days before getting back onto his feet.

The retired police officer then spent the next two weeks with wife Elaine up in the Broch before returning home.

“I was well looked after in the hospital, I really was,” he continued.

“All of the emergency services on the scene were all outstanding, the hospital staff as well it just took a while to get the pain under control.

A man was rescued from Fraserburgh beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’m absolutely beyond grateful for the help they all gave me – they were all outstanding, everyone last one.

“I had got myself in a position, where I was out of the water, but I couldn’t get up – but without them doing what they did nobody else would have got me out there without stabilising my back.

“If any of my vertebrae had been damaged and I moved, my spine could have been severed and I would have been paralysed.

“But if I was another centimetre or two further away from where my back hit, it would have snapped me in two.

“It really was a challenging rescue for the emergency services.”

Callum vows to take more care over rocky surfaces

Now Callum says he will be more careful while traversing tricky surfaces.

He added: “I’m just relieved that I’m here to tell the story and that I’m able to talk about it. It could have been so much different.”

“I’m off my crutches now and I’m walking about with a stick but I still get a bit of pelvic pain.

“But psychologically I’m fine, physically I’m getting there.

“I’ll definitely not be going near the rocks again – that’s for sure! I think a career in rock-climbing is behind me!”

