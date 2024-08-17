10-year-old missing boy from Aberdeen traced ‘safe and well’

A 10-year-old boy who went missing in Aberdeen yesterday for a number of hours has been traced “safe and well”.

Schoolboy Ethan Buchanan was last seen in the Cornhill Drive area of the city at around 4.20pm yesterday afternoon.

Police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of the boy and a search for his whereabouts was launched.

Last night, Inspector Rae Christie of Police Scotland said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ethan’s wellbeing particularly given his age and the number of hours he has been missing.”

Officers urged people with information about where Ethan was to come forward.

They also urged the public to report any sightings of the youngster, who is known to spend time in Bucksburn and areas surrounding the River Don.

Police thanks public for help finding Ethan

Posting on Facebook, Police Scotland confirmed that he had been found and thanked the public for their help.

“Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to help trace 10-year-old Ethan Buchanan who was missing from Aberdeen.

“Ethan has been traced safe and well,” they confirmed.