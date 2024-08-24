Moray Cup craze continues as recently revived drink hits eBay with large mark-up

Moray Cup is already being resold on eBay for a mark-up, only 24 hours after its long-awaited comeback.

Fans queued from 7.30am yesterday to get the first taste of the limited edition fizzy pop, seven years on from its long hiatus.

Excitable customers were in line from around 7am yesterday morning at Deveron Direct’s Macduff warehouse as they excitedly waited to get their hands on the north-east staple.

Police were even called as the volume of cars threatened to get out of hand in the Moray industrial estate.

The red “fruit flavour” fizzy juice is exclusively available from the wholesaler in person. However, another avenue to purchase the much loved drink became available this morning.

Several second-hand eBay listings for Moray Cup have now appeared, giving those further afield a chance to buy – at a price.

The recently revived drink is being sold second-hand at large mark-up, with bidding on one listing reaching £17 a bottle.

Deveron Direct were selling yesterday at £15 for a 12-pack of the juice, working out at around £1.25 per bottle.

Other sellers have the price at £5 per bottle.

Moray Cup mania

The Press and Journal was present yesterday as hundreds queued for hours to get their hands on the nostalgic fizzy juice.

Our reporter Chris Cromar was on the scene to talk to its most eager customers, as they went to make their purchase.

Excitement was building as loyal fans have awaited Moray Cup’s comeback for over seven years.

Moray Cup was originally produced by Macduff-based Sangs and later Cott Macduff.

The business was then bought out in 2018 by Refresco, the company which now makes the new product.

It made its long awaited return, going back on sale at 9am yesterday, being sold exclusively at Deveron Direct in MacDuff’s Station Brae.